Florida State loses second starting LB to season-ending injury

The starting quarterback for the South Carolina football team is Ryan Hilinski, whose brother was the starting quarterback at Washington State, Tyler Hilinski, before taking his own life in January of 2018. To honor Tyler, the family created the “Hilinski’s Hope” foundation, which was created to “fund programs that will help educate, advocate and destigmatize mental illness.”

This past weekend, the true freshman Hilinski, who took over under center for the Gamecocks following Jake Bentley‘s season-ending injury, struggled in a 17-point loss to Missouri, completing less than 50 percent of his passes and throwing for 166 yards and an interception. Following the game, The State newspaper used a headline that read “Hilinski Hope Sinks” and ignited an utter firestorm on social media.

The South Carolina quarterback pictured here lost his brother to suicide last year. The family set up a foundation called “Hilinski’s Hope” to raise awareness for mental health. After SC lost Saturday , ⁦@thestate⁩ ran this headline. The paper has since apologized. pic.twitter.com/RH9Tt74nDy — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) September 23, 2019

The headline prompted the paper to release the following apology Sunday:

Our sincerest apologies to the Hilinski family today for the unfortunate headline in our print edition today. Hilinski’s Hope works to raise awareness about mental health issues, especially for student-athletes. Although the connection between the headline and the foundation was unintentional, there is no excuse for such poor wording and we have reached out to the family and university to express our regrets.

Sunday afternoon, the USC football program released its own statement in which they lambasted the “unprofessional and irresponsible journalism” and said the apology isn’t enough.

Hilinski’s Hope means so much to the Hilinski family, their friends, Gamecock Nation, college football fans across the country and those who have been affected by someone suffering from mental illness. We were appalled to see this morning’s headline in The State newspaper that seemed cavalier about the seriousness of the mental health issue. It demonstrated a level of unprofessional and irresponsible journalism, and we find it unacceptable that the major daily newspaper in the hometown of our University would use such a headline in their game story. We don’t believe their apology is enough. We urge The State to be a leader in advocating and destigmatizing mental illness by making a very public effort to help fund and provide educational awareness to this very real problem.

Late Monday morning, the paper released yet another statement: