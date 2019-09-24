Getty Images

South Carolina says newspaper’s apology over ‘Hilinski Hope’ headline not enough

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 9:39 AM EDT
The starting quarterback for the South Carolina football team is Ryan Hilinski, whose brother was the starting quarterback at Washington State, Tyler Hilinski, before taking his own life in January of 2018.  To honor Tyler, the family created the “Hilinski’s Hope” foundation, which was created to “fund programs that will help educate, advocate and destigmatize mental illness.”

This past weekend, the true freshman Hilinski, who took over under center for the Gamecocks following Jake Bentley‘s season-ending injury, struggled in a 17-point loss to Missouri, completing less than 50 percent of his passes and throwing for 166 yards and an interception.  Following the game, The State newspaper used a headline that read “Hilinski Hope Sinks” and ignited an utter firestorm on social media.

The headline prompted the paper to release the following apology Sunday:

Our sincerest apologies to the Hilinski family today for the unfortunate headline in our print edition today. Hilinski’s Hope works to raise awareness about mental health issues, especially for student-athletes. Although the connection between the headline and the foundation was unintentional, there is no excuse for such poor wording and we have reached out to the family and university to express our regrets.

Sunday afternoon, the USC football program released its own statement in which they lambasted the “unprofessional and irresponsible journalism” and said the apology isn’t enough.

Hilinski’s Hope means so much to the Hilinski family, their friends, Gamecock Nation, college football fans across the country and those who have been affected by someone suffering from mental illness. We were appalled to see this morning’s headline in The State newspaper that seemed cavalier about the seriousness of the mental health issue. It demonstrated a level of unprofessional and irresponsible journalism, and we find it unacceptable that the major daily newspaper in the hometown of our University would use such a headline in their game story. We don’t believe their apology is enough. We urge The State to be a leader in advocating and destigmatizing mental illness by making a very public effort to help fund and provide educational awareness to this very real problem.

Late Monday morning, the paper released yet another statement:

We are deeply sorry that a headline in The State’s print edition yesterday inadvertently referenced Hilinski’s Hope, a foundation that works to remove the stigma of mental health among student-athletes. We apologize to the Hilinski family for any pain this has caused them.

We also apologize to supporters of the foundation, to Gamecock fans and to readers and subscribers to The State.

We have been in touch with the Hilinski family to share our apology and will work with them to explore ways that we can support the important work of their foundation.

We are dedicated to the mission of strong independent local journalism that strengthens communities. This error does not reflect our aim and we will strive to ensure we do better moving forward.

Florida State loses second starting LB to season-ending injury

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
It has been a rough start to the 2019 season for Florida State in general, but its linebacking corps has been hit particularly hard over the first month of the year.

Last week, Willie Taggart confirmed that starting linebacker Joshua Kaindoh would miss the remainder of the season because of an unspecified lower-leg injury.  Following a win over Louisville in what was a must-win game in Week 4, Taggart revealed that yet another starting linebacker, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, will be sidelined for the rest of the 2019 campaign because of an unspecified injury to his left leg.

Lars-Woodbey suffered the injury in the third quarter after colliding with a teammate.

A four-star member of FSU’s 2018 recruiting class, Lars-Woodbey has started all 16 games for the Seminoles the past one-plus seasons.  In 2018, he was named Freshman All-American by multiple media outlets.

Judge dismisses domestic assault charge against Tennessee’s Bryce Thompson

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 8:28 AM EDT
Bryce Thompson‘s legal issues have officially come to an end.

A Knox County (Tenn.) judge, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported, dismissed a misdemeanor domestic assault that Thompson had been facing after the alleged victim, the Tennessee cornerback’s girlfriend of four years, stated during a preliminary hearing Monday that she never feared the player following an incident last month. “There was no point during the argument that I was scared or felt like he was going to hurt me, and he never touched me,” the woman told the judge.

“There wasn’t a crime committed. It had to be dismissed,” John Valliant, Thompson’s attorney, told the News Sentinel. “There is not much more I can say than that. From the very beginning, she has – even on the day of the incident – she said the same thing then that she said today.

“This thing that he was charged with, fear is a key element of it. You have to be afraid that your assailant is going to do you bodily harm.”

Thompson was arrested in late August on one count of misdemeanor domestic assault. Thompson, who allegedly threatened to “slap the s**t out of” the alleged victim as well as threatening to “shoot up the school,” was subsequently suspended by the UT football program.  Shortly after that arrest, it was reported that, in January of 2018, another woman with whom Thompson was having a romantic relationship obtained a restraining order against him after the then-high schooler allegedly threatened to kill her and another male.

The night of Thompson’s arrest this year, his girlfriend told responding police officers that her boyfriend “has a bad temper and has punched walls during past arguments.”

Two weeks ago, the Vols reinstated Thompson.  While he didn’t play in the Week 3 win over an FCS school, he made his 2019 debut this past weekend in the loss to No. 9 Florida.

Thompson started 10 games his first season in Knoxville last year, leading the Vols in interceptions with three and earning Freshman All-American honors.

LSU WR Terrace Marshall out up to a month after foot surgery

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 7:17 AM EDT
LSU’s passing attack, one of the most explosive in the country (it still feels weird typing that), will be without a key component until some point next month.

In LSU’s Week 4 win over Vanderbilt, Terrace Marshall went down with a foot injury that, in the immediate aftermath, head coach Ed Orgeron said “doesn’t look good.” According to ESPN.com‘s Mark Schlabach, the wide receiver underwent surgery Sunday morning and is expected to be sidelined “for as long as a month.”

In a tweet posted to Twitter, Marshall stated that the surgery went well and he’ll back soon.

LSU is on a bye this weekend, and then plays Utah State (Oct. 5), No. 9 Florida (Oct. 12) and Mississippi State (Oct. 19) the following three Saturdays.  It appears there’s a good chance, if he hasn’t already, that Marshall would return for the Oct. 26 home date with No. 7 Auburn.

Marshall’s six touchdown receptions this season are currently tied for second at the FBS level.  He’s also tied for second on the Tigers with 20 catches while his 304 receiving yards are good for third on the team.

North Texas’ leading receiver in 2018 suffers torn ACL

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
The end of the season has come to an end prematurely for one of the top weapons in North Texas’ passing attack.

UNT officials, per Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle, confirmed over the weekend that Rico Bussey Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.  Suffice to say, the wide receiver will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Bussey suffered the injury in the Week 3 loss at Cal.

Last season, Bussey led the Mean Green in receptions (68), receiving yards (1,017) and receiving touchdowns (12).  Prior to the knee injury, Bussey had 150 yards and a touchdown on five catches this year.

As he’s a fourth-year senior and has played in four or fewer games, the Oklahoma native can take a redshirt for this season and return to Denton in 2020.  He could also make himself available for next year’s NFL draft.