LSU’s Joe Burrow tosses school-record six TDs in romp over Vandy

Welcome to the 21st century, LSU offense.
Going back more than a decade, play at the quarterback position has kept LSU from being true players on the national stage for most of that stretch. The under-the-radar addition this offseason of New Orleans Saints staffer Joe Brady as passing-game coordinator was expected to pay big dividends as the Tigers modernized what had been a Pony Express offense; the first three games showed just how stark of a difference was made by Brady’s addition.
In Week 4, it was more of the same as, after falling behind 7-0 early to Vanderbilt, No. 4 LSU rolled to a 66-38 win over the Commodores. Joe Burrow, the former Ohio State quarterback who transferred to LSU last offseason, set a school record with six touchdown passes, breaking the old standard of five set by Zach Mettenberger in 2013.
In 17 games with the Tigers, Burrow has thrown 33 touchdowns; in the 25 games prior to his arrival, Tiger quarterbacks threw 29. Burrow already has 17 touchdowns in four games this season. Unbelievably, that number is already tied for ninth in school history, and is just 11 away (with at least nine games remaining) of tying the single-season record of 28 (JaMarcus Russell, 2013, and Matt Mauck (2003).
Additionally, Burrow passed for 357 yards… in the first half alone. Since Mettenberger’s 372 yards in a Sept. 28, 2013, loss to Georgia, just one Tiger quarterback has thrown for more than 357 yards in an entire game — Burrow’s 396 yards in the Fiesta Bowl win over UCF following the 2018 regular season. In this game, Burrow, who was lifted very early in the fourth quarter, threw for a career-high 398 yards.
Ja'Marr Chase had himself a day catching passes from Burrow, totaling 229 yards and four touchdowns on 10 receptions. Those four scores came from 64, 25, 51 and 16 yards out.