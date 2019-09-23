Nebraska becomes fifth school to join 900-win club, with two more knocking on the doorstep

It certainly wasn’t the prettiest of the bunch. Playing as 2-touchdown favorites, Nebraska went to Illinois and faced three different 14-point deficits (14-0, 21-7 and 35-21), but the Huskers scored 21 points over the game’s final 17 minutes to pull out a 42-38 win at Illinois. What the victory lacked in grace it made up for in stature.

Nebraska is now one of five programs to hit the 900-mark, joining Michigan (955), Ohio State (915), Texas (911) and Alabama (909).

The Huskers, who host No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), could be tied on the list by Notre Dame and Oklahoma, who both sit at 899. (Notre Dame actually crossed 900 previously but went back down to due to NCAA-mandated vacating of wins in 2012 and ’13).

Behind them, only Penn State is within striking distance of 900. The Nittany Lions are at 890, trailed distantly by USC (842) and Tennessee (839). At the rate both programs are going, they could each be passed by Georgia (823) before they hit the 900 mark.