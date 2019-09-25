East Carolina’s No. 2 QB one of two transferring from Pirates

A year ago at this time, Reid Herring was East Carolina’s starting quarterback. A dozen months later, he’s gone.

Tuesday night, Mike Houston confirmed that Herring is one of two ECU football players who have officially entered the NCAA transfer database and are no longer with the program. According to the head coach, the other potential transfer is running back Hussein Howe.

As we have noted myriad times in the past, players who enter the portal have the option of pulling their names from the database and remaining with their current school.

Herring started seven games for the Pirates last season. He lost out on the starting job to Holton Ahlers in a competition that extended into summer camp. In limited action during mop-up duty as Ahler’s backup, Herring threw for 74 yards on 5-of-8 passing in 2019.

With Herring’s departure, the Pirates are now left with just three scholarship quarterbacks; two of them, true freshmen Bryan Gagg and Alex Flinn, have never attempted passes at the collegiate level.

Howe, meanwhile, had started the past two games for the Pirates prior to making the decision to pull the plug on his time in Greenville. Despite the pair of starts and appearing in all four games, Howe was just fourth on the team in carries with 20 and sixth in yards with 68. In three-plus years at ECU, he ran for 730 yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries (3.9 ypc), including a team-leading 419 during the 2017 season.

As he has yet used a redshirt and played in just four games this season, he’ll have another year of eligibility he can use in 2020.