No. 11 Texas loses two starting DBs for a month, a third for longer, backup LB for the season

Coming into this season, Texas really liked its depth in the secondary. Heading into the meat of the Big 12 schedule, that faith is about to be tested.
Tom Herman confirmed Monday that Texas will be without starting cornerback Jalen Green and starting safety Caden Sterns for the next month and safety Josh Thompson for even longer. All three were injured during the No. 11 Longhorns’ 36-30 win over Oklahoma State.
Those injuries were in addition to the injuries already sustained by starting nickelback BJ Foster and back-up safety DeMarvion Overshown, who both missed Saturday’s game.
Additionally, freshman linebacker Marcus Tillman, Jr., will miss the remainder of the season with an MCL sprain.
The Green injury is especially painful for Texas given the circumstances that led to it. The ‘Horns were set to take a 21-13 lead into halftime when, with 45 seconds left in the second quarter, punt returner Jake Smith muffed a punt at his own 15-yard line, which Oklahoma State recovered. Forced to defend an extra possession, Green dislocated his shoulder attempting to tackle Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and did not return to the game. Adding insult to injury, Oklahoma State scored on the possession. (Though Texas obviously won the game.)
Sterns led the Longhorns with 12 tackles on Saturday but left the field seated upright in a cart after spraining a ligament in his knee. Sterns also missed Texas’ win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl due to a knee injury and sat out spring practice recuperating the knee.
Texas is off this week, accounting for one of the weeks Sterns, Green and Thompson will miss. That’s the good news. The bad: all are certain to miss the ‘Horns Oct. 12 date with No. 6 Oklahoma.
It certainly wasn’t the prettiest of the bunch. Playing as 2-touchdown favorites, Nebraska went to Illinois and faced three different 14-point deficits (14-0, 21-7 and 35-21), but the Huskers scored 21 points over the game’s final 17 minutes to pull out a 42-38 win at Illinois. What the victory lacked in grace it made up for in stature.
Nebraska is now one of five programs to hit the 900-mark, joining Michigan (955), Ohio State (915), Texas (911) and Alabama (909).
The Huskers, who host No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), could be tied on the list by Notre Dame and Oklahoma, who both sit at 899. (Notre Dame actually crossed 900 previously but went back down to due to NCAA-mandated vacating of wins in 2012 and ’13).
Behind them, only Penn State is within striking distance of 900. The Nittany Lions are at 890, trailed distantly by USC (842) and Tennessee (839). At the rate both programs are going, they could each be passed by Georgia (823) before they hit the 900 mark.
College Football Hall of Famer EJ Holub has died, Texas Tech confirmed on Sunday.
A Lubbock native, Holub played center and linebacker for the Red Raiders from 1958-60. Nicknamed “The Beast,” he was a two-time First Team All-American as a center and once posted a single game of 18 unassisted tackles, 10 assisted tackles and a pick-six in a game against Arkansas. Holub helped transition Texas Tech from the Border Conference to the Southwest Conference, becoming the school’s first All-SWC player as a senior in 1960, a year in which he placed 10th in Heisman Trophy voting.
He entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 1986, becoming the first Red Raider to do so.
“There are few players throughout history with the talent of an E.J. Holub,” Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. “He was the first College Football Hall of Famer in our history and will forever be remembered for his ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball. Most importantly, he was a dedicated Red Raider throughout his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”
Drafted by the AFL’s Dallas Texans and the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Holub split time between the two leagues. A two-time All-AFL player and a five-time NFL All-Pro, Holub was a member of three AFL champions and helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl VI.
He is the only player in Super Bowl history to start two separate games at two different positions.
After football, Holub remained tethered to Texas Tech by helping raise funds for the athletics department. He is also remembered for delivering a rousing halftime speech in Spike Dykes‘s final game as the Red Raiders’ head coach, sparking a 38-28 victory over Oklahoma in 1999.
Holub was 81 years old.
Week 5 means it’s time for Arkansas and Texas A&M’s trek to the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex for their annual conference game at AT&T Stadium but the days of the old SWC-turned-SEC West rivals meeting in the area might be on the way out.
While a number of fans on both sides have clamored for a return to campus sites for the yearly division meeting, it seems they have picked up a key ally in new athletic director Ross Bjork, who gave some pretty strong indications to the Dallas Morning News that the series is unlikely to continue after the contract runs out after 2024.
“Here’s how I should view it: we should have every SEC home game on our campus from here on out,” Bjork said. “How we do that after the contract is over is still yet to be determined. I think we should have four SEC home games every single year on our campus.”
Bjork said he has spoken about the series with his counterpart at Arkansas, who has even more of a juggling act to do given that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (a former player and prominent booster) enjoys hosting his old team at his palace of a stadium. Still, the Razorbacks have to be interested in a return to campus in at least some form given that they also play a number of games in Little Rock and have just two SEC games in Fayetteville some years — including in 2019.
We’ll see what ultimately becomes of the Arkansas-Texas A&M dance in Dallas but the comments out of College Station right now certainly put it on a path to ending in the near future.
There’s giving back as a former player and then there’s giving back to your old program.
The latter was certainly the case for Syracuse this weekend as the school announced a record $25 million gift from former offensive guard John Lally during their game against Western Michigan at the Carrier Dome.
“For Syracuse University Athletics to become even more competitive in both the ACC and on the national stage, the program needs to have first-class facilities, operations and support,” Lally said in a statement. “Laura and I are committed to Syracuse University Athletics, and in particular positioning the university to attract, recruit and retain high-performing student-athletes who succeed on and off the field, inside and outside the classroom and in their communities.”
Lally made his money as the owner and president of PCB Piezotronics Inc., a company he founded after playing offensive guard for the Orange from 1977 to 1981.
While the extra large gift didn’t have any specifics attached to it, the size certainly points to at least some minor facilities upgrades. According to Syracuse.com, Lally already donated nearly $1 million for renovations to the Carrier Dome prior to writing an even bigger check on Saturday in the middle of the Orange’s victory over the Broncos.
It’s not uncommon but for players, especially those in the NFL, to pony up for a new locker room or weight room at their old program but the size of Lally’s generosity is certainly notable in a very welcome gift for Syracuse.