Getty Images

Georgia AD Greg McGarity open to Notre Dame series continuing in the future

By Bryan FischerSep 22, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Georgia-Notre Dame series has been everything fans of both schools (or neutrals) could have hoped for. Two bluebloods playing a home-and-home in fantastic atmospheres? Check. College Football Playoff implications? Check. Thrilling, down to the last second games? That too.

Whether it’s the outcome two years ago in South Bend or the Week 4 thriller we were treated to in Athens, the series has been a rousing success at nearly every level. While schedules are often made years in advance, it seems things have gone so well however that talk of putting the Irish and Bulldogs together again down the road has already cropped up.

“We’d love to continue this series; Notre Dame is always very attractive,” UGA athletic director Greg McGarity told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “But I can tell you that I haven’t had any discussions with (Notre Dame AD) Jack (Swarbuck) on it.”

The Bulldogs have been aggressive in lining up big names on the schedule ever since head coach Kirby Smart returned to his alma mater. Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA, Clemson and Florida State are all set to play Georgia over the coming years and there’s still plenty of openings left alongside the program’s annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech as well.

Could that mean there’s a chance Notre Dame makes it back on to the rotation for the SEC powerhouse?  It seems the door is at least open down in Athens to such a reunion even if the New Year’s Six or College Football Playoff might be the best hopes of another game in the series in the 2020’s.

Pac-12 commish Larry Scott open to College Football Playoff expansion, but nothing imminent

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 22, 2019, 12:36 PM EDT
2 Comments

Week 4 was yet another weekend of the Pac-12 cannibalizing itself on the football field as the conference’s highest ranked team lost (No. 10 Utah to USC on Friday), No. 24 Arizona State fell at home to a Colorado squad without its best player and the only undefeated team left out West is now the rather surprising story of Cal, which emerged from Oxford with a win at an SEC program.

Given the strength of the elite teams at the top of the other Power Five conferences right now, one would hardly be surprised if the Pac-12 missed out on the College Football Playoff yet again as a result of everything that’s happened the past month. While that’s not a driving force in the league possibly seeking changes to the postseason structure in the sport, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has apparently softened his stance on expansion beyond four teams in the Playoff — telling the San Jose Mercury News that conversations are being had over increasing the CFP’s size while noting that the bottom line is his conference simply has to play better regardless.

“I don’t care if it’s four teams, six teams, eight teams or 12 teams, if we’re not elite and winning regularly, I don’t think that really changes fundamentally the overall, because we’ll be compared to our peers, and we need to do better compared to our peers,” Scott said. “I’ve started conversations with my peers that make up the management committee of the College Football Playoff. I don’t think there’s anything imminent. We’ve got contracts through 2026 with ESPN. That doesn’t mean something couldn’t happen earlier, but there are some significant impediments…

“I’m engaged in those conversations. I’m open to the fact that there could be a better mousetrap, even though the move from the BCS to the playoff has been really good overall.”

Scott said just this summer that it’s still too early for the playoff expansion talk but it seems pressure from the league’s fans, AD’s and coaches to make the annual postseason event is only growing stronger. There are few conferences who would benefit more from the move beyond four slots than the Pac-12 but the folks out West have been somewhat resistant to leading the charge for change.

Maybe, just maybe, that’s about to change.

Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland arrested for being drunk in public

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 22, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
1 Comment

Oklahoma may be off this weekend, but at least one member of the Sooners is still making headlines.

According to The Oklahoman, Calum Sutherland was arrested early Saturday morning by Cleveland County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Department officers on a public intoxication charge.  The kicker was booked into the country jail at 4:46 local time.

No details of what led to the arrest have been released.  Additionally, the football program has yet to publicly comment on the off-field development.

The 19-year-old sophomore walk-on is in his first season as Oklahoma’s primary kicker after beating out Gabe Brkic for the starting job vacated by Austin Seibert, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.  In three games this season, Sutherland has connected on all 23 extra-point attempts and two of his four field-goal tries.  Both of those makes came in the Week 3 drubbing of UCLA.

No. 5 OU returns to the field in Week 5 as it hosts Texas Tech in Norman in the Big 12 opener for both schools.

Five teams exit Week 4 having not trailed at any point this season

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 22, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Entering Week 4, there were nine FBS schools that hadn’t trailed at all this season.  Exiting it, that number has been pared down to five.

Those remaining?  No. 2 Alabama (Tua Tagovailoa broke AJ McCarron‘s record for most games with four-plus touchdown passes in a career with nine as the Crimson Tide rolled over Southern Miss), No. 5 Oklahoma (on a bye), No. 13 Wisconsin (beat No. 11 Michigan as a favorite, so might as well have been on a bye), Baylor (had no issue with winless Rice as the Bears improved to 3-0) and Navy (on a bye this weekend and has only played two games this season).

Those who fell from that rarified air?

  • No. 3 Georgia: Went down 7-0 to No. 7 Notre Dame in Athens, then went on to a hard-fought six-point win over the Fighting Irish.
  • No. 6 Ohio State: Inexplicably, OSU was trailing Miami (Ohio) 5-0 midway through the first quarter before they went on a 76-point run to secure the non-conference win.  Nine of the Buckeyes’ 10 touchdowns, incidentally, were scored by their quarterbacks, including six (four passing, two rushing) by Justin Fields — and all six of those came in the second quarter.
  • No. 15 UCF: The only one of this group to actually lose, UCF fell behind Pitt 21-0 before reclaiming the lead in the middle of the third quarter, only to cough up said lead as the Panthers scored what turned out to be a game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining.
  • Appalachian State: Down 7-0 to North Carolina early in the first quarter, but that would be the only time ASU trailed in the game as the Sun Belt Conference program picked up its first win over a Power Five school since… Michigan in 2007.

Wondering about why Clemson hasn’t even been mentioned?  The No. 1 team in the country was down 3-0 on Texas A&M in its Week 2 win over the Aggies, so there’s that.

Anthony Gordon’s nine TD passes not enough as UCLA erases 32-point deficit, stuns Wazzu in 67-63 come-from-behind win

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 22, 2019, 2:43 AM EDT
9 Comments

Gardner Minshew was the talk of the NFL last week but, as he returned to Pullman for the first time, the quarterback watched as one of his records fell in one of the wildest #Pac12AfterDark affairs you’ve ever seen, an epic 67-63 UCLA win over his alma mater Washington State.

First, as to the record: Anthony Gordon, in his fourth career start, tossed his seventh touchdown on the night to give No. 18 Washington State a 49-17 lead over UCLA with 6:52 left in the third quarter; with 10:08 left in the fourth quarter, Gordon hit Easop Winston from 33 yards out for his eighth touchdown pass of the night.

That eighth passing touchdown broke the Wazzu record of seven set by Minshew in 2018.  Gordon went on to add a ninth scoring toss to pad his newly-minted record.

A funny thing happened between those seventh and eighth touchdown passes, though, as the Bruins scored four straight touchdowns of their own and, with a two-point conversion mixed in, cut what was once a 32-point lead down to three at 49-46; immediately after Gordon’s eighth touchdown pass, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson‘s three-yard touchdown run with just over eight minutes remaining in the game cut Wazzu’s lead back to three at 56-53; with 7:31 remaining, Kyle Phillips returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown to give the Bruins their first lead of the game at 60-56.

Gordon’s ninth touchdown of the night — the FBS record single-game record is 11 by Houston’s David Klingler in 1990 — came with 6:11 left and gave the Cougars the lead back at 63-60.  With a chance to tie the game with under three minutes remaining, the Bruins eschewed what would’ve been a 35-yard field goal attempt and came up short on a 4th & 5 to hand the ball back to the Cougars.

But wait, the Bruins weren’t done.

With 2:27 left in the fourth, and following a replay booth review, UCLA got the ball back on a Cougars fumble at the WSU 26-yard line.  Four plays later, Thompson-Robinson’s fifth touchdown pass of the game, this one from 15 yards out to Demetric Felton, put the Bruins up 67-63 with 1:07 remaining.

On Wazzu’s first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession, Gordon’s fumble was recovered by the Bruins to seal the win.

In addition to his nine touchdown passes, Gordon threw for 570 yards.  This was Gordon’s fourth career start, all coming this season; he’s thrown for at least 400 in each one of those.

Thompson-Robinson also threw for a career-high 507 yards while accounting for seven total touchdowns — five passing, two rushing.