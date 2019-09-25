Portal pulls in another one, this time Oklahoma’s Jonathan Perkins

The portal has called yet again, with Oklahoma the latest to be placed on the mysterious and ever-present entity’s speed dial.
First reported by The Athletic‘s Jason Kersey, multiple other media outlets subsequently confirmed that Jonathan Perkins has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The true freshman linebacker had yet to appear in a game this season, which was likely the trigger for his decision.
The California product will be able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season, leaving him four years of eligibility beginning in 2020.
Perkins was a three-star member of the Sooners’ 2019 recruiting class according to 247Sports.com‘s composite board, with ESPN rating him as a four-star prospect. At one point, Perkins was committed to UCLA, and had also considered LSU and Texas &M, before signing with OU.
After an extended health sabbatical, Bob Davie is set to make his return to New Mexico’s sideline.
Last week around this time, UNM confirmed that head football coach Bob Davie, barring an unexpected setback, would resume his coaching duties for the Sept. 28 game against Liberty, whose own head football coach, ironically enough, went through his own health issues over the past month as well. Tuesday, Davie confirmed that he has been medically cleared and will be on the sidelines for this Saturday’s non-conference matchup.
Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State in its season opener, it was reported that Davie had experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly thereafter, UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement in which he confirmed that Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident” and asked “that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”
Subsequent updates from the school indicated that Davie was doing well and is expected to make a full recovery, although not well enough to make the trip back to South Bend for the Week 3 game against Notre Dame.
Earlier this month, Davie stated that he was “not being too dramatic by saying [medical personnel] saved my life and my family will forever be appreciative.”
The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico. He was also the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decade-long sabbatical from the coaching profession. The Fighting Irish went 35-25 during Davie’s tenure, including losses in all three bowl appearances.
Davie served as the Irish’s defensive coordinator from 1994-96 before taking over for the retiring Lou Holtz.
At UNM, Davie has gone 34-55 in seven-plus seasons.
Not surprisingly, an off-field incident has led to some preliminary punitive measures for one playing member of the Wyoming football program.
Late last week, defensive back Allen Smith III was arrested for allegedly pointing an unloaded gun — the player’s lawyer claimed it was an air-soft gun that shoots non-lethal pellets — and pulling the trigger, with the alleged victims telling police they feared for their lives. In a press release shortly after reports of the off-field incident began to surface, the Wyoming football program revealed that Smith had been indefinitely suspended by head coach Craig Bohl last Friday and did not travel with the rest of the team for the Week 4 matchup with Tulsa.
The suspension will preclude Smith from participating in all football-related activities for the time being.
“No one from the University of Wyoming Athletics Department will have any further comment related to Smith’s suspension,” the program stated in ending the release.
Smith, a two-star 2019 signee, had played in one game as a true freshman prior to his issues. The California native didn’t record a statistic in that lone appearance.
Tennessee’s season of tumult and turmoil continues, this time on the personnel side.
It was first reported Tuesday that Jacquez Jones had taken the first step in leaving the Volunteers by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Subsequent to that, another report surfaced that indicated teammate and linebacker Shanon Reid has entered the portal as well.
Additionally, linebacker Will Ignont was not at practice Tuesday, so his status with the football program moving forward is unclear. Ignont, who started the first two games of the 2019 season, also didn’t travel with UT to Gainesville for the Week 4 loss to Florida.
Jones, a three-star 2017 signee, didn’t play at all as a true freshman because of a torn ACL and then didn’t see the field the following season. He played in two games this season and didn’t catch a pass, although he did record one carry for nine yards.
Reid was a four-star 2017 signee for the Vols. The Florida native played in 16 games the past two seasons. In 2019, he set a career-high with seven tackles in the Week 3 win over FCS Chattanooga.
To say that Colorado State’s offense could be undermanned this weekend would be a bit of an understatement.
Senior running back Marvin Kinsey Jr. (shoulder) and junior wide receiver Warren Jackson (concussion) suffered injuries in the Week 4 loss to Toledo. Updating their statuses this week, head coach Mike Bobo stated that both players are doubtful for this Saturday’s Mountain West Conference opener at Utah State.
Losing one of the offensive playmakers would be significant; losing both would be a significant blow.
Kinsey is currently second nationally in rushing yards (556) and he’s coming off a career performance with 246 yards on the ground on just 23 carries against the Rockets. He’s also third on the Rams with 165 receiving yards, with his 180.3 all-purpose yards per game tops of any player at the FBS level.
Jackson’s 31 receptions are tops on the team and his three receiving touchdowns are tied for the lead, while his 327 receiving yards are second. In the loss to the Rockets, Jackson set career-highs with 12 catches for 132 yards.