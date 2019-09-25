West Virginia loses starting guard Josh Sills to season-ending shoulder surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What once was hopefully a brief health sabbatical has turned into a permanent one for one member of the West Virginia football program, at least when it comes to the current campaign.

Tuesday, Neal Brown confirmed that Josh Sills underwent surgery to repair an injured shoulder. Because of the injury and subsequent rehab, the redshirt junior right offensive guard will be sidelined for the remainder of the current season.

Sills did not play each of the past two weeks because of the injuries, which also included an ankle issue, 247Sports.com reported.

“I hate that for him, but it’s necessary for him and he’s recovering well,” Brown said in quotes distributed by the team. “As he recovers we’ll kind of figure out what’s next for him.”

Surgery was a success! Now starts the recovery process for a bigger and healthier year ahead. Looking forward to the journey! pic.twitter.com/rWnxjkrJVr — Josh Sills (@josh_sills73) September 24, 2019

With another season of eligibility, Sills could return to Morgantown for one final year. He could also opt to make himself available for the 2020 NFL draft.

Sills started the first two games of the 2019 season before the injuries cropped up. The past two seasons, the Ohio native started 22 of the 25 games in which he played.

Following the 2018 season, Sills was named second-team All-Big 12 by the conference’s coaches.