Wyoming DB facing two felony charges

Wyoming defensive back Allen Smith III is facing two felony charges for allegedly pointing an unloaded gun at two people last week, according to the Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.
Smith was booked into the Albany County Detention Center on Friday. He faces two counts of aggravated assault and battery with the threat to use a drawn deadly weapon.
According to a police affidavit obtained by the Star-Tribune, Smith was riding with two individuals late Thursday night, one of whom is a woman and the other whose gender was not revealed, to laundry at a Laramie apartment complex when, while driving through the parking lot of a separate apartment complex, Smith asked the pair if they wanted to “see my gun.” Smith then retrieved the gun and took turns pointing it at each of their heads and firing the trigger four times.
Though the gun was unloaded, both victims told police they feared for their lives, according to the affidavit.
“You talkin’ to other n—–, I could kill ya,” Smith told the female, according to the affidavit.
Smith’s lawyer told the paper the gun was an air-soft gun that shoots non-lethal pellets. He plans to fight the charges, according to the lawyer.
Smith was booked into the detention center on Friday and had his first court appearance later in the day. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15.
If convicted, Smith could face up to 20 years in prison.
A freshman from Los Angeles, Smith has not recorded any statistics through four Cowboys games this season. He began the season as the No. 2 nickel back on the defense but is no longer listed on Wyoming’s depth chart, though he remained on Wyoming’s online roster as of press time.