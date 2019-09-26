Getty Images

Joe Burrow describes 6 TD effort vs. Vandy ‘worst game I’ve played so far’

By Zach BarnettSep 26, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

No LSU quarterback has ever thrown more passes in a single game than Joe Burrow did in his 6-touchdown effort against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The man who threw all those scores wasn’t impressed.

“Yeah, I think that was probably the worst game I’ve played so far,” Burrow told The Advocate. “I don’t want to say ‘bad game,’ because I still played very well. But I played better in the first three. I have some things to correct, just like we do as an offense. I think through my first four games, I’ve played very well. I’m just going to try and get better every game.”

To be sure, he’s not exactly wrong. Through four games to date this season, Burrow’s 230.10 rating in the Vanderbilt was a close third — a game in which he completed 25-of-34 passes for 398 yards with a school-record six touchdowns and no interceptions.

In terms of pure quarterback rating, Burrow’s worst game, by far, was LSU’s 45-38 win at Texas. Burrow went 31-of-39 for 471 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, equal to a 209.65 rating.

For the year, Burrow has it 100-of-124 throws (80.6 percent) for 1,520 yards (12.3 per attempt) with 17 touchdowns against two interceptions. His 225.63 rating is second nationally to Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (another guy who can’t wait to trash his record-breaking performances), his 80.6 percent accuracy rate is first (he’s thrown more than twice the passes as second-place Hurts), his 12.3 yards per attempt average is second (behind only Hurts, who, again, has thrown less than half as many passes) and his 17 touchdown passes trail only Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, who has thrown 183 passes to Burrow’s 124. Gordon has thrown a touchdown every 8.7 passes; Burrow throws one every 7.3.

As a team, LSU is fifth in total offense (563.5 yards per game), fifth in yards per play (7.99), second in passing (431.8 yards per game), and first in scoring (57.8 points per game).

So what Burrow is saying is, once these LSU Tigers finally get their act together, they can really start to accomplish something.

Pac-12 won’t sell equity stake to private equity firms

By Zach BarnettSep 26, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Pac-12 is still for sale, but finance bros need not apply.

Commissioner Larry Scott said the conference is still seeking a partner to own an equity stake in the Pac-12, but the league presidents have decided not to sell to a private equity firm or any entity that is “pure finance,” according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News.

The Pac-12 is the only conference that could sell an equity stake in itself, because the Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference that owns the whole of its media rights. The SEC and ACC sold theirs to ESPN, the Big Ten partnered with FOX to create BTN, and the Big 12 does not pool its third-tier rights, instead leaving it up its member schools. Instead, the Pac-12 sells its first- and second-tier rights to ESPN and FOX, and remains in control of its third-tier rights to populate the conference-owned Pac-12 Networks.

And because of all that, the Pac-12 is the only conference that needs to sell an equity stake, as the conference is set to become No. 5 of the Power 5 conference in terms of revenue once the ACC Network becomes fully operational.

“We’ve narrowed the field,’’ Scott told the paper. “(The CEOs) were not interested in doing something with a pure financial institution, even though we had a lot of interesting offers at the kind of valuations we were hoping for and really great terms.

“They don’t want to do something with a private equity or financial firm.”

The conference is seeking $500 to $750 million based on a valuation of $5 billion.

Instead, the conference presidents would like to pursue a deal with a media or tech company, someone that could provide value beyond cash ahead of the Pac-12’s media rights negotiations in 2023-24, Scott said.

Florida State’s D’Marcus Adams set to enter transfer portal

By John TaylorSep 26, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
2 Comments

The portal sleeps for nothing, even the playing of the college football season.

The latest program hit with a potential, or even likely, personnel loss is Florida State, with 247Sports.com, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, reporting that D’Marcus Adams has started the process of entering the NCAA transfer database. “Adams requested to enter his name in the portal Thursday morning,” the website wrote. “Names usually take 24-48 hours to appear in the portal after a request is submitted to University compliance.”

According to the same site, Adams had planned to enter the database last November.  Members of the Seminoles coaching staff were able to talk the wide receiver out of making that decision and remaining at FSU.

Whether the staff can talk him down from the transfer ledge a second time is unknown.

Adams was a three-star member of the Seminoles’ 2018 recruiting class.  After taking a redshirt for his true freshman season, the Daytona Beach native hadn’t yet taken the field for a game during the 2019 campaign.

WATCH: HBO releases trailer for Hard Knocks-style college football series

By John TaylorSep 26, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s nearly here.

Back in mid-August, it was reported that HBO had lined up four Power Five programs as part of a Hard Knocks-style series that is set to air this coming college football season, including Alabama along with Arizona State, Penn State and Washington State.  Earlier this month, HBO confirmed that the latter three schools will indeed be involved in “24/7 College Football,” although it’ll be Florida, not Alabama, representing the SEC in what is being called a Docu-Reality series by the channel.

The series will premier Oct. 2, with Episode One of the four-part program featuring Florida in the week leading up to the Sept. 28 game against FCS Towson.

Ahead of that premiere, HBO Thursday released a trailer highlighting its all-access series

Below is the schedule released by HBO, so set your DVRs accordingly:

Episode 1: Florida Gators
Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Chronicles Week Leading Up to Florida vs. Towson (Sept. 28)

Episode 2: Penn State Nittany Lions
Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Chronicles Week Leading Up to Purdue @ Penn State (Oct. 5)

Episode 3: Arizona State Sun Devils
Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Chronicles Week Leading Up to Washington State @ Arizona State (Oct. 12)

Episode 4: Washington State Cougars
Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Chronicles Week Leading Up to Colorado @ Washington State (Oct. 19)

Texas not ‘holding our breath’ for WR Collin Johnson’s return vs. West Virginia Oct. 5

By John TaylorSep 26, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

Even as the door hasn’t been completely slammed shut, don’t expect Collin Johnson back on the field the next time his Texas teammates do so.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against Louisiana Tech that, even as he played through it in a Week 2 in the loss to LSU, has sidelined the fourth-year senior wide receiver for the Longhorns’ past two games. UT is on a bye this weekend, with their next contest scheduled for Oct. 5 against West Virginia.

Despite two weeks between games, Tom Herman doesn’t sound optimistic that Johnson will be healthy enough to take the field against the Mountaineers.

Following the WVU game, Texas will tangle with rival Oklahoma in its annual matchup at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

In two games this season, Johnson has totaled 108 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.  Johnson led the Longhorns in receiving in 2017 (54-765) and was a second a year ago (68-985).

In early January, Johnson announced that he would be eschewing early entry into the 2019 NFL Draft and returning to Texas for his final season.