Virginia Tech, East Carolina agree to walk away from scheduling agreement

After not being able to sort through their differences, Virginia Tech and East Carolina are going their separate ways and tossing away a series of upcoming games. Virginia Tech announced Monday that future games with East Carolina scheduled from 2020 through 2025 will no longer be played after the two schools agreed to move on following a series of scheduling misfits.

“East Carolina and Virginia Tech, after consultation with their respective legal counsel, have mutually agreed to cancel the scheduled series of football games (2020-2025),” a brief statement from Virginia Tech’s official football program Twitter feed said Monday afternoon.”

For a brief reminder of why all of this came about, let’s refresh.

Last season, East Carolina informed Virginia Tech their football program would not be making a trip to Blacksburg for a football game due to the incoming path of Hurricane Florence. No big deal, right? The game could easily be tacked on to the end of the regular season if needed, or perhaps rescheduled for a future date to keep the agreement intact. But East Carolina opted to schedule a game at the end of the season against NC State (who also was looking to add a game due to a hurricane-related schedule adjustment). That left Virginia Tech hanging as their bowl streak edged closer to the cliff and the Hokies ended up working out an arrangement with Marshall.

Move forward to this season, when Virginia Tech and East Carolina were originally scheduled to meet on East Carolina’s campus. The Hokies pulled out of the game while the two schools struggled to get on the same page about how to handle the fallout of the 2018 schedule. Rather than play each other as planned, both East Carolina and Virginia Tech filled their sudden vacancy with FCS opponents (giving Virginia Tech a schedule with 2 FCS opponents). Virginia Tech has insisted East Carolina pay a fee of $250,000 for the cancellation of the 2018 game, which East Carolina has refused to agree to.

Now, there will be no more games between the two schools for the foreseeable future. Both schools will now have vacancies to fill in their schedules for the next few years as a result. Virginia Tech is already scheduled for games against Liberty and Penn State at home and a road game at Middle Tennessee in 2020. East Carolina has already filled their 2020 spot by adjusting a scheduling agreement with Georgia State.

The loss of East Carolina on the Virginia Tech schedule may not bother Hokies fans much. After all, Frank Beamer once labeled games against the Pirates as exhibition games anyway.

