Kentucky LB Kash Daniel will play after video of alleged intent-to-injure surfaced

After video surfaced seemingly suggesting Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel tried to hurt a Florida football player last weekend, head coach Mark Stoops confirmed Daniel will be on the field again this weekend against Mississippi State. What has not been confirmed, however, is whether or not Daniel will start the game for the Wildcats.
Video footage from last weekend’s victory over the Gators appeared to show Daniel attempting to twist the ankle of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask at the bottom of a pile at the end of the play. Trask denied any intent to injure to Trask but did admit he gets caught up in some smack talk on the field, which of course is perfectly normal in sports.
Stoops said he has discussed the alleged incident with Daniel and the SEC office. Whatever came out of those discussions will remain behind closed doors, because Stoops has decided to keep that all in-house. So if Daniel is not on the field to start the game for Kentucky’s defense, this may not be a coincidence. However, regardless of what happens, Daniel will be playing against Mississippi State.
New Mexico State may not have a rich bowl history, but the independent college football program has worked out an arrangement to secure a spot in a postseason bowl game in the next few years.
New Mexico State has reached an agreement with ESPN Events to reserve a spot in the New Mexico Bowl from 2020 through 2025, as long as the Aggies meet the NCAA bowl-minimum win total.
“New Mexico State University and our football program are excited to enter into an agreement with the New Mexico Bowl from 2020 through 2025,” New Mexico State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia said in a released statement. “The proximity of the game from our campus as well as Albuquerque and the surrounding areas having the largest population of NM State alumni in the country outside of Doña Ana County is a perfect opportunity for our football program and Aggie Nation.”
New Mexico State would face a team from either the Mountain West Conference or Conference USA. In addition, New Mexico State can be chosen to play in any other bowl game not owned by ESPN if an opportunity is available to them.
New Mexico State is an independent program, which makes them free to work out their own bowl deals. But because most bowl games have deals in place with conferences, there are typically few bowl spots to go around for independent programs (unless you happen to be Notre Dame).
The Aggies played in a bowl game at the end of the 2017 season, which was the first bowl game for the program since 1960.
It looks like the depth on the Miami depth chart on the offensive line is taking a hit. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Cleveland Reed has officially announced he has entered the transfer portal to begin weighing his options for his future. Reed announced the news with a brief and direct-to-the-point statement on Twitter confirming such news.
Reed no longer appears on Miami’s roster. It is worth a quick reminder that a player entering the transfer portal is always eligible to return to their current program if they wish, although Miami is no longer in a position to guarantee his scholarship will remain.
Reed was a member of Miami’s Class of 2018, which was ranked as a top 10 class at the time. Reed was a four-star recruit who chose to attend Miami over offers from Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and more.
If Reed does end up moving to a new program, he will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He would then be eligible to return to the field in 2021 with two years of eligibility remaining. Because he already used a redshirt year as a freshman in 2018, Reed will essentially not play for the first three years of college football other than his playing time against Bethune-Cookman earlier this season.
As Northwestern gets set to open Big Ten play Saturday, the Wildcats were on the receiving end of some good news on the injury front.
This time last week, Isaiah Bowser was ruled out of the Week 3 matchup with UNLV because of an unspecified knee injury suffered in the season-opening loss to Stanford. Thursday, Northwestern released its injury report for the Week 4 game against Michigan State and Bowser was not listed.
Additionally, Bowser is listed as the Wildcats’ starting running back on the depth chart.
Bowser’s 54 yards on 10 carries against the Cardinal led the Wildcats. Last season, he led the team with 866 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
In replacing Bowser, Drake Anderson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in the win over the Rebels.
Ohio State’s defensive line in general and one player in particular can’t buy a health break.
On the weekly status report released late Friday morning, OSU listed three prominent linemen as unavailable for this weekend’s game against Miami (Ohio) — ends Jonathon Cooper and Tyreke Smith as well as tackle Robert Landers.
This will mark the fourth straight game Cooper has missed to start the 2019 campaign. An unspecified injury, believed to be a high-ankle sprain, sidelined the senior for the season-opening win over Florida Atlantic as well as the Week 2 romp over Cincinnati and Week 3 throttling of Indiana.
As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.
Landers has served as the Buckeyes’ No. 2 nose tackle for the first quarter of the season. Smith missed the opener because of injury but had played in the last two games, getting the start in last Saturday’s conference opener.
With both Cooper and Smith sidelined, true freshman Zach Harrison will get the start opposite preseason All-American Chase Young.