Four-year-old opens lemonade stand to help buy out Willie Taggart’s contract

As a head football coach, you know you’re in trouble when you lose the preschoolers bloc.

Willie Taggart was officially hired as Florida State’s coach Dec. 5, 2017; on Sept. 16, 2018, we ran a post noting that FSU fans had started a GoFundMe page seeking a buyout of Taggart’s contract just three games into his first season in Tallahassee as the Seminoles started the year at 1-2. That season ended with FSU’s bowl streak snapped at 36 straight; this season began with yet another 1-2 record, including second-half defensive collapses that have left the ‘Noles with that same 1-2 mark in back-to-back-to-back seasons (now-Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher authored the first) for the first time since 1974-76.

The drumbeat surrounding Taggart has grown louder entering Week 4, with one four-year-old young man, whose father is an FSU booster, setting up a lemonade stand in Tallahassee in which the proceeds from his sales are earmarked toward buying out the coach’s contract.

From the Tallahassee Democrat:

That’s what 4-year-old Grayton Grant did early Sunday, setting up a “Free Willie” lemonade stand outside of his grandmother’s Tallahassee home and raising $241 in just under three hours. Grayton charged $20 per cup, with one customer donating $100, before running out of lemonade in the sunny, 90-degree weather. Grayton’s father – FSU graduate and booster Daniel Grant – teamed up with his son. He matched the total and stroked a check for $482 to Seminole Boosters, Inc. The check – earmarked for “Taggart Buy Out!” – was accompanied by a formal yet tongue-in-cheek, typewritten letter signed by Grayton to Seminole Boosters, Inc.

For those wondering: Taggart’s buyout is in the neighborhood of $17 million if he’s fired without cause before February 1, 2020. For those keeping score at home, and at $20 a pop, young Mr. Grant would have to sell 850,000 cups of lemonade to cover the entire cost of Taggart’s buyout on his own.

So, get to work young man. You (and by “you” I mean your dad) have a long ways to go.