With loss to No. 9 Florida, Tennessee still hasn’t beaten a Top 10 team since 2006

Coming off a Week 3 FCS reprieve, the dumpster fire that is Tennessee is very much alive and burning well.

An eight-point home loss to four-touchdown underdog Georgia State in the opener gave way to a double-overtime loss to underdog BYU in Week 2, giving UT its first 0-2 start to a season since 1988. In Week 4, the losing ways returned as overmatched UT was never really in the game as No. 9 Florida easily handled the Vols 34-3 in The Swamp.

This marks the Vols’ 31st straight loss to a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 10. UT’s last such win? Over Cal Sept. 2, 2006. Their last win over a Top 10 team from the SEC? Sept. 26, 2005, against LSU.

Not only that, but the Vols have now lost three straight and 14 of its last 15 against the Gators. The three points in the latest loss were also the fewest UT has scored in the rivalry since they were shutout in 1994.

With a 1-3 start to the 2019 season, Jeremy Pruitt‘s overall record during his one-plus seasons on Rocky Top is 6-10. Included in that is a 2-7 record in SEC play and a 2-8 record against Power Five schools.

As for unbeaten Florida (4-0), quarterback Kyle Trask, making his first start since he was a freshman in high school, completed 20-of-28 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The redshirt junior spread the wealth, completing passes to 10 different Gators.

The Gators defense held the Vols to just 2.8 yards per carry on 22 attempts while also intercepting three passes (two by Jarrett Guarantano, one by Brian Maurer).