LSU WR Terrace Marshall out up to a month after foot surgery

LSU’s passing attack, one of the most explosive in the country (it still feels weird typing that), will be without a key component until some point next month.
In LSU’s Week 4 win over Vanderbilt, Terrace Marshall went down with a foot injury that, in the immediate aftermath, head coach Ed Orgeron said “doesn’t look good.” According to ESPN.com‘s Mark Schlabach, the wide receiver underwent surgery Sunday morning and is expected to be sidelined “for as long as a month.”
In a tweet posted to Twitter, Marshall stated that the surgery went well and he’ll back soon.
LSU is on a bye this weekend, and then plays Utah State (Oct. 5), No. 9 Florida (Oct. 12) and Mississippi State (Oct. 19) the following three Saturdays. It appears there’s a good chance, if he hasn’t already, that Marshall would return for the Oct. 26 home date with No. 7 Auburn.
Marshall’s six touchdown receptions this season are currently tied for second at the FBS level. He’s also tied for second on the Tigers with 20 catches while his 304 receiving yards are good for third on the team.
The end of the season has come to an end prematurely for one of the top weapons in North Texas’ passing attack.
UNT officials, per Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle, confirmed over the weekend that Rico Bussey Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Suffice to say, the wide receiver will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season.
Bussey suffered the injury in the Week 3 loss at Cal.
Last season, Bussey led the Mean Green in receptions (68), receiving yards (1,017) and receiving touchdowns (12). Prior to the knee injury, Bussey had 150 yards and a touchdown on five catches this year.
As he’s a fourth-year senior and has played in four or fewer games, the Oklahoma native can take a redshirt for this season and return to Denton in 2020. He could also make himself available for next year’s NFL draft.
After taking a bruising on the road against Wisconsin, Michigan is looking to rebound in a big way with a win in conference play this weekend against Rutgers. Who plays quarterback for the Wolverines remains in question, however. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announce don Monday afternoon quarterback Shea Patterson is probable for the next game against the Scarlet Knights. Michigan may need Patterson in a big way, because Dylan McCaffrey is currently doubtful to play.
Both quarterbacks were banged up a bit by the Badgers on Saturday, although the injury to McCaffrey appeared to be more serious as he suffered a concussion after a nasty hit. Given the nature of the injury, seeing McCaffrey play against Rutgers is probably not to be expected. Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter is also going through the concussion protocol. It is unknown if he will be available for the Scarlet Knights.
Patterson had a shoulder injury in the same game, but was able to step back on the field following the injury to McCaffrey to lead a couple of touchdown drives. Patterson has completed 55.6 percent of his passes this season for 629 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. Fumbles have been more of a concern for Patterson and the Michigan offense. The lack of productivity out of the Michigan offense has been an ongoing theme in the early stages of the season, and it is Michigan’s hope that a game against Rutgers will allow for a reversal of fortune. Rutgers has the Big Ten’s 12th-ranked total defense coming into this week.
Harbaugh also mentioned starting tight end Sean McKeon is listed as doubtful for the game. He injured his leg against Wisconsin.
With Maryland coming off their bye week before opening Big Ten play, head coach Mike Locksley had some unfortunate news to share about one of his running backs. Jake Funk has been lost for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL injury suffered in Maryland’s last game.
Locksley announced Funk suffered the injury during Maryland’s loss to Temple two weeks ago. It was reported it is the same torn knee Funk had last season.
Funk had been playing a role on special teams this season for Maryland, in addition to filling time as a running back. With Funk no longer in the mix, Locksley noted Lorenzo Harrison could get some more meaningful playing time in place of the injured Terrapin.
Funk was a member of Maryland’s Class of 2016. He appeared in 13 games for Maryland as a true freshman that year and appeared in 12 more games the following season. In 2018, Funk appeared in just three games, so he could preserve a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s updated redshirt rule. The 2019 season will still count his eligibility, giving Funk one more season of eligibility beginning in 2020. A medical waiver could open the door to an extra year of eligibility if Funk wishes to play again in 2021.
Maryland will open Big Ten play at home this Friday night against Penn State.
The season of in-season decisions about redshirting is in full swing. After some earlier headlines generated some buzz about his potential future, Houston quarterback D’Eriq King has released a statement through Houston’s football program that confirms he will indeed be redshirting for the remainder of the 2019 season. He won’t be alone. Wide receiver Keith Corbin released a similar statement to say he will be redshirting for the remainder of the 2019 season as well.
What King did not say in his official statement is he is intending to leave the program behind. In fact, King said in his statement he plans on remaining a part of the Houston program moving forward.
“I came here to play football for the University of Houston and that is not changing,” King said in a statement. “After carefully thinking through this process with my family and Coach Holgorsen, I have decided the opportunity to redshirt this season gives me the best chance to develop as a player, earn my degree and set me up for the best success in the future. I’m looking forward to being a part of the success of this program going forward.”
Now, “being a part of the success of this program going forward” is an interesting line to put in there, especially when earlier in the day King’s father was quoted as saying his son was leaving Houston (it’s worth mentioning King said his decision was not final). Bottom line, this is a pretty vague line that doesn’t really close the door on anything.
“Having the opportunity to take time and focus on the completion of my degree, plus having the chance to develop as a student-athlete is why I have decided to redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season,” Corbin said in a released statement. “Coach Holgorsen, myself and my family both took time to make this decision. Being a Cougar has been one of the best decisions I have made, and I’m ready to take this time to help our program develop for the future.”
Houston is 1-3 to start the season with losses to Oklahoma, Washington State and Tulane (the lone win came against Prairie View), and this is not exactly the kind of start Houston was envisioning for head coach Dana Holgorsen. Still with a lot of football to be played, the season is hardly a lost cause for the Cougars unless their sights were set on playing in a New Years Sic bowl game (which of course, they should have been), but even that is not entirely out of the equation just yet, even if it feels a bit distant. More importantly, Houston’s offense now has some tremendous shoes to fill. Logan Holgorsen (son of the head coach) is the only other quarterback to have thrown a pass this season, which was completed for five yards by the freshman. Corbin was also Houston’s second-leading receiver with 192 yards on 11 catches with a pair of touchdowns.