Michael Divinity’s injury ‘not as bad as it looked,’ per Ed Orgeron

Offensively, LSU’s season is going better than the Tigers could have ever imagined. Defensively… things could be a bit better. The Bayou Bengals are presently 59th nationally in scoring defense against FBS opponents, and they’re giving up a solid 38.0 points a game against Power 5 foes.
On top of that, they’re dealing with health issues at the linebacker position, but it’s not as bad as it appeared Saturday.
Inside linebacker Michael Divinity moved outside to replace K’Lavon Chaisson, who missed the game due to injury, and then Divinity himself got injured. He suffered a knee injury while making a tackle that Ed Orgeron described as “pretty significant” on Saturday, but on Tuesday Orgeron downgraded that assessment.
“He’s going to be OK,” Orgeron told 104.5 ESPN’s “Off the Bench.” “Might be a couple of weeks, but it’s not as bad as it looked on film.”
The good news here is Divinity will have plenty of time to heal. The fourth-ranked Tigers are off this Saturday and host Utah State on Oct. 5. Divinity won’t truly be needed until LSU’s Oct. 12 date with No. 9 Florida.
A senior from Marrero, La., Divinity has collected 11 tackles in two appearances this season.