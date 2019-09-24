Getty Images

UCF announces future home-and-homes with Boise State, BYU

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
In the midst of its 2019 campaign, UCF has confirmed a couple of significant additions to its future schedule.

The AAC program announced Tuesday it has reached agreements on new home-and-home series with both Boise State and BYU.  The Knights will play host to the Broncos in September of 2021 and the Cougars on Nov. 11 of 2023.  UCF will also travel to Boise in on Sept. 9, 2023, and then to Provo on Aug. 31, 2024.

“BYU and Boise State represent big-time strength-of-schedule games for our program based on their records and top-25 rankings in recent years,” UCF athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “We are committed to continue to schedule attractive, meaningful football games both for our fans and student-athletes. BYU and Boise State are both power programs, and we’re proud to play them.”

The 2021 game will mark the first-ever between the Broncos and Knights.

The Cougars and Knights have met twice previously, in Provo 2011 and in Orlando in 2014.  The home teams came away victorious in each of those matchups.

Michael Divinity’s injury ‘not as bad as it looked,’ per Ed Orgeron

By Zach BarnettSep 24, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
Offensively, LSU’s season is going better than the Tigers could have ever imagined. Defensively… things could be a bit better. The Bayou Bengals are presently 59th nationally in scoring defense against FBS opponents, and they’re giving up a solid 38.0 points a game against Power 5 foes.

On top of that, they’re dealing with health issues at the linebacker position, but it’s not as bad as it appeared Saturday.

Inside linebacker Michael Divinity moved outside to replace K’Lavon Chaisson, who missed the game due to injury, and then Divinity himself got injured. He suffered a knee injury while making a tackle that Ed Orgeron described as “pretty significant” on Saturday, but on Tuesday Orgeron downgraded that assessment.

“He’s going to be OK,” Orgeron told 104.5 ESPN’s “Off the Bench.” “Might be a couple of weeks, but it’s not as bad as it looked on film.”

The good news here is Divinity will have plenty of time to heal. The fourth-ranked Tigers are off this Saturday and host Utah State on Oct. 5. Divinity won’t truly be needed until LSU’s Oct. 12 date with No. 9 Florida.

A senior from Marrero, La., Divinity has collected 11 tackles in two appearances this season.

Justin Fields now one of four with better Heisman odds than Trevor Lawrence

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
This is just the latest in one of the oddest individual developments of the 2019 college football season.

Along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence was the hands-down favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy throughout the offseason.  Through three weeks of the current season, though, the Clemson quarterback had thrown more interceptions (five) than had in 15 games as a true freshman in 2018 (four); in Week 4, the sophomore had his first pick-less game of the campaign in throwing a pair of touchdowns in a romp over Charlotte.

Last week, one offshore sportsbook had Lawrence’s Heisman odds at 15/2, behind the likes of Tagovailoa (2/1), Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (3/1) and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow ((4/1).  This week, that same book now has Lawrence with even longer odds at 12/1.

Meanwhile, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, at 10/1 and behind Lawrence a week ago, has crept up to 9/1 and ahead of the title-winning signal-caller. Both Tagovailoa (7/4, from 2/1) and Burrow (3/1, from 4/1) saw their odds shorten, while Hurts, with the Sooners on a bye, went from 3/1 to 7/2.

BYU, Utah to take two-year Holy War break so Utes can schedule SEC home-and-home

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
Even as an extension to the rivalry was confirmed, the Holy War is set to take a rare break in a couple of years.

Monday, both BYU and Utah confirmed that four future football dates have been added to their respective schedules.  While no specific dates have been announced, the rivals will now square off every year between 2025 and 2028.

The schools are now scheduled to meet in 2020, 2021 and 2024 as well as the four additional games added to their current agreement.  As for 2022 and 2023?

“As part of the extension, the Cougars and Utes have agreed to take a two-year break in 2022 and 2023, allowing Utah an opportunity to schedule a home-and-home series with an opponent from the Southeastern Conference, which is in the process of being finalized,” BYU wrote in its press release.

Monday, it was reported that Utah would travel to Gainesville in 2022 to face Florida, with the Gators headed to Salt Lake City the following season.

The most recent Holy War break came in 2014; prior to that, it had been played every year since 1946.  All told, the two schools have met 100 times, with the first coming in 1896.  The Cougars and Utes opened the 2019 season against each other in the 100th renewal of the series, with Utah claiming its ninth straight win in the rivalry.

“I appreciate the great working relationship we have with Mark Harlan and many others at Utah,” said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe in a statement. “We have a responsibility to take care of the future of this great rivalry, not just in football but across all of the sports. There may come a time in the future where we need to ask Utah to make an adjustment for us. That’s how a relationship works. Utah approached us about an opportunity they have and we agreed to work with them.’

“We appreciate the tremendous relationship and cooperation we have with Tom Holmoe and BYU to work together to not only ensure the future of this rivalry but to demonstrate the strong partnership that is in place,” Harlan, Holmoe’s Utah counterpart, said in his statement. “We each share the intention to continue this great rivalry in football and across all of our teams for many years to come.

South Carolina’s top 2017 signee set to hit transfer portal

By John TaylorSep 24, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that not too many saw this one coming.

Jamyest Williams began the 2019 season as South Carolina’s starting safety.  Overnight, however, multiple media outlets, including 247Sports.com, are reporting that the defensive back is planning to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database.  While he’s not yet in the database, he’s expected to enter it this week.

As Williams has only played in four games this season, the third-year junior can use a redshirt.  That would leave him with two years of eligibility at his new home, although, if he isn’t a graduate transfer, he’d likely have to sit out the 2020 season.

A four-star member of the Gamecocks’ 2017 recruiting class, Williams was rated as the No. 8 cornerback in the country; the No. 9 player at any position in the state of South Carolina; and the No. 76 prospect overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated signee in USC’s class that year.

As a true freshman, Williams earned SEC All-Freshman team honors before seeing his 2018 season cut short by a shoulder injury.  He had started the first three games of the 2019 season before coming off the bench in a Week 4 loss to Missouri.