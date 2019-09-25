Colorado State’s leading rusher, receiver doubtful vs. Utah State

To say that Colorado State’s offense could be undermanned this weekend would be a bit of an understatement.
Senior running back Marvin Kinsey Jr. (shoulder) and junior wide receiver Warren Jackson (concussion) suffered injuries in the Week 4 loss to Toledo. Updating their statuses this week, head coach Mike Bobo stated that both players are doubtful for this Saturday’s Mountain West Conference opener at Utah State.
Losing one of the offensive playmakers would be significant; losing both would be a significant blow.
Kinsey is currently second nationally in rushing yards (556) and he’s coming off a career performance with 246 yards on the ground on just 23 carries against the Rockets. He’s also third on the Rams with 165 receiving yards, with his 180.3 all-purpose yards per game tops of any player at the FBS level.
Jackson’s 31 receptions are tops on the team and his three receiving touchdowns are tied for the lead, while his 327 receiving yards are second. In the loss to the Rockets, Jackson set career-highs with 12 catches for 132 yards.
Not surprisingly, an off-field incident has led to some preliminary punitive measures for one playing member of the Wyoming football program.
Late last week, defensive back Allen Smith III was arrested for allegedly pointing an unloaded gun — the player’s lawyer claimed it was an air-soft gun that shoots non-lethal pellets — and pulling the trigger, with the alleged victims telling police they feared for their lives. In a press release shortly after reports of the off-field incident began to surface, the Wyoming football program revealed that Smith had been indefinitely suspended by head coach Craig Bohl last Friday and did not travel with the rest of the team for the Week 4 matchup with Tulsa.
The suspension will preclude Smith from participating in all football-related activities for the time being.
“No one from the University of Wyoming Athletics Department will have any further comment related to Smith’s suspension,” the program stated in ending the release.
Smith, a two-star 2019 signee, had played in one game as a true freshman prior to his issues. The California native didn’t record a statistic in that lone appearance.
Tennessee’s season of tumult and turmoil continues, this time on the personnel side.
It was first reported Tuesday that Jacquez Jones had taken the first step in leaving the Volunteers by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Subsequent to that, another report surfaced that indicated teammate and linebacker Shanon Reid has entered the portal as well.
Additionally, linebacker Will Ignont was not at practice Tuesday, so his status with the football program moving forward is unclear. Ignont, who started the first two games of the 2019 season, also didn’t travel with UT to Gainesville for the Week 4 loss to Florida.
Jones, a three-star 2017 signee, didn’t play at all as a true freshman because of a torn ACL and then didn’t see the field the following season. He played in two games this season and didn’t catch a pass, although he did record one carry for nine yards.
Reid was a four-star 2017 signee for the Vols. The Florida native played in 16 games the past two seasons. In 2019, he set a career-high with seven tackles in the Week 3 win over FCS Chattanooga.
What once was hopefully a brief health sabbatical has turned into a permanent one for one member of the West Virginia football program, at least when it comes to the current campaign.
Tuesday, Neal Brown confirmed that Josh Sills underwent surgery to repair an injured shoulder. Because of the injury and subsequent rehab, the redshirt junior right offensive guard will be sidelined for the remainder of the current season.
Sills did not play each of the past two weeks because of the injuries, which also included an ankle issue, 247Sports.com reported.
“I hate that for him, but it’s necessary for him and he’s recovering well,” Brown said in quotes distributed by the team. “As he recovers we’ll kind of figure out what’s next for him.”
With another season of eligibility, Sills could return to Morgantown for one final year. He could also opt to make himself available for the 2020 NFL draft.
Sills started the first two games of the 2019 season before the injuries cropped up. The past two seasons, the Ohio native started 22 of the 25 games in which he played.
Following the 2018 season, Sills was named second-team All-Big 12 by the conference’s coaches.
Pardon me while I take care of a little business that got lost in the shuffle earlier in the week.
During the first quarter of NC State’s Week 3 loss to West Virginia, Dylan Autenrieth sustained a knee injury, although he remained in the game and finished out the non-conference contest. This past Monday, Dave Doeren confirmed that Autenrieth, who didn’t see the field during the Week 4 win over Ball State, will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 campaign because of the injury.
The redshirt junior tight end still has another season of eligibility he can use in 2020. It’s unclear if he’ll pursue a sixth season of eligibility that he could use the following year.
Prior to the injury, Autenrieth, the Wolfpack’s best blocking tight end, caught three passes for 40 yards. In 2018, the Georgia native caught the first two passes of his career for 27 yards.
With Autenrieth sidelined, Dylan Parham started this past Saturday and is expected to maintain that job for the foreseeable future.