Four-year-old opens lemonade stand to help buy out Willie Taggart’s contract

As a head football coach, you know you’re in trouble when you lose the preschoolers bloc.
Willie Taggart was officially hired as Florida State’s coach Dec. 5, 2017; on Sept. 16, 2018, we ran a post noting that FSU fans had started a GoFundMe page seeking a buyout of Taggart’s contract just three games into his first season in Tallahassee as the Seminoles started the year at 1-2. That season ended with FSU’s bowl streak snapped at 36 straight; this season began with yet another 1-2 record, including second-half defensive collapses that have left the ‘Noles with that same 1-2 mark in back-to-back-to-back seasons (now-Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher authored the first) for the first time since 1974-76.
The drumbeat surrounding Taggart has grown louder entering Week 4, with one four-year-old young man, whose father is an FSU booster, setting up a lemonade stand in Tallahassee in which the proceeds from his sales are earmarked toward buying out the coach’s contract.
From the Tallahassee Democrat:
That’s what 4-year-old Grayton Grant did early Sunday, setting up a “Free Willie” lemonade stand outside of his grandmother’s Tallahassee home and raising $241 in just under three hours.
Grayton charged $20 per cup, with one customer donating $100, before running out of lemonade in the sunny, 90-degree weather.
Grayton’s father – FSU graduate and booster Daniel Grant – teamed up with his son. He matched the total and stroked a check for $482 to Seminole Boosters, Inc.
The check – earmarked for “Taggart Buy Out!” – was accompanied by a formal yet tongue-in-cheek, typewritten letter signed by Grayton to Seminole Boosters, Inc.
For those wondering: Taggart’s buyout is in the neighborhood of $17 million if he’s fired without cause before February 1, 2020. For those keeping score at home, and at $20 a pop, young Mr. Grant would have to sell 850,000 cups of lemonade to cover the entire cost of Taggart’s buyout on his own.
So, get to work young man. You (and by “you” I mean your dad) have a long ways to go.
One very heralded member of Miami’s most recent recruiting class has yet to see the field in 2019, and, thanks to academic issues, you won’t see him at all this season.
After picking up his first win as The U’s head football coach this past Saturday, Manny Diaz revealed that linebacker Avery Huff and defensive lineman Cameron Williams will be utilizing their redshirt years this season. Per Diaz, the two defenders will be sidelined because of what he described as “academic requirements.”
The two players will still be permitted to practice with the team
“Cam and Avery are both not going to be able to play this year due to academic requirements,” the coach said according to the Miami Herald, “so this will be their redshirt year and they’ll be good to go next year.”
A couple of years ago, the NCAA instituted an academic redshirt for those student-athletes who do “NOT meet all of the initial-eligibility standards… for competition.” As relayed by 247Sports.com:
If a college-bound student-athlete does NOT meet all of the initial-eligibility standards (core-course progression requirement, minimum 2.3 core-course grade point average (GPA)) for competition, a separate certification is completed using the 16 core courses with the best grades in the student’s academic record (no core-course progression requirement) to calculate the core-course GPA for academic redshirt purposes. This core-course GPA is paired with the student’s SAT or ACT score and assessed against the academic redshirt sliding scale (minimum 2.0 core-course GPA).
Huff was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 12 outside linebacker in the country. Only three other signees in the Hurricanes’ 18-player class were rated higher than the Fort Lauderdale high schooler.
Williams, meanwhile, was a three-star signee.
Instead of playing against Utah State, Keegan Duncan will now play with them moving forward.
Late last month, Duncan decided to leave Boise State and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. Over the weekend on Twitter, the running back announced that USU will be the elsewhere as he has decided to transfer to the Aggies.
Duncan won’t play against his former school this season — the Aggies host the Broncos in Logan — as he will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws, but he’ll get to face them the following season as USU travels to Boise’s Albertsons Stadium in 2020. Beginning next season, Duncan will have four seasons of eligibility to use.
Even if it weren’t for the NCAA bylaw, Duncan wouldn’t have been able to play for the Aggies this season as he recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL.
A three-star member of the Broncos’ 2019 recruiting class, Duncan was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Idaho.
Another player who left the Broncos around the same time as Duncan, quarterback Kaiden Bennett, also landed at another Mountain West school as Bennett transferred to Nevada. Bennett’s decision to move on came around the time he lost out on the starting job to true freshman Hank Bachmeier.
A week after being a game-time decision against Ohio State, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix appears to be heading to a similar fate this week. Only this time, the Hoosiers are hoping to get their starting quarterback on the field this week.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen the likely plan this week will be to leave a decision on whether or not to play Penix as a game-time decision, similar to last week. Just before the Hoosiers kicked off at home against the buckeyes, Penix was ruled out for the game. Peyton Ramsey took over the offense for the game. Ramsey would likely get the starting nod if Penix is ruled out for this weekend’s game against UConn. Jack Tuttle also played for Indiana against Ohio State and could be used as well.
“I don’t foresee it, hopefully, not being a day-to-day thing the rest of the season, but at the same time, for this Saturday’s game, we definitely aren’t going to know for several more days,” Allen said to reporters on Monday. “He probably will eventually be a game-time decision with him, but I don’t expect that to keep being the case every single week.”
The nature of the injury that has sidelined Penix has not been confirmed by Allen. Penix started the first two games of the season.
As reports were swirling around about a possible injury to their starting quarterback, Texas Tech has announced Alan Bowan will be out for “several weeks” as a result of a shoulder injury. The injury occurred during Texas Tech’s road game at Arizona this past weekend.
Bowman was examined briefly on the Texas Tech sideline during a road trip to Arizona last weekend (which resulted in a loss to the Arizona Wildcats). Bowman did not miss any playing time, so news of a potentially lengthy injury comes as a bit of a surprise. Bowman was taken to the ground by a defender. No penalty was called on the play.
The Red Raiders will now likely go with Jett Duffey to lead the offense at the position. Texas Tech is off this week. While Texas Tech has not shared an expected timeline for Bowman’s return, prior rumors surrounding the injury were suggesting it could be anywhere from six to eight weeks before Bowman returns to the field.
If Bowman is out for six weeks, he would potentially miss games against Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa State, and Kansas. If absent for eight weeks, tack on a game at West Virginia to the mix (Texas Tech has another bye week between road games at Kansas and West Virginia. That would be quite a tough stretch for Texas Tech to be without its starting quarterback, whether for six or eight weeks.
Bowman has thrown for 1,020 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in three games this season.