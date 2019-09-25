Pair of Tennessee Vols hit transfer portal; another may be headed that way

Tennessee’s season of tumult and turmoil continues, this time on the personnel side.
It was first reported Tuesday that Jacquez Jones had taken the first step in leaving the Volunteers by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Subsequent to that, another report surfaced that indicated teammate and linebacker Shanon Reid has entered the portal as well.
Additionally, linebacker Will Ignont was not at practice Tuesday, so his status with the football program moving forward is unclear. Ignont, who started the first two games of the 2019 season, also didn’t travel with UT to Gainesville for the Week 4 loss to Florida.
Jones, a three-star 2017 signee, didn’t play at all as a true freshman because of a torn ACL and then didn’t see the field the following season. He played in two games this season and didn’t catch a pass, although he did record one carry for nine yards.
Reid was a four-star 2017 signee for the Vols. The Florida native played in 16 games the past two seasons. In 2019, he set a career-high with seven tackles in the Week 3 win over FCS Chattanooga.
A year ago at this time, Reid Herring was East Carolina’s starting quarterback. A dozen months later, he’s gone.
Tuesday night, Mike Houston confirmed that Herring is one of two ECU football players who have officially entered the NCAA transfer database and are no longer with the program. According to the head coach, the other potential transfer is running back Hussein Howe.
As we have noted myriad times in the past, players who enter the portal have the option of pulling their names from the database and remaining with their current school.
Herring started seven games for the Pirates last season. He lost out on the starting job to Holton Ahlers in a competition that extended into summer camp. In limited action during mop-up duty as Ahler’s backup, Herring threw for 74 yards on 5-of-8 passing in 2019.
With Herring’s departure, the Pirates are now left with just three scholarship quarterbacks; two of them, true freshmen Bryan Gagg and Alex Flinn, have never attempted passes at the collegiate level.
Howe, meanwhile, had started the past two games for the Pirates prior to making the decision to pull the plug on his time in Greenville. Despite the pair of starts and appearing in all four games, Howe was just fourth on the team in carries with 20 and sixth in yards with 68. In three-plus years at ECU, he ran for 730 yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries (3.9 ypc), including a team-leading 419 during the 2017 season.
As he has yet used a redshirt and played in just four games this season, he’ll have another year of eligibility he can use in 2020.
There’s an injury combination you don’t normally see, and one that Boise State would’ve preferred to never have seen.
The Broncos confirmed Tuesday that Ezekiel Noa will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL. Not only that, but the starting middle linebacker suffered a broken wrist as well.
Noa sustained both of the injuries in the Week 4 win over Air Force this past Friday.
The redshirt sophomore currently leads the Broncos in tackles with 28. His three tackles for loss are tied for third on the team.
In the same game in which he sustained the season-ending injuries, Noa was credited with a career-high 10 tackles.
As the Idaho Statesman noted, Boise State is very familiar with an in-season loss of its leading tackler.
This is the third time in two seasons Boise State has lost its leading tackler to an injury. The Broncos lost Riley Whimpey (ACL) and DeAndre Pierce (lacerated spleen) in 2018. Pierce was injured again in the 2019 opener against Florida State and has been seen wearing a boot.
After an extended health sabbatical, Bob Davie is set to make his return to New Mexico’s sideline.
Last week around this time, UNM confirmed that head football coach Bob Davie, barring an unexpected setback, would resume his coaching duties for the Sept. 28 game against Liberty, whose own head football coach, ironically enough, went through his own health issues over the past month as well. Tuesday, Davie confirmed that he has been medically cleared and will be on the sidelines for this Saturday’s non-conference matchup.
Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State in its season opener, it was reported that Davie had experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly thereafter, UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement in which he confirmed that Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident” and asked “that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”
Subsequent updates from the school indicated that Davie was doing well and is expected to make a full recovery, although not well enough to make the trip back to South Bend for the Week 3 game against Notre Dame.
Earlier this month, Davie stated that he was “not being too dramatic by saying [medical personnel] saved my life and my family will forever be appreciative.”
The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico. He was also the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decade-long sabbatical from the coaching profession. The Fighting Irish went 35-25 during Davie’s tenure, including losses in all three bowl appearances.
Davie served as the Irish’s defensive coordinator from 1994-96 before taking over for the retiring Lou Holtz.
At UNM, Davie has gone 34-55 in seven-plus seasons.
The portal has called yet again, with Oklahoma the latest to be placed on the mysterious and ever-present entity’s speed dial.
First reported by The Athletic‘s Jason Kersey, multiple other media outlets subsequently confirmed that Jonathan Perkins has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The true freshman linebacker had yet to appear in a game this season, which was likely the trigger for his decision.
The California product will be able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season, leaving him four years of eligibility beginning in 2020.
Perkins was a three-star member of the Sooners’ 2019 recruiting class according to 247Sports.com‘s composite board, with ESPN rating him as a four-star prospect. At one point, Perkins was committed to UCLA, and had also considered LSU and Texas &M, before signing with OU.