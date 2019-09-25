Bob Davie confirms return after season-opening health scare

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After an extended health sabbatical, Bob Davie is set to make his return to New Mexico’s sideline.

Last week around this time, UNM confirmed that head football coach Bob Davie, barring an unexpected setback, would resume his coaching duties for the Sept. 28 game against Liberty, whose own head football coach, ironically enough, went through his own health issues over the past month as well. Tuesday, Davie confirmed that he has been medically cleared and will be on the sidelines for this Saturday’s non-conference matchup.

UNM head football coach Bob Davie will return to the sidelines Saturday. https://t.co/JphLWRUJI1 — KOB 4 (@KOB4) September 25, 2019

Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State in its season opener, it was reported that Davie had experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly thereafter, UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement in which he confirmed that Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident” and asked “that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”

Subsequent updates from the school indicated that Davie was doing well and is expected to make a full recovery, although not well enough to make the trip back to South Bend for the Week 3 game against Notre Dame.

Earlier this month, Davie stated that he was “not being too dramatic by saying [medical personnel] saved my life and my family will forever be appreciative.”

The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico. He was also the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decade-long sabbatical from the coaching profession. The Fighting Irish went 35-25 during Davie’s tenure, including losses in all three bowl appearances.

Davie served as the Irish’s defensive coordinator from 1994-96 before taking over for the retiring Lou Holtz.

At UNM, Davie has gone 34-55 in seven-plus seasons.