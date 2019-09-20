Miami offensive lineman announces his entry to transfer portal

It looks like the depth on the Miami depth chart on the offensive line is taking a hit. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Cleveland Reed has officially announced he has entered the transfer portal to begin weighing his options for his future. Reed announced the news with a brief and direct-to-the-point statement on Twitter confirming such news.

Officially in the transfer portal — D1 cleve (@55clevelandreed) September 20, 2019

Reed no longer appears on Miami’s roster. It is worth a quick reminder that a player entering the transfer portal is always eligible to return to their current program if they wish, although Miami is no longer in a position to guarantee his scholarship will remain.

Reed was a member of Miami’s Class of 2018, which was ranked as a top 10 class at the time. Reed was a four-star recruit who chose to attend Miami over offers from Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and more.

If Reed does end up moving to a new program, he will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He would then be eligible to return to the field in 2021 with two years of eligibility remaining. Because he already used a redshirt year as a freshman in 2018, Reed will essentially not play for the first three years of college football other than his playing time against Bethune-Cookman earlier this season.

Follow @KevinOnCFB