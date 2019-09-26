Joe Burrow describes 6 TD effort vs. Vandy ‘worst game I’ve played so far’

No LSU quarterback has ever thrown more passes in a single game than Joe Burrow did in his 6-touchdown effort against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The man who threw all those scores wasn’t impressed.

“Yeah, I think that was probably the worst game I’ve played so far,” Burrow told The Advocate. “I don’t want to say ‘bad game,’ because I still played very well. But I played better in the first three. I have some things to correct, just like we do as an offense. I think through my first four games, I’ve played very well. I’m just going to try and get better every game.”

To be sure, he’s not exactly wrong. Through four games to date this season, Burrow’s 230.10 rating in the Vanderbilt was a close third — a game in which he completed 25-of-34 passes for 398 yards with a school-record six touchdowns and no interceptions.

In terms of pure quarterback rating, Burrow’s worst game, by far, was LSU’s 45-38 win at Texas. Burrow went 31-of-39 for 471 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, equal to a 209.65 rating.

For the year, Burrow has it 100-of-124 throws (80.6 percent) for 1,520 yards (12.3 per attempt) with 17 touchdowns against two interceptions. His 225.63 rating is second nationally to Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (another guy who can’t wait to trash his record-breaking performances), his 80.6 percent accuracy rate is first (he’s thrown more than twice the passes as second-place Hurts), his 12.3 yards per attempt average is second (behind only Hurts, who, again, has thrown less than half as many passes) and his 17 touchdown passes trail only Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, who has thrown 183 passes to Burrow’s 124. Gordon has thrown a touchdown every 8.7 passes; Burrow throws one every 7.3.

As a team, LSU is fifth in total offense (563.5 yards per game), fifth in yards per play (7.99), second in passing (431.8 yards per game), and first in scoring (57.8 points per game).

So what Burrow is saying is, once these LSU Tigers finally get their act together, they can really start to accomplish something.