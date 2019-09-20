Availability of QB Michael Penix for Indiana vs. UConn remains uncertain

Whether Indiana is without its starting quarterback yet again for this weekend’s non-conference game remains to be seen.

In the days leading up to the Week 3 game against Ohio State, Michael Penix was listed as a game-time decision because of an unspecified injury; he was subsequently ruled out of what became a Hoosiers loss to the Buckeyes. Earlier this week, Tom Allen indicated that Penix could again be a game-time decision; with the Week 4 matchup with UConn fast approaching, the quarterback’s status remains decidedly murky.

“We’ll probably know more… [Friday], when we do some things with him in terms of evaluation-wise that will help us a lot to get a gauge,” the head coach said. “Don’t know exactly the status for Saturday yet, but we should know more pretty soon.”

While the football program has yet to divulge the specific nature, it’s believed Penix is dealing with a right knee injury as he was seen watching warmups prior to the OSU game with a brace encasing that joint.

Penix won the starting job over the incumbent Peyton Ramsey coming out of summer camp last month. In his first two career starts, the redshirt freshman, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear last October, has completed just over 63 percent of his passes for 523 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as IU has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the season. He’s also run the ball nine times for another 79 yards.

Ramsey started all 12 games for IU last season as a redshirt sophomore, including one against OSU in which he passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Buckeyes. In 2018, Ramsey completed exactly 66 percent of his 447 passes for 2,875 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The second start against OSU didn’t go nearly as well for Ramsey as he completed less than 58 percent of his 33 passes for 162 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.