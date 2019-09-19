Ex-MSU staffer says coaches warned Mark Dantonio about recruit who later committed assault, Dantonio recruited him anyway

A bad week for Mark Dantonio keeps getting worse.

Hot on the heels of suffering an inexplicable loss to Arizona State at home on Saturday, the Michigan State head coach is now dealing with the fallout from an ongoing lawsuit against him and the school over one of the many scandals that have occurred in East Lansing in recent years.

In damaging testimony obtained by ESPN, former MSU recruiting director Curtis Blackwell said in court that the head coach was warned by numerous staffers about the potential dangers that recruit Auston Robertson posed but that Dantonio proceeded to offer him a scholarship anyway. The four-star defensive end committed to the Spartans despite an incident of misdemeanor battery in high school and was later arrested and charged with assault of his girlfriend in early 2017 after his freshman season.

Blackwell said in his deposition that multiple assistant coaches asked Dantonio not to offer Robertson a spot on the roster because he had a history of troubling behavior. Blackwell says he witnessed defensive line coach Ron Burton tell Dantonio that he didn’t want Robertson to be on the same campus as his daughter. “So for Ron Burton to say it was that bad that he didn’t want his daughter around him, I knew he had some real serious sexual issues,” Blackwell said in his deposition.

“An innocent young lady was raped because of a decision … I got blamed,” Blackwell added. “It became Curtis Blackwell’s decision to bring Auston Robertson to campus, when we all know the head coach made the decision to bring him on. He overrode everyone else to bring him on campus.”

Keep in mind that three other players were charged in a separate sexual assault incident prior to Robertson’s that wound up forcing the school to hire an outside law firm to investigate the matter and how such cases were handled by the program in the first place. Dantonio was supposedly cleared in the probe but subsequent reports show that some 16 players have been alleged to have committed similar crimes in the past few years during the head coach’s tenure.