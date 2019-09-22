Ole Miss officials not happy with Pac-12 refs after ending against Cal

There were some absolute bonkers endings in the Pac-12 this weekend, from the #Pac12AfterDark special that was UCLA’s comeback against Washington State, to Colorado stunning Arizona State to California remaining the league’s only undefeated team thanks to a goal line stand against Ole Miss.
While the Golden Bears escaped Oxford with a 28-20 win, the victory was not without controversy — something Rebels officials want answers on.
For those who didn’t catch the action, Ole Miss was down eight in the final minute. After a big pass play got the team into the red zone, the Rebels faced 3rd-and-goal from the three yard line with just 17 seconds left. QB John Rhys Plumlee rolled out and quickly threw it to Elijah Moore right at the goal line.
Officials, who were from the Pac-12, ruled Moore short of the end zone however and marked him down inside the one yard line. The home team had no timeouts left and scrambled to get a QB sneak in, which was stuffed by Bears linebacker Evan Weaver.
Ole Miss interim athletic director Keith Carter took to Twitter to express his frustration over Moore’s catch not being reviewed (which would have stopped the clock) as to whether he broke the plane or not, not holding back at all at the Pac-12 officials involved.
The conference has already acknowledged an error their crew made in Arizona State’s victory over Michigan State last week, where Pac-12 refs missed a call that would have allowed the Spartans to get a first down on a missed field goal. Something could be released on Sunday afternoon but that’s unlikely to appease the Rebels, who now sit at 2-2 on the year and face the always brutal SEC slate over the coming months.
All of which Pac-12 fans probably shrug their shoulders over and say get in line Ole Miss given the mistakes the league’s officials make on a weekly basis out West.
AP Poll voters shook up their ballots quite a bit after a fairly wild Week 4 of action in college football.
Among the biggest risers are No. 15 Cal, which celebrated a controversial victory at Ole Miss on Saturday to become the Pac-12’s only unbeaten and now the conference’s second-highest ranked squad after No. 13 Oregon. The folks out West had a number of movers and shakers when all was said and done, with previously ranked Arizona State and Washington State dropping out after losses and No. 21 USC returning to the top 25 after beating a Utah squad now ranked No. 19 on Friday night.
One of the big drops came at the hands of new No. 22 UCF, which had been sitting in the top 15 prior to losing at Pitt on Saturday in a wild one from Heinz Field. That left new No. 16 Boise State as the highest ranked Group of Five team. Michigan State also returned to the rankings at No. 25 while Kansas State is now ranked in both the AP and Coaches Polls after an idle week. No. 23 Texas A&M hung on to a number in front of their name after a second loss to a top 10 team while Michigan dropped nine spot and sat at No. 20 after being destroyed by Wisconsin.
In the top 10, Notre Dame stuck around after their close loss to Georgia, the Badgers moved to No. 8 and Oklahoma and Ohio State flipped spots in the 5/6 range after the Sooners were off and the Buckeyes scored 76 unanswered against Miami (OH).
Here’s the full AP Poll heading into Week 5:
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- California
- Boise State
- Washington
- Virginia
- Utah
- Michigan
- USC
- UCF
- Texas A&M
- Kansas State
- Michigan State
More tragic news out of Austin on Sunday as police in the state capital confirmed a number of reports that former Texas and Ole Miss quarterback Jevan Snead died over the weekend at the age of 32.
Details remain limited but officers who are investigating the case do not initially suspect any foul play involved.
The signal-caller from Stephenville, Texas was once one of the top recruits in the country and committed to the Longhorns as part of their recruiting class following the 2005 national title. He split time with Colt McCoy at quarterback during his first year in Austin and then later transferred to Oxford when it was clear that he was not going to become the starter longterm under Mack Brown.
Snead led the Rebels to nine wins in back-to-back seasons as the team’s quarterback and later declared for the NFL Draft after his junior year. He went undrafted however and bounced around the league after that.
Snead’s death comes just over a month after another former Texas player, Cedric Benson, passed away after being involved in a motorcycle incident in Austin.
A number of top 10 teams went down on Saturday but the latest Coaches Poll didn’t see a ton of movement at the top for the most part exiting Week 4 of the season.
In the updated Amway Coaches Poll, Wisconsin moved up to No. 9 after their beatdown of Michigan (which dropped to No. 20), Notre Dame remained in the top 10 after their close loss at Georgia (and are the highest ranked one-loss team), and Utah dropped eight spots to No. 19 after being upset by USC on Friday. The Trojans returned to the top 25 in the last position while Wake Forest was the only new name to make the cut.
Washington State and Arizona State both dropped out of the poll following some wild losses late on Saturday while Cal was the biggest riser, up seven spots to No. 16 after beating Ole Miss.
The full Coaches Poll Top 25:
- Clemson (62 first place votes)
- Alabama (2)
- Georgia (1)
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Auburn
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Texas
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Boise State
- California
- Washington
- Virginia
- Utah
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Kansas State
- UCF
- Wake Forest
- USC
The Georgia-Notre Dame series has been everything fans of both schools (or neutrals) could have hoped for. Two bluebloods playing a home-and-home in fantastic atmospheres? Check. College Football Playoff implications? Check. Thrilling, down to the last second games? That too.
Whether it’s the outcome two years ago in South Bend or the Week 4 thriller we were treated to in Athens, the series has been a rousing success at nearly every level. While schedules are often made years in advance, it seems things have gone so well however that talk of putting the Irish and Bulldogs together again down the road has already cropped up.
“We’d love to continue this series; Notre Dame is always very attractive,” UGA athletic director Greg McGarity told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “But I can tell you that I haven’t had any discussions with (Notre Dame AD) Jack (Swarbuck) on it.”
The Bulldogs have been aggressive in lining up big names on the schedule ever since head coach Kirby Smart returned to his alma mater. Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA, Clemson and Florida State are all set to play Georgia over the coming years and there’s still plenty of openings left alongside the program’s annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech as well.
Could that mean there’s a chance Notre Dame makes it back on to the rotation for the SEC powerhouse? It seems the door is at least open down in Athens to such a reunion even if the New Year’s Six or College Football Playoff might be the best hopes of another game in the series in the 2020’s.