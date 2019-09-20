Northwestern to get RB Isaiah Bowser back for Michigan State game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Northwestern gets set to open Big Ten play Saturday, the Wildcats were on the receiving end of some good news on the injury front.

This time last week, Isaiah Bowser was ruled out of the Week 3 matchup with UNLV because of an unspecified knee injury suffered in the season-opening loss to Stanford. Thursday, Northwestern released its injury report for the Week 4 game against Michigan State and Bowser was not listed.

Additionally, Bowser is listed as the Wildcats’ starting running back on the depth chart.

Week 4 Injury Report

vs. @MSU_Football DB Trae Williams – OUT Updates are given for student-athletes listed on the W4 depth chart.#GoCats pic.twitter.com/RfQDyy0vzw — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) September 20, 2019

Bowser’s 54 yards on 10 carries against the Cardinal led the Wildcats. Last season, he led the team with 866 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

In replacing Bowser, Drake Anderson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in the win over the Rebels.