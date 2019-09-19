Ex-MSU staffer says coaches warned Mark Dantonio about recruit who later committed assault, Dantonio recruited him anyway

A bad week for Mark Dantonio keeps getting worse.
Hot on the heels of suffering an inexplicable loss to Arizona State at home on Saturday, the Michigan State head coach is now dealing with the fallout from an ongoing lawsuit against him and the school over one of the many scandals that have occurred in East Lansing in recent years.
In damaging testimony obtained by ESPN, former MSU recruiting director Curtis Blackwell said in court that the head coach was warned by numerous staffers about the potential dangers that recruit Auston Robertson posed but that Dantonio proceeded to offer him a scholarship anyway. The four-star defensive end committed to the Spartans despite an incident of misdemeanor battery in high school and was later arrested and charged with assault of his girlfriend in early 2017 after his freshman season.
Blackwell said in his deposition that multiple assistant coaches asked Dantonio not to offer Robertson a spot on the roster because he had a history of troubling behavior. Blackwell says he witnessed defensive line coach Ron Burton tell Dantonio that he didn’t want Robertson to be on the same campus as his daughter.
“So for Ron Burton to say it was that bad that he didn’t want his daughter around him, I knew he had some real serious sexual issues,” Blackwell said in his deposition.
“An innocent young lady was raped because of a decision … I got blamed,” Blackwell added. “It became Curtis Blackwell’s decision to bring Auston Robertson to campus, when we all know the head coach made the decision to bring him on. He overrode everyone else to bring him on campus.”
Keep in mind that three other players were charged in a separate sexual assault incident prior to Robertson’s that wound up forcing the school to hire an outside law firm to investigate the matter and how such cases were handled by the program in the first place. Dantonio was supposedly cleared in the probe but subsequent reports show that some 16 players have been alleged to have committed similar crimes in the past few years during the head coach’s tenure.
It’s truly been remarkable how far UAB has come since the program was shuttered just a few years ago but the next major step in the rebirth of the Blazers came on Wednesday as the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex unveiled the latest plans for the upcoming $175 million football stadium that the CUSA program will soon call home.
You can check out the latest renderings here.
The 45,000 seat venue is designed to host a number of different events once completed in 2021 but the primary purpose each fall will be UAB home games. As you would expect, all the modern design elements for a stadium nowadays are incorporated, such as suites, open concourses, a large press box and a hefty number of restrooms (including nearly double the number for women than men).
The price tag for everything is set at right around $175 million for the project, with bids going out sometime later this fall and an estimated date of completion prior to the 2021 season starting in late August.
The biggest question left about the stadium now might be not whether it will actually get built but what the Blazers will be playing on in terms of the surface. The school has reportedly expressed interest in having turf but the area trying to attract major soccer matchups could mean the venue has a grass field instead.
Either way, UAB remarkable turnaround on the gridiron took another big step this week and is poised to make a giant leap come 2021.
Boston College’s bid to avoid losing to both Kansas and Rutgers in the same season may have received a slight boost thanks to the quarterback situation this week with the Scarlet Knights.
Speaking to the media on Thursday after practice, Rutgers head coach Chris Ash confirmed that starting signal-caller Carter McLane remains in the school’s concussion protocol and will not play on Saturday against the Eagles. That means the job falls on last year’s starter in Artur Sitkowski for the Scarlet Knights.
“(Carter) is still day-to-day (and) hasn’t practiced so he won’t be cleared to play,” Ash said according to NJ.com. “I’ve got nothing but 100 percent confidence and belief in Art. We talked all through training camp about the battle between the two. There wasn’t a whole lot of difference. The biggest one was just at the moment McLane was a fifth-year player and had a little bit more experience. But Art had a tremendous training camp, and the players, the coaches, everybody has nothing but 100 percent faith and trust in him to go out and lead the team. And we’re excited for him to do that.”
Carter, a grad transfer from Texas Tech, started the opener against UMass but was knocked out of last week’s shutout loss to Iowa after a hard hit in the first half. Sitkowski replaced him the rest of the way and will now make his first start of 2019.
A former four-star out of IMG Academy, Sitkowski was handed the reigns of the team as a true freshman last season and made 11 starts at Rutgers… with things not exactly going well under center considering he threw for just over 1,100 yards with four touchdowns against 18 interceptions. He’ll have a chance for redemption on Saturday against Boston College, which leads the ACC in interceptions but did give up a number of big passing plays in their shocking loss to Kansas last week.
Interestingly enough, the move to elevate Sitkowski in the wake of McLane’s concussion means that former Eagles quarterback Johnny Langan will now be the No. 2 QB for Rutgers in the game against his old team.
Lane Kiffin is a believer… in a newsworthy in-state rival.
Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, the always talkative Florida Atlantic head coach threw his weight behind UCF being a top 10 team this season and even a College Football Playoff contender had they been starting veteran QB McKenzie Milton.
“They looked just like an ACC or SEC team,” said Kiffin. “Not Alabama or Clemson, but one of the top teams in both of those conferences. They’ve done an unbelievable job recruiting. They have skill. Normally in the Group of Five they have skill players but not the [size on] the lines, well UCF has long and good-looking linemen.”
Kiffin would know having seen the Knights up close each of the past two seasons, including a 48-14 blowout by the defending AAC champions down in Boca Raton earlier in September. A former offensive coordinator in the SEC, he also got a good look at one of this season’s elite programs too considering FAU opened the year with a 45-21 loss to Ohio State in Columbus.
Though Kiffin doesn’t have a vote in the weekly Coaches Poll, he did add he’d rank UCF as high as No. 5 but certainly in the top 10, blaming the name on the front of the Knights’ jersey as much as anything for why they’re not being taken seriously nationally.
Washington is really putting the buy in ‘buy games’ going forward.
The Huskies are paying a reported $1.75 million to Arkansas State for their future home game against the Red Wolves on Sept. 18, 2021.
Why is that amount notable? Well according to the San Jose Mercury News, that’s the largest amount a Pac-12 school has paid for a non-conference contest and only the second time a school has gone above $1.3 million for a game (Oregon paid San Jose State a then-record $1.6 million last year).
“There were only a few years left (until the date of the game), and we didn’t have a lot of options,’’ Washington athletic director Jen Cohen told the paper. “There aren’t a lot of options for folks who are willing to come to Seattle.”
Obviously there’s a supply-and-demand issue at work in this case with the opening just two years away but as Jon Wilner gets into during the piece, the lack of options out West compared to football-program rich areas like Texas or the Southeast are also in play.
We’ve seen Power Five programs pony up big sums as a result and given this latest figure to emerge from the Pac-12, it probably won’t be long at all before we see a $2 million guarantee given out to some other Sun Belt or Conference USA school.
Hopefully for the Huskies though, maybe they can at least avoid putting up all that cash and losing like a certain SEC program did earlier in 2019.