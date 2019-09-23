Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Virginia Tech and East Carolina agree to walk away from scheduling agreement

By Kevin McGuireSep 23, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After not being able to sort through their differences, Virginia Tech and East Carolina are going their separate ways and tossing away a series of upcoming games. Virginia Tech announced Monday that future games with East Carolina scheduled from 2020 through 2025 will no longer be played after the two schools agreed to move on following a series of scheduling misfits.

“East Carolina and Virginia Tech, after consultation with their respective legal counsel, have mutually agreed to cancel the scheduled series of football games (2020-2025),” a brief statement from Virginia Tech’s official football program Twitter feed said Monday afternoon.”

For a brief reminder of why all of this came about, let’s refresh.

Last season, East Carolina informed Virginia Tech their football program would not be making a trip to Blacksburg for a football game due to the incoming path of Hurricane Florence. No big deal, right? The game could easily be tacked on to the end of the regular season if needed, or perhaps rescheduled for a future date to keep the agreement intact. But East Carolina opted to schedule a game at the end of the season against NC State (who also was looking to add a game due to a hurricane-related schedule adjustment). That left Virginia Tech hanging as their bowl streak edged closer to the cliff and the Hokies ended up working out an arrangement with Marshall.

Move forward to this season, when Virginia Tech and East Carolina were originally scheduled to meet on East Carolina’s campus. The Hokies pulled out of the game while the two schools struggled to get on the same page about how to handle the fallout of the 2018 schedule. Rather than play each other as planned, both East Carolina and Virginia Tech filled their sudden vacancy with FCS opponents (giving Virginia Tech a schedule with 2 FCS opponents). Virginia Tech has insisted East Carolina pay a fee of $250,000 for the cancellation of the 2018 game, which East Carolina has refused to agree to.

Now, there will be no more games between the two schools for the foreseeable future. Both schools will now have vacancies to fill in their schedules for the next few years as a result. Virginia Tech is already scheduled for games against Liberty and Penn State at home and a road game at Middle Tennessee in 2020. East Carolina has already filled their 2020 spot by adjusting a scheduling agreement with Georgia State.

The loss of East Carolina on the Virginia Tech schedule may not bother Hokies fans much. After all, Frank Beamer once labeled games against the Pirates as exhibition games anyway.

Statements from Houston QB D’Eriq King and WR Keith Corbin confirm both players will redshirt remainder of 2019

Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 23, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The season of in-season decisions about redshirting is in full swing. After some earlier headlines generated some buzz about his potential future, Houston quarterback D’Eriq King has released a statement through Houston’s football program that confirms he will indeed be redshirting for the remainder of the 2019 season. He won’t be alone. Wide receiver Keith Corbin released a similar statement to say he will be redshirting for the remainder of the 2019 season as well.

What King did not say in his official statement is he is intending to leave the program behind. In fact, King said in his statement he plans on remaining a part of the Houston program moving forward.

“I came here to play football for the University of Houston and that is not changing,” King said in a statement. “After carefully thinking through this process with my family and Coach Holgorsen, I have decided the opportunity to redshirt this season gives me the best chance to develop as a player, earn my degree and set me up for the best success in the future. I’m looking forward to being a part of the success of this program going forward.”

Now, “being a part of the success of this program going forward” is an interesting line to put in there, especially when earlier in the day King’s father was quoted as saying his son was leaving Houston (it’s worth mentioning King said his decision was not final). Bottom line, this is a pretty vague line that doesn’t really close the door on anything.

“Having the opportunity to take time and focus on the completion of my degree, plus having the chance to develop as a student-athlete is why I have decided to redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season,” Corbin said in a released statement. “Coach Holgorsen, myself and my family both took time to make this decision. Being a Cougar has been one of the best decisions I have made, and I’m ready to take this time to help our program develop for the future.”

Houston is 1-3 to start the season with losses to Oklahoma, Washington State and Tulane (the lone win came against Prairie View), and this is not exactly the kind of start Houston was envisioning for head coach Dana Holgorsen. Still with a lot of football to be played, the season is hardly a lost cause for the Cougars unless their sights were set on playing in a New Years Sic bowl game (which of course, they should have been), but even that is not entirely out of the equation just yet, even if it feels a bit distant. More importantly, Houston’s offense now has some tremendous shoes to fill. Logan Holgorsen (son of the head coach) is the only other quarterback to have thrown a pass this season, which was completed for five yards by the freshman. Corbin was also Houston’s second-leading receiver with 192 yards on 11 catches with a pair of touchdowns.

Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor enters transfer portal

Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 23, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT
1 Comment

Add another player to the holy transfer portal. Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor is among the latest additions ot the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Monday. Pryor’s father, Richard Pryor, confirmed the decision to explore transfer options to Buckeye Grove.

This was not an easy decision,” Richards Pryor told Buckeye Grove. “Isaiah really loved his time at Ohio State and is very close with his teammates. We also grew to love Columbus and the University and enjoyed our time on the parents board.”

Pryor went on to confirm Isaiah Pryor will be graduating from Ohio State this December, which will allow him to be a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility with a new program in 2020. Having already used three years of eligibility, next season would be Pryor’s final year of college football.

Pryor has been used mostly as a backup under new head coach Ryan Day, and finding a starting role has become tougher with the Buckeyes changing things up a little bit on defense this season. Fortunately, it appears Pryor is leaving Ohio State and Day on good terms.

“We had a great conversation about this with Ryan Day,” Richard Pryor explained to Buckeye Grove. “He has treated Isaiah very well and he is a family man that we will maintain a relationship with moving forward.”

Ohio State has not confirmed any such transfer portal news at this time.

UPDATE: Ohio State HAS confirmed it, according to Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch.

By entering the transfer portal, Pryor is eligible to have contact with any college football program looking to recruit him. Entering the portal also does not eliminate the possibility of a return to Ohio State either, as some players have chosen to step out of the portal and stay put after weighing their options. Time will tell if there is a possible return in the works for Pryor with the Buckeyes, but it would certainly seem as though he may be moving on to a new program to wrap up his college football career.

Houston QB D’Eriq King considering leaving team to grad transfer elsewhere in 2020

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 23, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT
8 Comments

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King is considering leaving the team, counting this season as a redshirt and then graduate transferring elsewhere for the 2020 season. If such a move is completed, it’s believed to be a first in major college football.

King’s father, Eric King, told Mark Berman of the Fox affiliate in Houston that the move is a done deal.

However, King himself says the decision is not final.

Whether it happens or not, that such a move is being considered is a radical (and, depending on your perspective) cynical use of the new redshirt rule, passed in 2018, that allows players to compete in up to four games and still count the season as a redshirt.

Kelly Bryant did at Clemson, as did Jalen McCleskey at Oklahoma State. (Ironically, King played McCleskey, now at Tulane, on Thursday night.)

But neither of those players were starting quarterbacks. Bryant’s departure happened after he had just been demoted in favor of Trevor Lawrence.

King is Houston’s starter, and its best player. He has 36 games’ experience under his belt; only one other Cougar has thrown pass this season, freshman Logan Holgorsen. (He’s 1-of-1 for 5 yards.)

King threw for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns and rushed for 674 yards and 14 scores last season before missing the final portion to a knee injury. On Thursday he passed Tim Tebow to become the first player in FBS history to rush and throw for a touchdown in 15 consecutive games.

Houston is off to a 1-3 start under new head coach Dana Holgorsen, and it’s clear that the King camp doesn’t believe he’s clicking with the new coaching staff.

And while King’s decision would be treated in some corners of the college football world as a sky-is-falling scenario, it’s telling that King’s experience at Houston is chalked up as business as usual. A product of Manvel, Texas, King was recruited, signed and played his first season for Tom Herman. Herman left for Texas and was replaced by Major Applewhite, but he was fired after two seasons and replaced by Holgorsen.

It appears now that King would like a do-over on the end of his college career, and would like to do so for a coaching staff that he can actually choose to play for.

BYU loses grad transfer RB Ty’Son Williams for the year

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 23, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ty’Son Williams‘s career has come to a premature end, as the running back revealed on Twitter on Sunday that he has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

A graduate transfer from South Carolina, Williams actually signed with North Carolina out of Sumter, S.C., but transferred to Columbia and spent three years with the Gamecocks. After totaling 165 carries in two seasons on South Carolina’s active roster. Williams was enjoying the usage he never got at his first two schools. He rushed a career-high 17 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns in BYU’s win at Tennessee, then bested that mark a week later, carrying 19 times for 99 yards in the Cougars’ 30-27 win over No. 21 USC on Sept. 14.

“Unfortunately my 2019 season has come to an end due to an ACL year in my left knee,” Williams wrote on social media. “Having no regrets as every time I gave it my all when I was out there. I appreciate all my family and friends reaching out as I always say “I love y’all.”

Williams carried six times for 28 yards in BYU’s loss to No. 17 Washington on Saturday.

For the year, Williams rushed 49 times for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams used a redshirt in leaving North Carolina for South Carolina, so he would have to appeal to the NCAA for a medical hardship to return for a sixth season in 2020 — and he passed the 4-game threshold this season. As a graduate transfer, Williams owns a Bachelor’s degree from South Carolina and is pursuing a Master’s in communications at BYU.