Texas A&M’s Deneric Prince is latest to take plunge into transfer portal

Coming off a stout performance in the spring game, Deneric Prince was expected to play an increased role in Texas A&M’s offense this season. Instead, the running back has hit the portal.

According to 247Sports.com and the Bryan-College Station Eagle, among others, Prince has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what’s likely a move away from the Aggies. Prince could also opt to remove his name from the portal and remain at A&M.

No specific reason for the decision to enter the database was given, although the fact that he had as many carries as I did the first three games would be a likely starting point.

The Manvel, Tex., native was a three-star 2018 signee. As a true freshman, he recorded a pair of carries for 21 yards. Both of those carries came in the 2018 opener against FCS Northwestern State.

As noted by 247Sports.com, Peneric’s departure leaves the Aggies with just three healthy running backs. Starter Jashaun Corbin, who posted his first career 100-yard game in the 2019 opener, is out for the season after suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 2 loss to Clemson. In mid-July, it was confirmed that redshirt freshman Vernon Jackson would miss the entire 2019 season because of a neck injury.

Isaiah Spiller‘s 246 yards (on just 28 carries) currently leads the Aggies. His 8.8 yards per carry is seventh nationally among all players with at least 25 rushing attempts.