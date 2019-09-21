Getty Images

With loss to No. 9 Florida, Tennessee still hasn’t beaten a Top 10 team since 2006

By John TaylorSep 21, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Coming off a Week 3 FCS reprieve, the dumpster fire that is Tennessee is very much alive and burning well.

An eight-point home loss to four-touchdown underdog Georgia State in the opener gave way to a double-overtime loss to underdog BYU in Week 2, giving UT its first 0-2 start to a season since 1988.  In Week 4, the losing ways returned as overmatched UT was never really in the game as No. 9 Florida easily handled the Vols 34-3 in The Swamp.

This marks the Vols’ 31st straight loss to a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 10.  UT’s last such win?  Over Cal Sept. 2, 2006.  Their last win over a Top 10 team from the SEC?  Sept. 26, 2005, against LSU.

Not only that, but the Vols have now lost three straight and 14 of its last 15 against the Gators.  The three points in the latest loss were also the fewest UT has scored in the rivalry since they were shutout in 1994.

With a 1-3 start to the 2019 season, Jeremy Pruitt‘s overall record during his one-plus seasons on Rocky Top is 6-10.  Included in that is a 2-7 record in SEC play and a 2-8 record against Power Five schools.

As for unbeaten Florida (4-0), quarterback Kyle Trask, making his first start since he was a freshman in high school, completed 20-of-28 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.  The redshirt junior spread the wealth, completing passes to 10 different Gators.

The Gators defense held the Vols to just 2.8 yards per carry on 22 attempts while also intercepting three passes (two by Jarrett Guarantano, one by Brian Maurer).

Upset in the making? Pitt leads No. 15 UCF 21-10 at halftime

Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 21, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After a big win against a power conference opponent last week, UCF is looking a little lost this afternoon against another power conference opponent. Pitt leads UCF 21-10 at halftime in Pittsburgh as the Knights have looked as lost on offense as they have in a few years.

It was Pitt’s defense that came out flying with energy to start the game. the Panthers drove UCF back eight yards on the game’s opening possession with terrific coverage on a pass in the backfield and a sack of UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel on third down. A.J. Davis capped a touchdown drive to get the Pitt offense going on the ensuing possession. Pitt extended their lead to 14-0 with a Kenny Pickett pass to Maurice Ffrench early in the second quarter.

UCF continued to look lost on offense, as Gabriel was picked off for the second time on the ensuing possession. UCF’s defense came up with a quick three-and-out but UCF’s offense was still stuck in the mud when they got the ball back. That eld to a special teams disaster when Pitt blocked a UCF punt and Wendell Davis picked up the ball and returned it for another Pitt touchdown.

UCF did eventually get on the board for a brief sigh of relief. After recovering a Pitt fumble by Davis at the Pitt 27-yard line, Knights running back Adrian Killins Jr. reached the endzone on an 11-yard run to cut into the Pitt lead.

UCF still has some work to do in the second half if they are to keep their undefeated streak in the regular season alive. But for now, Pitt holds the edge and is looking for a terrific rebound game after their loss last week.

Auburn leading Texas A&M at the half

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 21, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At the half in College Station, Auburn holds a 14-3 lead over Texas A&M.

Auburn accepted the ball to open the game and rolled down the field, moving 75 yards in four plays, most of them coming on a 57-yard Anthony Schwartz run. Texas A&M missed a field goal on its opening drive, and Auburn pushed its lead to 14-0 before the end of the first quarter on a 6-yard toss from Joey Gatewood to John Samuel Shenker.

Seth Small‘s second field goal try got the Aggies on the board, a 33-yarder with 12:59 left in the second quarter. Jimbo Fisher used his punting game and a deft deployment of his timeout to manufacture a third Small field goal just before the half, but his 52-yard try was wide left.

As the score indicates, the Aggie offense has struggled to find its footing against Auburn’s ferocious front. Kellen Mond completed 14-of-24 passes but for just 142 yards, while A&M has been credited with 12 yards on 13 carries.

Bo Nix has thrown for just 38 yards, but the Tigers have rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries.

Texas A&M will receive to open the second half.

Jacob Eason and No. 22 Washington sharp early to hold lead over BYU heading into halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 21, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pac-12 quarterbacks are having quite the weekend so far against the state of Utah.

Following up on USC’s Matt Fink shredding the Utes on Friday night, Jacob Eason liked what he saw when dropping back against BYU in orchestrating No. 21 Washington’s 24-12 lead going into halftime of a critical non-conference test for the Huskies.

Eason was 18-of-20 for 206 yards and two strikes for touchdowns on Saturday afternoon, looking like the promised five-star many in purple and gold expected to see this season. The signal-caller completed 13 passes in a row at one point as UW’s offense showed plenty of signs of life after being clamped down in a loss to Cal at home in their last outing.

The play by Eason was needed for Chris Petersen’s squad with a ground game bottled up (56 yards rushing) for the most part without starter Salvon Ahmed playing due to injury.

The Cougars did show some resolve in the second quarter with a bit of a rally however. QB Zach Wilson threw for 159 yards against one of the best defenses on the West Coast while Rice grad transfer Emmanuel Esukpa punched it in for a short rushing touchdown to keep the team in the game.

Does BYU have another rally left in them after upending USC last weekend? Washington will have to be on their toes and keep the ball in the hands of their red hot quarterback if they want to stave off just such a comeback.

LSU’s Joe Burrow tosses school-record six TDs in romp over Vandy

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 21, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the 21st century, LSU offense.

Going back more than a decade, play at the quarterback position has kept LSU from being true players on the national stage for most of that stretch.  The under-the-radar addition this offseason of New Orleans Saints staffer Joe Brady as passing-game coordinator was expected to pay big dividends as the Tigers modernized what had been a Pony Express offense; the first three games showed just how stark of a difference was made by Brady’s addition.

In Week 4, it was more of the same as, after falling behind 7-0 early to Vanderbilt, No. 4 LSU rolled to a 66-38 win over the Commodores.  Joe Burrow, the former Ohio State quarterback who transferred to LSU last offseason, set a school record with six touchdown passes, breaking the old standard of five set by Zach Mettenberger in 2013.

In 17 games with the Tigers, Burrow has thrown 33 touchdowns; in the 25 games prior to his arrival, Tiger quarterbacks threw 29.  Burrow already has 17 touchdowns in four games this season.  Unbelievably, that number is already tied for ninth in school history, and is just 11 away (with at least nine games remaining) of tying the single-season record of 28 (JaMarcus Russell, 2013, and Matt Mauck (2003).

Additionally, Burrow passed for 357 yards… in the first half alone.  Since Mettenberger’s 372 yards in a Sept. 28, 2013, loss to Georgia, just one Tiger quarterback has thrown for more than 357 yards in an entire game — Burrow’s 396 yards in the Fiesta Bowl win over UCF following the 2018 regular season.  In this game, Burrow, who was lifted very early in the fourth quarter, threw for a career-high 398 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase had himself a day catching passes from Burrow, totaling 229 yards and four touchdowns on 10 receptions.  Those four scores came from 64, 25, 51 and 16 yards out.