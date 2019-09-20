Getty Images

D’Eriq King breaks Tim Tebow TD record, but Houston stunned on last-second TD by Tulane

By John TaylorSep 20, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last week, D’Eriq King tied one of the records set by an all-time college football great.  Thursday night, he broke it — and then he and his teammates had their collective hearts broken.

In Houston’s 38-31 loss to Tulane — Green Wave’s come-from-behind win, on the last drive of the game, featured both a trick play and game-winning touchdown pass with just seconds — King accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).  This marks the 15th straight game in which the Cougars quarterback has accounted for at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in the same game.

King now owns the FBS record for such a streak, breaking the record of 14 in a row previously set by Florida’s Tim Tebow more than a decade ago.

In 15 games the past one-plus seasons, the under-the-radar King has accounted for 62 total touchdowns — 42 passing, 20 rushing.  In an injury-shortened 2018 campaign, King threw for 36 touchdowns and put up 14 on the ground.

Despite the record, it’s likely a night King will want to forget.

In the second quarter, Houston held a seemingly comfortable 28-7 lead, but three Tulane touchdowns over the next quarter and a half tied the game; a field goal with 6:10 left in the AAC matchup gave the Green Wave their first lead of the contest.  With just 21 seconds left, however, the Cougars’ own field goal tied it back up at 31-all and we appeared headed for some extra football.

That, though, is when insanity ensued.

The ensuing kickoff gave Tulane the ball at its own 29-yard line.  Seemingly content to let the clock run out and go into overtime, the Green Wave lined up as if they were just going to take a knee… except they didn’t, with Amare Jones taking a handoff and scampering 18 yards 15 seconds left…

… and then, on the very next play, Justin McMillan hit Jalen McCleskey for a 53-yard catch-and-run, aided greatly by poor tackling on the part of the Cougars, that proved to be the game-winning score with just three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Suffice to say, Houston’s first-year head coach was far from pleased with how the game played out.

The Cougars are now 1-3 on the season — after firing their head coach, Major Applewhite, for having the audacity to go 8-5 last season — while the Green Wave improved to 3-1.

That 1-3 start, incidentally, is UH’s worst since 2012.

Availability of QB Michael Penix for Indiana vs. UConn remains uncertain

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 20, 2019, 7:57 AM EDT
1 Comment

Whether Indiana is without its starting quarterback yet again for this weekend’s non-conference game remains to be seen.

In the days leading up to the Week 3 game against Ohio State, Michael Penix was listed as a game-time decision because of an unspecified injury; he was subsequently ruled out of what became a Hoosiers loss to the Buckeyes.  Earlier this week, Tom Allen indicated that Penix could again be a game-time decision; with the Week 4 matchup with UConn fast approaching, the quarterback’s status remains decidedly murky.

“We’ll probably know more… [Friday], when we do some things with him in terms of evaluation-wise that will help us a lot to get a gauge,” the head coach said. “Don’t know exactly the status for Saturday yet, but we should know more pretty soon.”

While the football program has yet to divulge the specific nature, it’s believed Penix is dealing with a right knee injury as he was seen watching warmups prior to the OSU game with a brace encasing that joint.

Penix won the starting job over the incumbent Peyton Ramsey coming out of summer camp last month.  In his first two career starts, the redshirt freshman, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear last October, has completed just over 63 percent of his passes for 523 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as IU has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the season.  He’s also run the ball nine times for another 79 yards.

Ramsey started all 12 games for IU last season as a redshirt sophomore, including one against OSU in which he passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Buckeyes.  In 2018, Ramsey completed exactly 66 percent of his 447 passes for 2,875 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The second start against OSU didn’t go nearly as well for Ramsey as he completed less than 58 percent of his 33 passes for 162 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

UMass adds Florida State, Pitt, Auburn and others to future schedules beyond 2021

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 19, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT
2 Comments

It’s apparently a big week on the schedule front for FBS independents.

While UConn and Maryland announced a new home-and-home series in what is always going to be known as the Randy Edsall bowl, fellow New England independent UMass had a number of dates added to their calendar this week too.

According to the school, the Minutemen have confirmed several dates and games against Power Five opponents as well as a host of other smaller programs being added to the team’s future docket including:

  • at Pitt on Sept. 4, 2021
  • at Florida State on Oct. 23, 2021
  • at Auburn on Sept. 2, 2023

In addition, FCS foes like Merrimack (Nov. 4, 2023) and Wagner (Sept. 21, 2024) were scheduled. Two other contests were moved as well, including a game against Boston College from Sept. 2022 to Sept. 6, 2025. A game against New Mexico State was shifted up into Week 0 and is now set for Aug. 26, 2023 as well.

The moves give UMass five of their 12 games for 2021-2024 while there’s even more work left to be done beyond that.

“We’ve been hard at work over the last nine months building competitive future schedules that will allow our Independent program to grow and be challenged,” AD Ryan Bamford said in a release. “We are pleased with our scheduling progress and ability to secure agreements with a mix of Power Five, Group of Five and regional FCS opponents.”

The Minutemen host Coastal Carolina on Saturday and have notable games coming up against Army, Northwestern and BYU down the stretch in 2019.

Designs released for UAB’s future stadium in downtown Birmingham

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 19, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
3 Comments

It’s truly been remarkable how far UAB has come since the program was shuttered just a few years ago but the next major step in the rebirth of the Blazers came on Wednesday as the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex unveiled the latest plans for the upcoming $175 million football stadium that the CUSA program will soon call home.

You can check out the latest renderings here.

The 45,000 seat venue is designed to host a number of different events once completed in 2021 but the primary purpose each fall will be UAB home games. As you would expect, all the modern design elements for a stadium nowadays are incorporated, such as suites, open concourses, a large press box and a hefty number of restrooms (including nearly double the number for women than men).

The price tag for everything is set at right around $175 million for the project, with bids going out sometime later this fall and an estimated date of completion prior to the 2021 season starting in late August.

The biggest question left about the stadium now might be not whether it will actually get built but what the Blazers will be playing on in terms of the surface. The school has reportedly expressed interest in having turf but the area trying to attract major soccer matchups could mean the venue has a grass field instead.

Either way, UAB remarkable turnaround on the gridiron took another big step this week and is poised to make a giant leap come 2021.

QB Artur Sitkowski to start for Rutgers against Boston College with McLane Carter not cleared from concussion

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 19, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

Boston College’s bid to avoid losing to both Kansas and Rutgers in the same season may have received a slight boost thanks to the quarterback situation this week with the Scarlet Knights.

Speaking to the media on Thursday after practice, Rutgers head coach Chris Ash confirmed that starting signal-caller Carter McLane remains in the school’s concussion protocol and will not play on Saturday against the Eagles. That means the job falls on last year’s starter in Artur Sitkowski for the Scarlet Knights.

“(Carter) is still day-to-day (and) hasn’t practiced so he won’t be cleared to play,” Ash said according to NJ.com. “I’ve got nothing but 100 percent confidence and belief in Art. We talked all through training camp about the battle between the two. There wasn’t a whole lot of difference. The biggest one was just at the moment McLane was a fifth-year player and had a little bit more experience. But Art had a tremendous training camp, and the players, the coaches, everybody has nothing but 100 percent faith and trust in him to go out and lead the team. And we’re excited for him to do that.”

Carter, a grad transfer from Texas Tech, started the opener against UMass but was knocked out of last week’s shutout loss to Iowa after a hard hit in the first half. Sitkowski replaced him the rest of the way and will now make his first start of 2019.

A former four-star out of IMG Academy, Sitkowski was handed the reigns of the team as a true freshman last season and made 11 starts at Rutgers… with things not exactly going well under center considering he threw for just over 1,100 yards with four touchdowns against 18 interceptions. He’ll have a chance for redemption on Saturday against Boston College, which leads the ACC in interceptions but did give up a number of big passing plays in their shocking loss to Kansas last week.

Interestingly enough, the move to elevate Sitkowski in the wake of McLane’s concussion means that former Eagles quarterback Johnny Langan will now be the No. 2 QB for Rutgers in the game against his old team.