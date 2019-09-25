Torn ACL, broken wrist ends season for Boise State’s leading tackler

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s an injury combination you don’t normally see, and one that Boise State would’ve preferred to never have seen.

The Broncos confirmed Tuesday that Ezekiel Noa will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL. Not only that, but the starting middle linebacker suffered a broken wrist as well.

Noa sustained both of the injuries in the Week 4 win over Air Force this past Friday.

The redshirt sophomore currently leads the Broncos in tackles with 28. His three tackles for loss are tied for third on the team.

In the same game in which he sustained the season-ending injuries, Noa was credited with a career-high 10 tackles.

As the Idaho Statesman noted, Boise State is very familiar with an in-season loss of its leading tackler.