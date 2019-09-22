Five teams exit Week 4 having not trailed at any point this season

Entering Week 4, there were nine FBS schools that hadn’t trailed at all this season. Exiting it, that number has been pared down to five.
Those remaining? No. 2 Alabama (Tua Tagovailoa broke AJ McCarron‘s record for most games with four-plus touchdown passes in a career with nine as the Crimson Tide rolled over Southern Miss), No. 5 Oklahoma (on a bye), No. 13 Wisconsin (beat No. 11 Michigan as a favorite, so might as well have been on a bye), Baylor (had no issue with winless Rice as the Bears improved to 3-0) and Navy (on a bye this weekend and has only played two games this season).
Those who fell from that rarified air?
- No. 3 Georgia: Went down 7-0 to No. 7 Notre Dame in Athens, then went on to a hard-fought six-point win over the Fighting Irish.
- No. 6 Ohio State: Inexplicably, OSU was trailing Miami (Ohio) 5-0 midway through the first quarter before they went on a 76-point run to secure the non-conference win. Nine of the Buckeyes’ 10 touchdowns, incidentally, were scored by their quarterbacks, including six (four passing, two rushing) by Justin Fields — and all six of those came in the second quarter.
- No. 15 UCF: The only one of this group to actually lose, UCF fell behind Pitt 21-0 before reclaiming the lead in the middle of the third quarter, only to cough up said lead as the Panthers scored what turned out to be a game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining.
- Appalachian State: Down 7-0 to North Carolina early in the first quarter, but that would be the only time ASU trailed in the game as the Sun Belt Conference program picked up its first win over a Power Five school since… Michigan in 2007.
Wondering about why Clemson hasn’t even been mentioned? The No. 1 team in the country was down 3-0 on Texas A&M in its Week 2 win over the Aggies, so there’s that.