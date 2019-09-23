Michigan QB Shea Patterson probable, Dylan McCaffrey doubtful vs Rutgers

After taking a bruising on the road against Wisconsin, Michigan is looking to rebound in a big way with a win in conference play this weekend against Rutgers. Who plays quarterback for the Wolverines remains in question, however. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announce don Monday afternoon quarterback Shea Patterson is probable for the next game against the Scarlet Knights. Michigan may need Patterson in a big way, because Dylan McCaffrey is currently doubtful to play.
Both quarterbacks were banged up a bit by the Badgers on Saturday, although the injury to McCaffrey appeared to be more serious as he suffered a concussion after a nasty hit. Given the nature of the injury, seeing McCaffrey play against Rutgers is probably not to be expected. Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter is also going through the concussion protocol. It is unknown if he will be available for the Scarlet Knights.
Patterson had a shoulder injury in the same game, but was able to step back on the field following the injury to McCaffrey to lead a couple of touchdown drives. Patterson has completed 55.6 percent of his passes this season for 629 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. Fumbles have been more of a concern for Patterson and the Michigan offense. The lack of productivity out of the Michigan offense has been an ongoing theme in the early stages of the season, and it is Michigan’s hope that a game against Rutgers will allow for a reversal of fortune. Rutgers has the Big Ten’s 12th-ranked total defense coming into this week.
Harbaugh also mentioned starting tight end Sean McKeon is listed as doubtful for the game. He injured his leg against Wisconsin.
With Maryland coming off their bye week before opening Big Ten play, head coach Mike Locksley had some unfortunate news to share about one of his running backs. Jake Funk has been lost for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL injury suffered in Maryland’s last game.
Locksley announced Funk suffered the injury during Maryland’s loss to Temple two weeks ago. It was reported it is the same torn knee Funk had last season.
Funk had been playing a role on special teams this season for Maryland, in addition to filling time as a running back. With Funk no longer in the mix, Locksley noted Lorenzo Harrison could get some more meaningful playing time in place of the injured Terrapin.
Funk was a member of Maryland’s Class of 2016. He appeared in 13 games for Maryland as a true freshman that year and appeared in 12 more games the following season. In 2018, Funk appeared in just three games, so he could preserve a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s updated redshirt rule. The 2019 season will still count his eligibility, giving Funk one more season of eligibility beginning in 2020. A medical waiver could open the door to an extra year of eligibility if Funk wishes to play again in 2021.
Maryland will open Big Ten play at home this Friday night against Penn State.
The season of in-season decisions about redshirting is in full swing. After some earlier headlines generated some buzz about his potential future, Houston quarterback D’Eriq King has released a statement through Houston’s football program that confirms he will indeed be redshirting for the remainder of the 2019 season. He won’t be alone. Wide receiver Keith Corbin released a similar statement to say he will be redshirting for the remainder of the 2019 season as well.
What King did not say in his official statement is he is intending to leave the program behind. In fact, King said in his statement he plans on remaining a part of the Houston program moving forward.
“I came here to play football for the University of Houston and that is not changing,” King said in a statement. “After carefully thinking through this process with my family and Coach Holgorsen, I have decided the opportunity to redshirt this season gives me the best chance to develop as a player, earn my degree and set me up for the best success in the future. I’m looking forward to being a part of the success of this program going forward.”
Now, “being a part of the success of this program going forward” is an interesting line to put in there, especially when earlier in the day King’s father was quoted as saying his son was leaving Houston (it’s worth mentioning King said his decision was not final). Bottom line, this is a pretty vague line that doesn’t really close the door on anything.
“Having the opportunity to take time and focus on the completion of my degree, plus having the chance to develop as a student-athlete is why I have decided to redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season,” Corbin said in a released statement. “Coach Holgorsen, myself and my family both took time to make this decision. Being a Cougar has been one of the best decisions I have made, and I’m ready to take this time to help our program develop for the future.”
Houston is 1-3 to start the season with losses to Oklahoma, Washington State and Tulane (the lone win came against Prairie View), and this is not exactly the kind of start Houston was envisioning for head coach Dana Holgorsen. Still with a lot of football to be played, the season is hardly a lost cause for the Cougars unless their sights were set on playing in a New Years Sic bowl game (which of course, they should have been), but even that is not entirely out of the equation just yet, even if it feels a bit distant. More importantly, Houston’s offense now has some tremendous shoes to fill. Logan Holgorsen (son of the head coach) is the only other quarterback to have thrown a pass this season, which was completed for five yards by the freshman. Corbin was also Houston’s second-leading receiver with 192 yards on 11 catches with a pair of touchdowns.
After not being able to sort through their differences, Virginia Tech and East Carolina are going their separate ways and tossing away a series of upcoming games. Virginia Tech announced Monday that future games with East Carolina scheduled from 2020 through 2025 will no longer be played after the two schools agreed to move on following a series of scheduling misfits.
“East Carolina and Virginia Tech, after consultation with their respective legal counsel, have mutually agreed to cancel the scheduled series of football games (2020-2025),” a brief statement from Virginia Tech’s official football program Twitter feed said Monday afternoon.”
For a brief reminder of why all of this came about, let’s refresh.
Last season, East Carolina informed Virginia Tech their football program would not be making a trip to Blacksburg for a football game due to the incoming path of Hurricane Florence. No big deal, right? The game could easily be tacked on to the end of the regular season if needed, or perhaps rescheduled for a future date to keep the agreement intact. But East Carolina opted to schedule a game at the end of the season against NC State (who also was looking to add a game due to a hurricane-related schedule adjustment). That left Virginia Tech hanging as their bowl streak edged closer to the cliff and the Hokies ended up working out an arrangement with Marshall.
Move forward to this season, when Virginia Tech and East Carolina were originally scheduled to meet on East Carolina’s campus. The Hokies pulled out of the game while the two schools struggled to get on the same page about how to handle the fallout of the 2018 schedule. Rather than play each other as planned, both East Carolina and Virginia Tech filled their sudden vacancy with FCS opponents (giving Virginia Tech a schedule with 2 FCS opponents). Virginia Tech has insisted East Carolina pay a fee of $250,000 for the cancellation of the 2018 game, which East Carolina has refused to agree to.
Now, there will be no more games between the two schools for the foreseeable future. Both schools will now have vacancies to fill in their schedules for the next few years as a result. Virginia Tech is already scheduled for games against Liberty and Penn State at home and a road game at Middle Tennessee in 2020. East Carolina has already filled their 2020 spot by adjusting a scheduling agreement with Georgia State.
The loss of East Carolina on the Virginia Tech schedule may not bother Hokies fans much. After all, Frank Beamer once labeled games against the Pirates as exhibition games anyway.
Add another player to the holy transfer portal. Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor is among the latest additions ot the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Monday. Pryor’s father, Richard Pryor, confirmed the decision to explore transfer options to Buckeye Grove.
“This was not an easy decision,” Richards Pryor told Buckeye Grove. “Isaiah really loved his time at Ohio State and is very close with his teammates. We also grew to love Columbus and the University and enjoyed our time on the parents board.”
Pryor went on to confirm Isaiah Pryor will be graduating from Ohio State this December, which will allow him to be a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility with a new program in 2020. Having already used three years of eligibility, next season would be Pryor’s final year of college football.
Pryor has been used mostly as a backup under new head coach Ryan Day, and finding a starting role has become tougher with the Buckeyes changing things up a little bit on defense this season. Fortunately, it appears Pryor is leaving Ohio State and Day on good terms.
“We had a great conversation about this with Ryan Day,” Richard Pryor explained to Buckeye Grove. “He has treated Isaiah very well and he is a family man that we will maintain a relationship with moving forward.”
Ohio State has not confirmed any such transfer portal news at this time.
UPDATE: Ohio State HAS confirmed it, according to Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch.
By entering the transfer portal, Pryor is eligible to have contact with any college football program looking to recruit him. Entering the portal also does not eliminate the possibility of a return to Ohio State either, as some players have chosen to step out of the portal and stay put after weighing their options. Time will tell if there is a possible return in the works for Pryor with the Buckeyes, but it would certainly seem as though he may be moving on to a new program to wrap up his college football career.