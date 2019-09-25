Pair of Tennessee Vols hit transfer portal; another may be headed that way

Tennessee’s season of tumult and turmoil continues, this time on the personnel side.

It was first reported Tuesday that Jacquez Jones had taken the first step in leaving the Volunteers by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Subsequent to that, another report surfaced that indicated teammate and linebacker Shanon Reid has entered the portal as well.

Additionally, linebacker Will Ignont was not at practice Tuesday, so his status with the football program moving forward is unclear. Ignont, who started the first two games of the 2019 season, also didn’t travel with UT to Gainesville for the Week 4 loss to Florida.

Jones, a three-star 2017 signee, didn’t play at all as a true freshman because of a torn ACL and then didn’t see the field the following season. He played in two games this season and didn’t catch a pass, although he did record one carry for nine yards.

Reid was a four-star 2017 signee for the Vols. The Florida native played in 16 games the past two seasons. In 2019, he set a career-high with seven tackles in the Week 3 win over FCS Chattanooga.