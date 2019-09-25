Texas QB Sam Ehlinger limited in practice with minor rib injury, per report

The Texas Longhorns are off this week, which is a good time to heal up some wounds as much as possible. That appears to be the case for starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who is reportedly being limited in practices this week with a minor rub injury.
According to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com, Ehlinger has been playing through the injury for a few weeks now.
If the injury is bothering Ehlinger at all, it’s not particularly showing. Ehlinger completed 23 of 27 pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns against Rice two weeks ago. He followed that by completing 20 of 28 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns (and one interception) against Oklahoma State this past weekend. Against LSU in Week 2, Ehlinger passed for 401 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-38 loss to the Tigers.
Texas will be on the road next week when they return to Big 12 play. Texas visits West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 5 as the final game before the annual Red River Rivalry game with Oklahoma the following week. As noted by Ehlinger, Ehlinger is not expected to have to sit out of the game against the Mountaineers.