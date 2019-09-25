Getty Images

Western Michigan’s two-way starter out for rest of 2019 season following surgery on fractured clavicle

By John TaylorSep 25, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
One injury will cost Western Michigan on both sides of the football moving forward.

Tuesday, WMU confirmed that D’Wayne Eskridge underwent surgery earlier in the day to repair a fractured clavicle.  Eskridge suffered the injury on the third play from scrimmage, a 43-yard reception, in the Week 4 loss to Syracuse.

As a result of the surgery, Eskridge will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

Last season as a wide receiver, Eskridge was second on the Broncos in receptions (38), receiving yards (776) and receiving touchdowns (three).  His 20.4 yards per catch led the team.

This season, Eskridge added cornerback to his to-do list as he started the first four games in WMU’s defensive secondary, where his four pass breakups are currently tops on the squad.  He also started the past two games at both corner and receiver, the only player at the FBS level to start a game on both offense and defense.

The fourth-year senior still has a redshirt available, so he could return to the Broncos next season.  He could also make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dan Mullen wants SEC schedules to be shaken up more often

By Kevin McGuireSep 25, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT
Count Florida head coach Dan Mullen among those who would like to see the SEC switch things up with the conference schedule. If it were up to Mullen, the SEC would mix up the cross-division rotation more frequently so teams in opposite divisions could play other members of the conference more often.

The topic of conversation about the SEC schedule came up as Mullen’s Gators are getting ready to play Auburn in a cross-division matchup. It is the first time Florida has played Auburn since 2011. So, for those keeping score at home, the last time Florida played Auburn, Texas A&M and Missouri were in the Big 12. Mullen made note that Florida has played non-conference schools such as Miami and Florida State more often than they have faced Mullen’s former school, Mississippi State. Florida faces Florida State every season and has played Miami twice since 2013. To go even deeper, Florida has faced Michigan in the regular season as many times as the Gators have faced Mississippi State since 2010 (Florida has also played two bowl games against the Wolverines since 2016).

“I think it’s an injustice for the kids. We should mix those games up and you should play more teams from the West and get the opportunity to play more SEC games,” Mullen said during a press conference this week. “You come play in this league and play in those games, conference games are a lot of fun, playing other SEC teams. I think moving forward scheduling-wise, obviously conference, we don’t control that, but I think that’d be a heck of a deal and I know we’re working to play more Power 5 teams.”

The SEC has 14 members but plays just eight conference games each season. That leaves room for six games against division opponents and two more crossover games. One of the cross-division games is a locked-in protected matchup that never comes off the schedule, and the last remaining game rotates through the opposite division over the years. Florida’s protected cross-over game is against LSU.

One possible way to address the lack of games against schools in the other division would be to expand the SEC conference schedule to nine games, providing one additional game against the other division. Of course, the SEC as a whole has pushed back on the idea of moving from an eight-game schedule to a nine-game schedule. If the SEC is going to remain at eight games, then it might be worth exploring the reception to doing away with the protected cross-division games to allow more opportunities to face more teams from around the conference.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he was ‘really close’ to transferring to USC

By John TaylorSep 25, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
This one probably stings, Trojan Nation. Again.

A short time after Alabama won the 2017 national championship, with true freshman Tua Tagovailoa riding to the second-half rescue, Lane Kiffin claimed during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that “people that really know what’s going on would tell you that Tua was leaving” if he hadn’t played in that title game against Georgia.  In May of last year, during an appearance at his old junior high school in Hawaii, Tagovailoa left no doubt that post-title game Kiffin’s claims were absolutely correct.

“Even throughout [the 2017] football season, I wasn’t the starter,” Tagovailoa told the middle schoolers at the time. “I wanted to leave [Alabama]. So I told myself if I didn’t play in the last game, which was the national championship game, I would transfer out.”

At the time, Tagovailoa also stated that he had his father check out the situation at USC to see “if my offer… was still available.”

Tagovailoa, of course, stayed in Tuscaloosa and led the Crimson Tide to another College Football Playoff championship game in 2018.  During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday, however, the quarterback acknowledged that, during the time he was contemplating a move away from ‘Bama, he was “really close” to transferring to USC.

“It was really close, I think,” Tagovailoa said when asked how close he was to transferring to the Trojans. “I wanted my parents to see me play, my parents wanted to see me play.  Just doing things for my parents, ya know, making my parents happy and proud was probably the biggest thing I wanted to do.  And I couldn’t do it on the sidelines.”

The junior’s parents moved from Hawaii to be near their son in Alabama after he signed with the Tide in 2017.  His younger brother Taulia Tagovailoa, also a quarterback, signed with the Crimson Tide as part of their 2019 recruiting class.

Tagovailoa ended up winning the starting job prior to the start of the 2018 season, which triggered two-year starter Jalen Hurts to transfer and ultimately move on to Oklahoma.  This season, Tagovailoa has thrown 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions in 112 pass attempts, and his 225.3 passer rating is third behind LSU’s Joe Burrow‘s 225.6 and… Hurts’ 250.2,

Tennessee confirms third Vol player this week to transfer

By John TaylorSep 25, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
And then there were three.

It was reported Tuesday that a pair of Tennessee football players, wide receiver Jacquez Jones and linebacker Shanon Reid, had already placed their names into the NCAA transfer database.  Additionally, linebacker Will Ignont was not at practice Tuesday, so his status with the football program moving forward was unclear.

Wednesday, that status was cleared up as head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Ignont has left his football team as well.

Ignont, who started the first two games of the 2019 season, didn’t travel with UT to Gainesville for the Week 4 loss to Florida.  He set a career-high with seven tackles in the opener, then bested that with eight the following weekend.

A four-star 2017 signee, Ignont played in six games as a true freshman.  This past season, the Alabama native started two of the 12 games in which he played.

East Carolina’s No. 2 QB one of two transferring from Pirates

By John TaylorSep 25, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
A year ago at this time, Reid Herring was East Carolina’s starting quarterback.  A dozen months later, he’s gone.

Tuesday night, Mike Houston confirmed that Herring is one of two ECU football players who have officially entered the NCAA transfer database and are no longer with the program.  According to the head coach, the other potential transfer is running back Hussein Howe.

As we have noted myriad times in the past, players who enter the portal have the option of pulling their names from the database and remaining with their current school.

Herring started seven games for the Pirates last season.  He lost out on the starting job to Holton Ahlers in a competition that extended into summer camp.  In limited action during mop-up duty as Ahler’s backup, Herring threw for 74 yards on 5-of-8 passing in 2019.

With Herring’s departure, the Pirates are now left with just three scholarship quarterbacks; two of them, true freshmen Bryan Gagg and Alex Flinn, have never attempted passes at the collegiate level.

Howe, meanwhile, had started the past two games for the Pirates prior to making the decision to pull the plug on his time in Greenville.  Despite the pair of starts and appearing in all four games, Howe was just fourth on the team in carries with 20 and sixth in yards with 68.  In three-plus years at ECU, he ran for 730 yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries (3.9 ypc), including a team-leading 419 during the 2017 season.

As he has yet used a redshirt and played in just four games this season, he’ll have another year of eligibility he can use in 2020.