Upset in the making? Pitt leads No. 15 UCF 21-10 at halftime

After a big win against a power conference opponent last week, UCF is looking a little lost this afternoon against another power conference opponent. Pitt leads UCF 21-10 at halftime in Pittsburgh as the Knights have looked as lost on offense as they have in a few years.
It was Pitt’s defense that came out flying with energy to start the game. the Panthers drove UCF back eight yards on the game’s opening possession with terrific coverage on a pass in the backfield and a sack of UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel on third down. A.J. Davis capped a touchdown drive to get the Pitt offense going on the ensuing possession. Pitt extended their lead to 14-0 with a Kenny Pickett pass to Maurice Ffrench early in the second quarter.
UCF continued to look lost on offense, as Gabriel was picked off for the second time on the ensuing possession. UCF’s defense came up with a quick three-and-out but UCF’s offense was still stuck in the mud when they got the ball back. That eld to a special teams disaster when Pitt blocked a UCF punt and Wendell Davis picked up the ball and returned it for another Pitt touchdown.
UCF did eventually get on the board for a brief sigh of relief. After recovering a Pitt fumble by Davis at the Pitt 27-yard line, Knights running back Adrian Killins Jr. reached the endzone on an 11-yard run to cut into the Pitt lead.
UCF still has some work to do in the second half if they are to keep their undefeated streak in the regular season alive. But for now, Pitt holds the edge and is looking for a terrific rebound game after their loss last week.