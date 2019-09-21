Three current FBS players, all Aussie kickers/punters, are age 30 or over

While it seems like the quarterback position in college football is trending younger and younger these days, kicking specialists at a couple of schools are trending in the opposite direction.
Seniors Wade Lees and Dane Roy are punters at UCLA and Houston, respectively. Junior James Stefanou (pictured), meanwhile, is a kicker at Colorado.
All three were born in Australia, with Stefanou and Lees hailing from Melbourne while Roy is from Bunyip, about 50 miles southeast of the state of Victoria’s capital. All three came to the United States after training at ProKick Australia, and all three are also married.
What else do they have in common? They’re all significantly older than your average students. They’re also much older than your average medical school students as each individual in the kicking trio is at least 30 years old, as captured Thursday night by our own Bryan Fischer.
Lees, who transferred to UCLA from Maryland this offseason, and Roy are in their final seasons of eligibility, but Stefanou has another year he can use. With an April 15th birthday, Stefanou will be 33 years old when the 2020 season kicks off.
Despite that “advanced” age, Stefanou won’t be the oldest player ever at the FBS level as that honor belongs to Tim Frisby, who walked on at South Carolina in 2004 at the age of 39 and played for both Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier. In 2005, at the age of 40, Frisby, a former U.S. Army Ranger who had served in the first Gulf War as well as Kosovo, caught one pass for nine yards.
In 2016, Joe Thomas Sr. became the oldest player ever at the Div. 1 level when he suited up for FCS South Carolina State.
In 2011, 61-year-old Alan Moore kicked an extra point in an NAIA game to become the oldest player in the history of college football at any level. Four years before that, 59-year-old Mike Flynt suited up and played for Div. III Sul Ross State.