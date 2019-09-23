Texas Tech confirms death of College Football Hall of Famer EJ Holub

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

College Football Hall of Famer EJ Holub has died, Texas Tech confirmed on Sunday.

A Lubbock native, Holub played center and linebacker for the Red Raiders from 1958-60. Nicknamed “The Beast,” he was a two-time First Team All-American as a center and once posted a single game of 18 unassisted tackles, 10 assisted tackles and a pick-six in a game against Arkansas. Holub helped transition Texas Tech from the Border Conference to the Southwest Conference, becoming the school’s first All-SWC player as a senior in 1960, a year in which he placed 10th in Heisman Trophy voting.

He entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 1986, becoming the first Red Raider to do so.

“There are few players throughout history with the talent of an E.J. Holub,” Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. “He was the first College Football Hall of Famer in our history and will forever be remembered for his ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball. Most importantly, he was a dedicated Red Raider throughout his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

Drafted by the AFL’s Dallas Texans and the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Holub split time between the two leagues. A two-time All-AFL player and a five-time NFL All-Pro, Holub was a member of three AFL champions and helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl VI.

He is the only player in Super Bowl history to start two separate games at two different positions.

After football, Holub remained tethered to Texas Tech by helping raise funds for the athletics department. He is also remembered for delivering a rousing halftime speech in Spike Dykes‘s final game as the Red Raiders’ head coach, sparking a 38-28 victory over Oklahoma in 1999.

Holub was 81 years old.