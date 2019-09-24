Getty Images

D’Eriq King: ‘I’m staying here’

By Zach BarnettSep 24, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT
A landmark story hit the wire Monday when it was reported, per the player’s father, that Houston quarterback D’Eriq King would leave the team he starts for, four games into the season, count the 2019 campaign as a redshirt and graduate transfer elsewhere in 2020 — or so we thought. Instead, the story got even stranger from there.

It was later announced that King and Cougars wideout Keith Corbin will indeed leave the active roster and redshirt, but they will remain at Houston.

On Tuesday, King said that is indeed the plan. He fully intends on being a Cougar in 2020.

“I’m staying here,” King said. “I’m here. Even if I wanted to leave Houston and go somewhere else, I couldn’t. I think this is the best opportunity for me. I don’t think anybody will reach out to me; even if they do, they should know I’m staying here.”

Now, you can say this is simply the public thing King has to say before getting the heck out of dodge as soon as he receives his degree. Plenty of people will continue thinking that no matter what King says. That’s largely because it’s the only thing about this story that makes rational sense. If King thinks he a year in Dana Holgorsen‘s program won’t adequately prepare him to become an NFL quarterback, why does he think a second year under Holgorsen and company would prepare him better than anyplace elsewhere? What if Clayton TuneLogan Holgorsen or another Cougar quarterback grabs the job by the horns and suddenly King returns to the active roster a backup?

There’s no question King would have value as a graduate transfer. He holds the FBS record for consecutive games (15) with at least one passing and rushing touchdown. But King is not in the transfer portal, and until that happens he can’t (legally) be contacted by any other program.

And, according to King, that’s all part of the plan.

Wyoming DB facing two felony charges

By Zach BarnettSep 24, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT
Wyoming defensive back Allen Smith III is facing two felony charges for allegedly pointing an unloaded gun at two people last week, according to the Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.

Smith was booked into the Albany County Detention Center on Friday. He faces two counts of aggravated assault and battery with the threat to use a drawn deadly weapon.

According to a police affidavit obtained by the Star-Tribune, Smith was riding with two individuals late Thursday night, one of whom is a woman and the other whose gender was not revealed, to laundry at a Laramie apartment complex when, while driving through the parking lot of a separate apartment complex, Smith asked the pair if they wanted to “see my gun.” Smith then retrieved the gun and took turns pointing it at each of their heads and firing the trigger four times.

Though the gun was unloaded, both victims told police they feared for their lives, according to the affidavit.

“You talkin’ to other n—–, I could kill ya,” Smith told the female, according to the affidavit.

Smith’s lawyer told the paper the gun was an air-soft gun that shoots non-lethal pellets. He plans to fight the charges, according to the lawyer.

Smith was booked into the detention center on Friday and had his first court appearance later in the day. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15.

If convicted, Smith could face up to 20 years in prison.

A freshman from Los Angeles, Smith has not recorded any statistics through four Cowboys games this season. He began the season as the No. 2 nickel back on the defense but is no longer listed on Wyoming’s depth chart, though he remained on Wyoming’s online roster as of press time.

Fan treatment toward band members puts Cy-Hawk series in jeopardy, per Iowa president

By Zach BarnettSep 24, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT
Iowa State’s treatment of the Iowa band may put the entire Cy-Hawk rivalry series in jeopardy, according to Iowa president Bruce Harreld.

“I’m not convinced at all that we should play this game again — here or there or anywhere — unless we can protect our fans, our band and, of course, our athletes,” Harreld told the Daily Iowan.

Iowa and Iowa State staged the most heated Cy-Hawk game in recent memory on Sept. 14, with College GameDay trekking to Ames for the first time, both teams in or around the Top 25 and a 3-hour weather delay that kept both fan bases in close proximity for much longer than planned. Iowa won the game, 18-17, and afterward a number of Iowa band members came away saying they were verbally or physically harassed by Iowa State fans.

The schools put out a joint statement asking fans to grow up, and both sides are attempting to investigate what exactly happened at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 14.

“We’ll learn more through the investigation that’s continuing, we’ll get more facts, and we’ll also get more attention because everybody’s pretty busy during the football season,” Harreld said. “So my guess is some time in January we’ll sit down. But I will say I also fight myself on that. As I see this go more and more intense, maybe we should do it sooner rather than later. I don’t know, we haven’t really nailed that down yet. I just don’t want to have it too soon and we don’t have all the facts, and also too soon when we’re all busy so we tend to gloss over it.”

Iowa State released its own statement on Tuesday, saying it can’t investigate the alleged actions of Iowa State fans if victims don’t come forward and, also, that Iowa fans have treated Iowa State band members poorly as well.

“We all have to do a better job policing our fans, but so do the Iowa fans,” Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard told the Des Moines Register.

Pollard said the physical contact — one Iowa band member said she was groped by an Iowa State fans — could have been a byproduct of Iowa leaving Jack Trice Stadium through the wrong gate.

Iowa AD Gary Barta also said this on Tuesday:

Iowa and Iowa State have played 67 times, and annually since 1977. They’re also scheduled to continue to meet annually through 2025, including a Sept. 12, 2020 game in Iowa City. The Cy-Hawk football game is the biggest annual sporting event in the state of Iowa, and cancelling it would not come without consequences.

Harreld knows that and said he fully expects both sides to come to an agreement on ways to insulate college musicians from adults who take a football game played by semi-professional young adults too seriously, but if not, well, then all bets are off.

“I’m expecting we can work through this, clearly expecting we can work through,” he said on playing more Cy-Hawk games. “But if, for some reason, one party or the other doesn’t come to the table, then no, why would we?”

Michael Divinity’s injury ‘not as bad as it looked,’ per Ed Orgeron

By Zach BarnettSep 24, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
Offensively, LSU’s season is going better than the Tigers could have ever imagined. Defensively… things could be a bit better. The Bayou Bengals are presently 59th nationally in scoring defense against FBS opponents, and they’re giving up a solid 38.0 points a game against Power 5 foes.

On top of that, they’re dealing with health issues at the linebacker position, but it’s not as bad as it appeared Saturday.

Inside linebacker Michael Divinity moved outside to replace K’Lavon Chaisson, who missed the game due to injury, and then Divinity himself got injured. He suffered a knee injury while making a tackle that Ed Orgeron described as “pretty significant” on Saturday, but on Tuesday Orgeron downgraded that assessment.

“He’s going to be OK,” Orgeron told 104.5 ESPN’s “Off the Bench.” “Might be a couple of weeks, but it’s not as bad as it looked on film.”

The good news here is Divinity will have plenty of time to heal. The fourth-ranked Tigers are off this Saturday and host Utah State on Oct. 5. Divinity won’t truly be needed until LSU’s Oct. 12 date with No. 9 Florida.

A senior from Marrero, La., Divinity has collected 11 tackles in two appearances this season.

UCF announces future home-and-homes with Boise State, BYU

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
In the midst of its 2019 campaign, UCF has confirmed a couple of significant additions to its future schedule.

The AAC program announced Tuesday it has reached agreements on new home-and-home series with both Boise State and BYU.  The Knights will play host to the Broncos in September of 2021 and the Cougars on Nov. 11 of 2023.  UCF will also travel to Boise in on Sept. 9, 2023, and then to Provo on Aug. 31, 2024.

“BYU and Boise State represent big-time strength-of-schedule games for our program based on their records and top-25 rankings in recent years,” UCF athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “We are committed to continue to schedule attractive, meaningful football games both for our fans and student-athletes. BYU and Boise State are both power programs, and we’re proud to play them.”

The 2021 game will mark the first-ever between the Broncos and Knights.

The Cougars and Knights have met twice previously, in Provo 2011 and in Orlando in 2014.  The home teams came away victorious in each of those matchups.