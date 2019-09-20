Conference championship Saturday now locked in with confirmed kickoff times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Feel free to update your planner accordingly, because the ACC and Big 12 championship games now have confirmed start times.

The Big 12 Championship Game will kick off Championship Saturday on Dec. 7 with a noon eastern kickoff. The game will be televised on ABC and will share a time slot with the MAC Championship Game (on ESPN or ESPN2).

The ACC Championship Game will once again be played in primetime with a 7:30 p.m. eastern start time scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 on ABC. It will once again go opposite the Big Ten Championship Game on FOX, although the ACC will get a half-hour jump on the Big Ten title game.

With the ACC and Big 12 now on the schedule, here is the updated look at the conference championship game schedule:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Pac-12: 8:00 p.m. ET, ABC (Santa Clara, CA)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Big 12: 12:00 p.m. ET, ABC (Arlington, TX)

MAC: 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN 2 (Detroit, MI)

Sun Belt: 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2 (TBD*)

Conference USA: 1:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network (TBD*)

American: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC (TBD*)

Mountain West: 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN (TBD*)

SEC: 4:00 p.m. ET, CBS (Atlanta, GA)

ACC: 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC (Charlotte, NC)

Big Ten: 8:00 p.m. ET, FOX (Indianapolis, IN)

* = The highest-seeded team in the conference hosts the conference championship game

