Gene Deckerhoff gearing up to broadcast 500th Florida State game on radio

Regardless of the result, Saturday will be a special game for the great Gene Deckerhoff. Florida State’s radio play-by-play broadcaster will be on the call for his 500th Seminoles football game, a home date with NC State.

Deckerhoff in his 41st season as the voice of the ‘Noles, having served in the job since 1979.

“That’s special,” Deckerhoff said. “When you get the job in 1979, number one, do you think you’re going to be blessed to live as many years as I have? And let alone do as many football games as I’ve been able to do?

“Yeah, it’s a tremendous milestone. I thought 400 was big. Now, all of a sudden, it’s 100 more games. I can’t believe it.”

Florida State has only played 822 games — Michigan, for instance, has won 955 games — which means Deckerhoff has narrated more than three-fifths of the Seminoles’ entire football history.

Deckerhoff has also called Florida State men’s basketball since 1976 and served as the radio voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1989. He worked for a local TV station in Tallahassee when he won the job back in 1979, beating out two other finalists, one of whom was Craig Sager.

The voice of three national championship teams, three Heisman Trophy winners and three future Pro Football Hall of Famers, Deckerhoff lists Jameis Winston‘s pass to Kelvin Benjamin to seal a comeback from 21-3 down to beat Auburn in the 2014 BCS National Championship as his top moment behind the mic.

“He’s an FSU great,” FSU head coach Willie Taggart said. “When it’s said and done, Gene’s a Hall-of-Famer and I’m glad to be a part of it. Can’t wait to talk to Gene after the game on Saturday.”

Deckerhoff is already a member of the FSU Athletics and the Florida Sports Halls of Fame.