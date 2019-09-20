D’Eriq King breaks Tim Tebow TD record, but Houston stunned on last-second TD by Tulane

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last week, D’Eriq King tied one of the records set by an all-time college football great. Thursday night, he broke it — and then he and his teammates had their collective hearts broken.

In Houston’s 38-31 loss to Tulane — Green Wave’s come-from-behind win, on the last drive of the game, featured both a trick play and game-winning touchdown pass with just seconds — King accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). This marks the 15th straight game in which the Cougars quarterback has accounted for at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in the same game.

King now owns the FBS record for such a streak, breaking the record of 14 in a row previously set by Florida’s Tim Tebow more than a decade ago.

👑👑👑@DeriqKing_ ➡️ 15 straight games with at least one passing TD and one rushing TD, a new FBS record.#GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/kMvBfQTsqq — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) September 20, 2019

In 15 games the past one-plus seasons, the under-the-radar King has accounted for 62 total touchdowns — 42 passing, 20 rushing. In an injury-shortened 2018 campaign, King threw for 36 touchdowns and put up 14 on the ground.

Despite the record, it’s likely a night King will want to forget.

In the second quarter, Houston held a seemingly comfortable 28-7 lead, but three Tulane touchdowns over the next quarter and a half tied the game; a field goal with 6:10 left in the AAC matchup gave the Green Wave their first lead of the contest. With just 21 seconds left, however, the Cougars’ own field goal tied it back up at 31-all and we appeared headed for some extra football.

That, though, is when insanity ensued.

The ensuing kickoff gave Tulane the ball at its own 29-yard line. Seemingly content to let the clock run out and go into overtime, the Green Wave lined up as if they were just going to take a knee… except they didn’t, with Amare Jones taking a handoff and scampering 18 yards 15 seconds left…

Look at this fake spike trick play Tulane just ran against Houston pic.twitter.com/ruhlnAYXQX — Jimmy Clarke (@JimmyClarke) September 20, 2019

… and then, on the very next play, Justin McMillan hit Jalen McCleskey for a 53-yard catch-and-run, aided greatly by poor tackling on the part of the Cougars, that proved to be the game-winning score with just three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Suffice to say, Houston’s first-year head coach was far from pleased with how the game played out.

Dana Holgorsen: “It’s completely unacceptable on every single level to let them go 70 yards in 14 seconds. I don’t know what to say.” — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) September 20, 2019

Holgorsen: “I’m looking at the stats. We’re better than them in every statistical caregory, obviously, except the score. I’ve never seen an ending like that in my life and I’ve been coaching for 25 years.” — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) September 20, 2019

The Cougars are now 1-3 on the season — after firing their head coach, Major Applewhite, for having the audacity to go 8-5 last season — while the Green Wave improved to 3-1.

That 1-3 start, incidentally, is UH’s worst since 2012.