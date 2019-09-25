Colorado State’s leading rusher, receiver doubtful vs. Utah State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To say that Colorado State’s offense could be undermanned this weekend would be a bit of an understatement.

Senior running back Marvin Kinsey Jr. (shoulder) and junior wide receiver Warren Jackson (concussion) suffered injuries in the Week 4 loss to Toledo. Updating their statuses this week, head coach Mike Bobo stated that both players are doubtful for this Saturday’s Mountain West Conference opener at Utah State.

Losing one of the offensive playmakers would be significant; losing both would be a significant blow.

Kinsey is currently second nationally in rushing yards (556) and he’s coming off a career performance with 246 yards on the ground on just 23 carries against the Rockets. He’s also third on the Rams with 165 receiving yards, with his 180.3 all-purpose yards per game tops of any player at the FBS level.

Jackson’s 31 receptions are tops on the team and his three receiving touchdowns are tied for the lead, while his 327 receiving yards are second. In the loss to the Rockets, Jackson set career-highs with 12 catches for 132 yards.