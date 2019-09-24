Getty Images

South Carolina’s top 2017 signee set to hit transfer portal

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that not too many saw this one coming.

Jamyest Williams began the 2019 season as South Carolina’s starting safety.  Overnight, however, multiple media outlets, including 247Sports.com, are reporting that the defensive back is planning to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database.  While he’s not yet in the database, he’s expected to enter it this week.

As Williams has only played in four games this season, the third-year junior can use a redshirt.  That would leave him with two years of eligibility at his new home, although, if he isn’t a graduate transfer, he’d likely have to sit out the 2020 season.

A four-star member of the Gamecocks’ 2017 recruiting class, Williams was rated as the No. 8 cornerback in the country; the No. 9 player at any position in the state of South Carolina; and the No. 76 prospect overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated signee in USC’s class that year.

As a true freshman, Williams earned SEC All-Freshman team honors before seeing his 2018 season cut short by a shoulder injury.  He had started the first three games of the 2019 season before coming off the bench in a Week 4 loss to Missouri.

BYU, Utah to take two-year Holy War break so Utes can schedule SEC home-and-home

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even as an extension to the rivalry was confirmed, the Holy War is set to take a rare break in a couple of years.

Monday, both BYU and Utah confirmed that four future football dates have been added to their respective schedules.  While no specific dates have been announced, the rivals will now square off every year between 2025 and 2028.

The schools are now scheduled to meet in 2020, 2021 and 2024 as well as the four additional games added to their current agreement.  As for 2022 and 2023?

“As part of the extension, the Cougars and Utes have agreed to take a two-year break in 2022 and 2023, allowing Utah an opportunity to schedule a home-and-home series with an opponent from the Southeastern Conference, which is in the process of being finalized,” BYU wrote in its press release.

Monday, it was reported that Utah would travel to Gainesville in 2022 to face Florida, with the Gators headed to Salt Lake City the following season.

The most recent Holy War break came in 2014; prior to that, it had been played every year since 1946.  All told, the two schools have met 100 times, with the first coming in 1896.  The Cougars and Utes opened the 2019 season against each other in the 100th renewal of the series, with Utah claiming its ninth straight win in the rivalry.

“I appreciate the great working relationship we have with Mark Harlan and many others at Utah,” said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe in a statement. “We have a responsibility to take care of the future of this great rivalry, not just in football but across all of the sports. There may come a time in the future where we need to ask Utah to make an adjustment for us. That’s how a relationship works. Utah approached us about an opportunity they have and we agreed to work with them.’

“We appreciate the tremendous relationship and cooperation we have with Tom Holmoe and BYU to work together to not only ensure the future of this rivalry but to demonstrate the strong partnership that is in place,” Harlan, Holmoe’s Utah counterpart, said in his statement. “We each share the intention to continue this great rivalry in football and across all of our teams for many years to come.

Florida State loses second starting LB to season-ending injury

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It has been a rough start to the 2019 season for Florida State in general, but its linebacking corps has been hit particularly hard over the first month of the year.

Last week, Willie Taggart confirmed that starting linebacker Joshua Kaindoh would miss the remainder of the season because of an unspecified lower-leg injury.  Following a win over Louisville in what was a must-win game in Week 4, Taggart revealed that yet another starting linebacker, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, will be sidelined for the rest of the 2019 campaign because of an unspecified injury to his left leg.

Lars-Woodbey suffered the injury in the third quarter after colliding with a teammate.

A four-star member of FSU’s 2018 recruiting class, Lars-Woodbey has started all 16 games for the Seminoles the past one-plus seasons.  In 2018, he was named Freshman All-American by multiple media outlets.

South Carolina says newspaper’s apology over ‘Hilinski Hope’ headline not enough

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 9:39 AM EDT
10 Comments

The starting quarterback for the South Carolina football team is Ryan Hilinski, whose brother was the starting quarterback at Washington State, Tyler Hilinski, before taking his own life in January of 2018.  To honor Tyler, the family created the “Hilinski’s Hope” foundation, which was created to “fund programs that will help educate, advocate and destigmatize mental illness.”

This past weekend, the true freshman Hilinski, who took over under center for the Gamecocks following Jake Bentley‘s season-ending injury, struggled in a 17-point loss to Missouri, completing less than 50 percent of his passes and throwing for 166 yards and an interception.  Following the game, The State newspaper used a headline that read “Hilinski Hope Sinks” and ignited an utter firestorm on social media.

The headline prompted the paper to release the following apology Sunday:

Our sincerest apologies to the Hilinski family today for the unfortunate headline in our print edition today. Hilinski’s Hope works to raise awareness about mental health issues, especially for student-athletes. Although the connection between the headline and the foundation was unintentional, there is no excuse for such poor wording and we have reached out to the family and university to express our regrets.

Sunday afternoon, the USC football program released its own statement in which they lambasted the “unprofessional and irresponsible journalism” and said the apology isn’t enough.

Hilinski’s Hope means so much to the Hilinski family, their friends, Gamecock Nation, college football fans across the country and those who have been affected by someone suffering from mental illness. We were appalled to see this morning’s headline in The State newspaper that seemed cavalier about the seriousness of the mental health issue. It demonstrated a level of unprofessional and irresponsible journalism, and we find it unacceptable that the major daily newspaper in the hometown of our University would use such a headline in their game story. We don’t believe their apology is enough. We urge The State to be a leader in advocating and destigmatizing mental illness by making a very public effort to help fund and provide educational awareness to this very real problem.

Late Monday morning, the paper released yet another statement:

We are deeply sorry that a headline in The State’s print edition yesterday inadvertently referenced Hilinski’s Hope, a foundation that works to remove the stigma of mental health among student-athletes. We apologize to the Hilinski family for any pain this has caused them.

We also apologize to supporters of the foundation, to Gamecock fans and to readers and subscribers to The State.

We have been in touch with the Hilinski family to share our apology and will work with them to explore ways that we can support the important work of their foundation.

We are dedicated to the mission of strong independent local journalism that strengthens communities. This error does not reflect our aim and we will strive to ensure we do better moving forward.

Judge dismisses domestic assault charge against Tennessee’s Bryce Thompson

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 8:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Bryce Thompson‘s legal issues have officially come to an end.

A Knox County (Tenn.) judge, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported, dismissed a misdemeanor domestic assault that Thompson had been facing after the alleged victim, the Tennessee cornerback’s girlfriend of four years, stated during a preliminary hearing Monday that she never feared the player following an incident last month. “There was no point during the argument that I was scared or felt like he was going to hurt me, and he never touched me,” the woman told the judge.

“There wasn’t a crime committed. It had to be dismissed,” John Valliant, Thompson’s attorney, told the News Sentinel. “There is not much more I can say than that. From the very beginning, she has – even on the day of the incident – she said the same thing then that she said today.

“This thing that he was charged with, fear is a key element of it. You have to be afraid that your assailant is going to do you bodily harm.”

Thompson was arrested in late August on one count of misdemeanor domestic assault. Thompson, who allegedly threatened to “slap the s**t out of” the alleged victim as well as threatening to “shoot up the school,” was subsequently suspended by the UT football program.  Shortly after that arrest, it was reported that, in January of 2018, another woman with whom Thompson was having a romantic relationship obtained a restraining order against him after the then-high schooler allegedly threatened to kill her and another male.

The night of Thompson’s arrest this year, his girlfriend told responding police officers that her boyfriend “has a bad temper and has punched walls during past arguments.”

Two weeks ago, the Vols reinstated Thompson.  While he didn’t play in the Week 3 win over an FCS school, he made his 2019 debut this past weekend in the loss to No. 9 Florida.

Thompson started 10 games his first season in Knoxville last year, leading the Vols in interceptions with three and earning Freshman All-American honors.