Randy Edsall Bowl is official: Maryland and UConn confirm home-and-home for 2024, 2026

The Randy Edsall Bowl is on (again).

The current UConn head coach’s school announced a future home-and-home with his old program on Thursday, confirming dates for 2024 and 2026. The Terps will host the first leg of the series in College Park on August 31, 2024 while the Huskies signed up for the back half at Rentschler Field on Sept. 12, 2026.

Maryland has won the only two prior meetings, an initial 1942 contest from way back in the day and a somewhat recent game in West Hartford in 2013 that actually had Edsall as head coach at UMD and the team’s current head coach Mike Locksley serving as the Terps’ offensive coordinator.

The schedule additions are the second and third, respectively, games on the calendar in those years for soon-to-be FBS independent UConn, joining a game at Duke in 2024 and contests against FCS Lafayette and at Tennessee in 2026.

As for Maryland, this series means there’s just one non-conference opening (in 2021) for the Terps left between now and 2025. The school has already announced with home-and-homes with West Virginia, Northern Illinois, Charlotte, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others over the coming seasons.

While this latest addition would technically be the Randy Edsall Bowl Part II and III, it would be a bit surprising if the longtime Huskies head coach is still around given how things are trending with the program lately.