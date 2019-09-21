Auburn leading Texas A&M at the half

At the half in College Station, Auburn holds a 14-3 lead over Texas A&M.
Auburn accepted the ball to open the game and rolled down the field, moving 75 yards in four plays, most of them coming on a 57-yard Anthony Schwartz run. Texas A&M missed a field goal on its opening drive, and Auburn pushed its lead to 14-0 before the end of the first quarter on a 6-yard toss from Joey Gatewood to John Samuel Shenker.
Seth Small‘s second field goal try got the Aggies on the board, a 33-yarder with 12:59 left in the second quarter. Jimbo Fisher used his punting game and a deft deployment of his timeout to manufacture a third Small field goal just before the half, but his 52-yard try was wide left.
As the score indicates, the Aggie offense has struggled to find its footing against Auburn’s ferocious front. Kellen Mond completed 14-of-24 passes but for just 142 yards, while A&M has been credited with 12 yards on 13 carries.
Bo Nix has thrown for just 38 yards, but the Tigers have rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries.
Texas A&M will receive to open the second half.