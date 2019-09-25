Michigan head coach Urban Meyer? ‘No, that’s not going to happen’

It has become pretty easy for the national narrative to shift toward the pressure ramping up for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor after another notable loss on his overall record last weekend against Wisconsin. Although there appears to be no real reason to suggest Michigan is about to make any drastic changes with the head coaching position, it won’t stop some from pondering “What if” the Wolverines do make a change. Could Michigan land a national championship head coach… like Urban Meyer?

In a radio interview in Columbus this week, Meyer was asked about the possibility of being the next head coach for that team up north. The question was in jest, but it put Meyer on the record. As you might expect, Meyer says don’t count on it.

“No, that’s not going to happen,” Meyer replied while being interviewed on WBNS on Wednesday (per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com).

Meyer is currently a studio analyst with FOX for the college football season after his resignation from Ohio State at the end of the 2018 season. Because Meyer has previously spent a year in front of TV cameras after a resignation, there are some who expect Meyer will not stay off the sidelines for too long. USC has been the more trendy name associated with Meyer, although Clay Helton having USC off to a 3-1 start may have silenced some of that fun speculation for some.

Meyer may have his faults and slips as a head coach over the course of his career, but multiple national championship rings and the kind of recruiting he has been capable of doing is enough to keep his name in the mix as the coaching carousel gets rolling. But Michigan? Don’t count on that. Harbaugh isn’t going to be going anywhere unless he has some change of heart and decides he wants out. Michigan is not going to pull the cord on Harbaugh.

But what a world that would be to see Meyer as the head coach of the Wolverines after his dominance over the program during his time at Ohio State.

