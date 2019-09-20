USC QB Kedon Slovis injured on second play of game vs. Utah

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis started Friday night’s game against Utah, but he may have been knocked out of the game after just two plays. Matt Fink has replaced Slovis, at least for now, after Slovis headed to the USC locker room early in the first quarter. According to a sideline report on the telecast, Slovis was being treated for a possible head injury.

Utah defensive tackle Leki Fatu came charging at Slovis on a 2nd-and-1 play on the second snap of the game. After Fink got the ball away, Fatu finished off a clean play in the college game (FS1 analyst Brock Huard correctly noted the follow-through to take the quarterback to the ground would be flagged in the NFL). Slovis struggled to get back on his feet as he attempted to get off the ground.

Slovis taken to the ground hard https://t.co/tYswn6agHw — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 21, 2019

They’re looking at Kedon Slovis’ shoulder/collar bone after this big hit. Matt Fink coming in at QB for the Trojans. pic.twitter.com/Rxbfxby8t0 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 21, 2019

Fink, USC’s third-string quarterback behind Slovis and J.T. Daniels (who was injured and out for the year after the season opener), got right to work to finish off the opening drive. Fink missed on his first throw but then connected on his next three attempts, including a 29-yard pass to Tyler Vaughns for the early lead. Utah cruised down the field on the ensuing possession to tie it up.

This post will be updated with more information on Slovis once it becomes available.

Follow @KevinOnCFB