Getty Images

Judge dismisses domestic assault charge against Tennessee’s Bryce Thompson

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 8:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Bryce Thompson‘s legal issues have officially come to an end.

A Knox County (Tenn.) judge, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported, dismissed a misdemeanor domestic assault that Thompson had been facing after the alleged victim, the Tennessee cornerback’s girlfriend of four years, stated during a preliminary hearing Monday that she never feared the player following an incident last month. “There was no point during the argument that I was scared or felt like he was going to hurt me, and he never touched me,” the woman told the judge.

“There wasn’t a crime committed. It had to be dismissed,” John Valliant, Thompson’s attorney, told the News Sentinel. “There is not much more I can say than that. From the very beginning, she has – even on the day of the incident – she said the same thing then that she said today.

“This thing that he was charged with, fear is a key element of it. You have to be afraid that your assailant is going to do you bodily harm.”

Thompson was arrested in late August on one count of misdemeanor domestic assault. Thompson, who allegedly threatened to “slap the s**t out of” the alleged victim as well as threatening to “shoot up the school,” was subsequently suspended by the UT football program.  Shortly after that arrest, it was reported that, in January of 2018, another woman with whom Thompson was having a romantic relationship obtained a restraining order against him after the then-high schooler allegedly threatened to kill her and another male.

The night of Thompson’s arrest this year, his girlfriend told responding police officers that her boyfriend “has a bad temper and has punched walls during past arguments.”

Two weeks ago, the Vols reinstated Thompson.  While he didn’t play in the Week 3 win over an FCS school, he made his 2019 debut this past weekend in the loss to No. 9 Florida.

Thompson started 10 games his first season in Knoxville last year, leading the Vols in interceptions with three and earning Freshman All-American honors.

LSU WR Terrace Marshall out up to a month after foot surgery

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 7:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LSU’s passing attack, one of the most explosive in the country (it still feels weird typing that), will be without a key component until some point next month.

In LSU’s Week 4 win over Vanderbilt, Terrace Marshall went down with a foot injury that, in the immediate aftermath, head coach Ed Orgeron said “doesn’t look good.” According to ESPN.com‘s Mark Schlabach, the wide receiver underwent surgery Sunday morning and is expected to be sidelined “for as long as a month.”

In a tweet posted to Twitter, Marshall stated that the surgery went well and he’ll back soon.

LSU is on a bye this weekend, and then plays Utah State (Oct. 5), No. 9 Florida (Oct. 12) and Mississippi State (Oct. 19) the following three Saturdays.  It appears there’s a good chance, if he hasn’t already, that Marshall would return for the Oct. 26 home date with No. 7 Auburn.

Marshall’s six touchdown receptions this season are currently tied for second at the FBS level.  He’s also tied for second on the Tigers with 20 catches while his 304 receiving yards are good for third on the team.

North Texas’ leading receiver in 2018 suffers torn ACL

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The end of the season has come to an end prematurely for one of the top weapons in North Texas’ passing attack.

UNT officials, per Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle, confirmed over the weekend that Rico Bussey Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.  Suffice to say, the wide receiver will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Bussey suffered the injury in the Week 3 loss at Cal.

Last season, Bussey led the Mean Green in receptions (68), receiving yards (1,017) and receiving touchdowns (12).  Prior to the knee injury, Bussey had 150 yards and a touchdown on five catches this year.

As he’s a fourth-year senior and has played in four or fewer games, the Oklahoma native can take a redshirt for this season and return to Denton in 2020.  He could also make himself available for next year’s NFL draft.

Michigan QB Shea Patterson probable, Dylan McCaffrey doubtful vs Rutgers

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 23, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
5 Comments

After taking a bruising on the road against Wisconsin, Michigan is looking to rebound in a big way with a win in conference play this weekend against Rutgers. Who plays quarterback for the Wolverines remains in question, however. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announce don Monday afternoon quarterback Shea Patterson is probable for the next game against the Scarlet Knights. Michigan may need Patterson in a big way, because Dylan McCaffrey is currently doubtful to play.

Both quarterbacks were banged up a bit by the Badgers on Saturday, although the injury to McCaffrey appeared to be more serious as he suffered a concussion after a nasty hit. Given the nature of the injury, seeing McCaffrey play against Rutgers is probably not to be expected. Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter is also going through the concussion protocol. It is unknown if he will be available for the Scarlet Knights.

Patterson had a shoulder injury in the same game, but was able to step back on the field following the injury to McCaffrey to lead a couple of touchdown drives. Patterson has completed 55.6 percent of his passes this season for 629 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. Fumbles have been more of a concern for Patterson and the Michigan offense. The lack of productivity out of the Michigan offense has been an ongoing theme in the early stages of the season, and it is Michigan’s hope that a game against Rutgers will allow for a reversal of fortune. Rutgers has the Big Ten’s 12th-ranked total defense coming into this week.

Harbaugh also mentioned starting tight end Sean McKeon is listed as doubtful for the game. He injured his leg against Wisconsin.

Maryland RB Jake Funk suffers season-ending ACL injury

Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 23, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

With Maryland coming off their bye week before opening Big Ten play, head coach Mike Locksley had some unfortunate news to share about one of his running backs. Jake Funk has been lost for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL injury suffered in Maryland’s last game.

Locksley announced Funk suffered the injury during Maryland’s loss to Temple two weeks ago. It was reported it is the same torn knee Funk had last season.

Funk had been playing a role on special teams this season for Maryland, in addition to filling time as a running back. With Funk no longer in the mix, Locksley noted Lorenzo Harrison could get some more meaningful playing time in place of the injured Terrapin.

Funk was a member of Maryland’s Class of 2016. He appeared in 13 games for Maryland as a true freshman that year and appeared in 12 more games the following season. In 2018, Funk appeared in just three games, so he could preserve a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s updated redshirt rule. The 2019 season will still count his eligibility, giving Funk one more season of eligibility beginning in 2020. A medical waiver could open the door to an extra year of eligibility if Funk wishes to play again in 2021.

Maryland will open Big Ten play at home this Friday night against Penn State.