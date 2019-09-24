D’Eriq King: ‘I’m staying here’

A landmark story hit the wire Monday when it was reported, per the player’s father, that Houston quarterback D’Eriq King would leave the team he starts for, four games into the season, count the 2019 campaign as a redshirt and graduate transfer elsewhere in 2020 — or so we thought. Instead, the story got even stranger from there.

It was later announced that King and Cougars wideout Keith Corbin will indeed leave the active roster and redshirt, but they will remain at Houston.

On Tuesday, King said that is indeed the plan. He fully intends on being a Cougar in 2020.

“I’m staying here,” King said. “I’m here. Even if I wanted to leave Houston and go somewhere else, I couldn’t. I think this is the best opportunity for me. I don’t think anybody will reach out to me; even if they do, they should know I’m staying here.”

Now, you can say this is simply the public thing King has to say before getting the heck out of dodge as soon as he receives his degree. Plenty of people will continue thinking that no matter what King says. That’s largely because it’s the only thing about this story that makes rational sense. If King thinks he a year in Dana Holgorsen‘s program won’t adequately prepare him to become an NFL quarterback, why does he think a second year under Holgorsen and company would prepare him better than anyplace elsewhere? What if Clayton Tune, Logan Holgorsen or another Cougar quarterback grabs the job by the horns and suddenly King returns to the active roster a backup?

There’s no question King would have value as a graduate transfer. He holds the FBS record for consecutive games (15) with at least one passing and rushing touchdown. But King is not in the transfer portal, and until that happens he can’t (legally) be contacted by any other program.

And, according to King, that’s all part of the plan.