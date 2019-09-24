South Carolina’s top 2017 signee set to hit the transfer portal

I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that not too many saw this one coming.

Jamyest Williams began the 2019 season as South Carolina’s starting safety. Overnight, however, multiple media outlets, including 247Sports.com, are reporting that the defensive back is planning to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. While he’s not yet in the database, he’s expected to enter it this week.

As Williams has only played in four games this season, the third-year junior can use a redshirt. That would leave him with two years of eligibility at his new home, although, if he isn’t a graduate transfer, he’d likely have to sit out the 2020 season.

A four-star member of the Gamecocks’ 2017 recruiting class, Williams was rated as the No. 8 cornerback in the country; the No. 9 player at any position in the state of South Carolina; and the No. 76 prospect overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated signee in USC’s class that year.

As a true freshman, Williams earned SEC All-Freshman team honors before seeing his 2018 season cut short by a shoulder injury. He had started the first three games of the 2019 season before coming off the bench in a Week 4 loss to Missouri.