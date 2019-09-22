Georgia AD Greg McGarity open to Notre Dame series continuing in the future

The Georgia-Notre Dame series has been everything fans of both schools (or neutrals) could have hoped for. Two bluebloods playing a home-and-home in fantastic atmospheres? Check. College Football Playoff implications? Check. Thrilling, down to the last second games? That too.
Whether it’s the outcome two years ago in South Bend or the Week 4 thriller we were treated to in Athens, the series has been a rousing success at nearly every level. While schedules are often made years in advance, it seems things have gone so well however that talk of putting the Irish and Bulldogs together again down the road has already cropped up.
“We’d love to continue this series; Notre Dame is always very attractive,” UGA athletic director Greg McGarity told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “But I can tell you that I haven’t had any discussions with (Notre Dame AD) Jack (Swarbuck) on it.”
The Bulldogs have been aggressive in lining up big names on the schedule ever since head coach Kirby Smart returned to his alma mater. Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA, Clemson and Florida State are all set to play Georgia over the coming years and there’s still plenty of openings left alongside the program’s annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech as well.
Could that mean there’s a chance Notre Dame makes it back on to the rotation for the SEC powerhouse? It seems the door is at least open down in Athens to such a reunion even if the New Year’s Six or College Football Playoff might be the best hopes of another game in the series in the 2020’s.