Getty Images

No. 12 Texas opens Big 12 play by stopping home losing streak to Oklahoma State

By Zach BarnettSep 21, 2019, 11:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a game that was both as close as the final score and not, No. 12 Texas survived a game effort from Oklahoma State, 36-30.

Sam Ehlinger picked up a battered defense, completing 20-of-28 passes for 281 yards with four touchdowns and an interception while rushing 10 times for 70 yards. Keontay Ingram complimented his quarterback by carrying a season-high 21 times for 114 yards.

Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) snapped a 5-game home losing streak to Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12), a Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium opponent record. However, the Cowboys showed flashes of a team that will compete in the Big 12 this year, as Spencer Sanders threw for 268 yards and rushed for 109 yards and a score.

Both teams put up near 500-yard efforts (498 for Texas, 494 for OSU) and were at times their own worst enemies. Oklahoma State kicked two short field goals and came up empty on two deep trips inside Texas territory, while the Longhorns muffed two different punts, both of which turned into Cowboy touchdowns.

Oklahoma State accepted the ball to open the game and, after converting an opening 3rd-and-11 on a 20-yard completion to Tylan Wallace, moved 78 yards to the Texas 1, but two Chuba Hubbard runs were turned away and the Cowboys settled for a 20-yard Matt Ammendola field goal.

Texas moved 35 yards over nine snaps on its first chance, but Texas punted from the Oklahoma State 40. After its defense forced a three-and-out, the Longhorn offense moved the ball again, this time going 66 yards in nine plays to take the lead on a 6-yard toss from Ehlinger to Devin Duvernay on the opening play of the second quarter.

Texas then seized control of the game when safety Montrell Estell caught a Sanders overthrow and returned it 37 yards to the Oklahoma State 28, and two plays later Ehlinger hit freshman Jake Smith for a 17-yard touchdown to put UT up 14-3 with 12:42 left in the first half.

Sanders moved past the interception by finding Wallace for a 35-yard gain to the Texas 38, but the Oklahoma State drive stalled when the Pokes ran Hubbard for a loss of four on 3rd-and-8 from the UT 26, leading to another Ammendola field goal.

Texas looked to increase its lead on its next touch, a 36-yard drive, but Roschon Johnson was stuffed for a loss of one on a 4th-and-3 from the OSU 28. Now trailing 14-6, Sanders hit Braydon Johnston for a 55-yard bomb to the Texas 3, then after two backwards runs, ran it in himself on third-and-goal to pull the Cowboys within 14-13 with 3:07 left in the first half.

That margin wouldn’t last, though, as Ehlinger hit Brennan Eagles for a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown, pushing the Texas lead to 21-13 with 2:09 left in the first half. The ‘Horns forced an Oklahoma State punt and appeared in position to sit on the ball until halftime, but Smith muffed the Tom Hutton punt at his own 15, which Oklahoma State recovered. Hubbard charged in a 1-yard run with 11 seconds to go to put the score at 21-20 at halftime.

Oklahoma State forced another plus-territory punt to open the second half, then swiftly drove 74 yards. After Sanders was stopped for a 2-yard run a 3rd-and-4 from the Texas 11, Mike Gundy played it safe and called for another short Ammendola field goal, giving Oklahoma State its second lead of the game at 23-21.

It wouldn’t last. Texas moved 75 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 25-yard fake reverse throwback from Ehlinger to tight end Cade Brewer, putting Texas up 28-23 with 5:30 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma State once again drove into the Texas red zone, but this time they came up empty. Sanders ran for 10 yards on a 3rd-and-11 from the Longhorns’ 13, a spot that seemed favorable to Texas and replay could not overturn. Gundy rolled the dice this time and paid for it when Hubbard was stuffed for a loss of a yard.

Texas quickly moved the ball out of the shadow of its own goal post, but on a 3rd-and-7 from his own 33 Ehlinger’s pass was tipped and intercepted by safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, who returned the ball 22 yards to the Texas 31. Given another chance to take the lead, Oklahoma State again came up empty. This time, after Sanders fired incomplete with room to run on 2nd-and-1 and Hubbard was again stuffed on 3rd-and-1, and the Pokes had been flagged for delay of game, Gundy tried a fake field goal which turned into a fumble that Texas’s Malcolm Roach recovered.

Given a second chance to step on the gas, this time Texas capitalized. A pair of Oklahoma State penalties and a 26-yard Ingram catch-and-run put Texas to the Cowboy 2, and converted quarterback Roschon Johnson punched in the score and then a 2-point conversion, putting Texas up 36-23 with 11:44 to play. The Longhorns had a real chance to put the game in a choke hold when safety Chris Brown caught a tipped interception on Oklahoma State’s next drive and returned it to the Oklahoma State 47, but the Cowboys’ defense forced a three-and-out, stuffing Ehlinger for a loss of a yard on a 3rd-and-1 keeper.

Gundy seemed to wave the white flag by punting with 3:44 remaining, but Texas muffed another punt, this time safety Brandon Jones. Hubbard, on his 37th carry of the night, streaked in for a 13-yard touchdown with 1:37 to go, and all of a sudden Oklahoma State was onside kicking with a chance to win the game. On a 3rd-and-9 with 1:24 to go, Ehlinger clinched the game with a 29-yard run, giving Texas its first win over Oklahoma State since 2008.

No. 16 Oregon ends losing streak to Stanford with all around ugly duckling of an outing on the Farm

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 21, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If Oregon wants to get back to the top of the Pac-12 this season, the No. 16 Ducks will have to get past a few programs that have proven to be more than a roadblock the past few years. On Saturday in Palo Alto, Mario Cristobal’s squad knocked down the first of those thanks to a 21-6 victory over a reeling Stanford side that had won three straight in the series.

The game was mostly a slow cooker of a victory for the visitors from Eugene on an off night all around. Quarterback Justin Herbert was efficient with the limited number of chances he had with the ball in his hands, throwing for 259 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He had just five incompletions during the entire contest and often dropped back looking for a reliable target in tight end Jacob Breeland (78 yards, two scores).

While the Heisman Trophy candidate could walk away having played well, the Ducks still needed improvement in other areas against a Pac-12 North rival that had been blown off the field the past two weeks. C.J. Verdell mustered 82 yards rushing but luckily the team’s defense more than made up for things (no touchdowns allowed for three straight games) despite being on the field an extended amount after losing the battle for the clock by nearly 10 minutes.

David Shaw, who is off to a rough 1-3 start in 2019, had to at least be happy that his offense showed signs of being able to run the ball better than they have in weeks — rushing for 126 on the ground all told. Cameron Scarlett nearly topped the century mark (97 yards) and the offensive line only gave up three sacks to a good pass rush.

But it was still more of the same for Stanford all told, which could not capitalize on the handful of sustained drives they had on the evening and saw quarterback K.J. Costello regress to the point where he threw for only 115 yards and a second half interception that all but sealed the outcome. The defense did play well for the most part against a program that has piled up points since the opener but that does them no favors given how uneven the team has performed through the first quarter of the season.

At least Oregon can take solace in the fact that they return to the Pacific Northwest for an off week with a victory to open their conference campaign. Herbert kept another clean sheet in terms of turnovers and tossed a score for the 32nd straight game of his career. Perhaps most importantly for the Ducks, they got past a thorn in their side from the past few years as they aim to return to the top of the mountain out West with dreams still alive of sneaking into the College Football Playoff too.

No. 7 Notre Dame capitalizes on special teams mistake by No. 3 Georgia to lead at halftime

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 21, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

No. 3 Georgia may have been a big favorite against No. 7 Notre Dame coming into Saturday night’s contest of unbeaten teams, but it is the Fighting Irish who reach halftime with the lead. Notre Dame leads Georgia 10-7 at halftime.

Defense has been the theme of the game so far, which makes a mistake on special teams by Georgia even more a factor. Georgia punt returner Tyler Simmons muffed a punt return deep in the Georgia end of the field in the second quarter. Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool came swooping in to recover the live ball and gave the Irish field position at the Georgia eight-yard line. But it would take a fourth-down pass from Ian Book to Cole Kmet to get on the board. Kmet didn’t appear to be the intended receiver, but Notre Dame was happy to take it.

Georgia would respond to tie the game before halftime. On the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs got their running game going against the Irish defense. D’Andre Swift finished off a 12-play drive with a short touchdown run that was upheld by a video replay. Notre Dame had a quick answer in their pockets before halftime though, as Book completed four straight passes to move from the Notre Dame 25-yard line down to the Georgia 12-yard line. The Irish settled for a field goal in the final seconds of the half to take the lead.

Georgia did lose one of their big offensive linemen in the first half. Left Guard Solomon Kindley was carted off the field as Georgia was finishing off their touchdown drive. Earlier in the game, Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes was helped off the field at the end of a play as well.

Will Notre Dame continue to hang with Georgia in the second half, or will the Bulldogs find a way to take the lead and pull away for a big win?

Texas leads Oklahoma State after up-and-down first half

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 21, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A first half of big plays and big mistakes has Texas up 21-20 at the half in Austin.

Oklahoma State accepted the ball to open the game and, after converting an opening 3rd-and-11 on a 20-yard completion to Tylan Wallace, moved 78 yards to the Texas 1, but two Chuba Hubbard runs were turned away and the Cowboys settled for a 20-yard Matt Ammendola field goal.

Texas moved 35 yards over nine snaps on its first chance, but Texas punted from the Oklahoma State 40. After its defense forced a three-and-out, the Longhorn offense moved the ball again, this time going 66 yards in nine plays to take the lead on a 6-yard toss from Sam Ehlinger to Devin Duvernay on the opening play of the second quarter.

Texas then seized control of the game when safety Montrell Estell caught a Sanders overthrow and returned it 37 yards to the Oklahoma State 28, and two plays later Ehlinger hit freshman Jake Smith for a 17-yard touchdown to put UT up 14-3 with 12:42 left in the first half.

Sanders moved past the interception by finding Wallace for a 35-yard gain to the Texas 38, but the Oklahoma State drive stalled when the Pokes ran Hubbard for a loss of four on 3rd-and-8 from the UT 26, leading to another Ammendola field goal.

Texas looked to increase its lead on its next touch, a 36-yard drive, but Roschon Johnson was stuffed for a loss of one on a 4th-and-3 from the OSU 28. Now trailing 14-6, Sanders hit Braydon Johnston for a 55-yard bomb to the Texas 3, then after two backwards runs, ran it in himself on third-and-goal to pull the Cowboys within 14-13 with 3:07 left in the first half.

That margin wouldn’t last, though, as Ehlinger hit Brennan Eagles for a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown, pushing the Texas lead to 21-13 with 2:09 left in the first half. The ‘Horns forced an Oklahoma State punt and appeared in position to sit on the ball until halftime, but Smith muffed the Tom Hutton punt at his own 15, which Oklahoma State recovered. Hubbard charged in a 1-yard run with 11 seconds to go to put the score at 21-20 at halftime.

Sanders hit 11-of-14 passes for 180 yards with an interception, while Ehlinger was 10-of-14 for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Hubbard has carried 19 times for 52 yards, while Keontay Ingram leads Texas with nine carries for 51 yards.

Overall, Texas out-gained Oklahoma State 259-252 in the half. The Longhorns will receive to open the second half.

Stanford continues to look lackluster as No. 16 Oregon leads at halftime on the Farm

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 21, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For much of the past decade, Stanford has been as much of a thorn in Oregon’s side as any program in the Pac-12. That, however, does not appear to be the case in 2019 so far.

The Cardinal notched an early field goal then proceeded to struggle on the offensive end against the No. 16 Ducks as the visitors from Eugene took a 14-3 lead into the halftime locker room on the Farm in a game that was far more lopsided than the score would suggest.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was efficient as ever in the team’s first true road game of the season, throwing for 155 yards and two scores against just two incompletions all half. Those marks pushed him over 8,000 yards for his career and resulted in his 32nd straight game with touchdown pass. The offense managed only five (and really just four) drives through two quarters against a side playing keep away but could stand to run the ball a bit better in order to take a bit of pressure off their Heisman Trophy candidate behind center as C.J. Verdell mustered only 35 yards on eight carries.

Stanford, meanwhile, was actually decent on the ground (96 yards total) to win the time of possession battle by a solid margin. The problem was the normally reliable passing game for the Cardinal was nowhere to be found. K.J. Costello was under siege behind his makeshift offensive line, throwing for only 44 yards on seven completions and the team managed just over four yards per play at home.

The Ducks have a lot more on the line in this one as they look to stay tied with Cal atop the Pac-12 North standings but we’ve seen surprise turnarounds from Stanford over the years in this series. There would have to be quite the reversal in Palo Alto for that to play out this year but needless to say there’s a huge second half coming between the old rivals.