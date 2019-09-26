Michigan State’s Brandon Bouyer-Randle enters transfer portal

Michigan State has been one of the very few FBS programs who have been relatively unscathed by the portal. This week, they’ve been a bit scathed.

According to multiple media outlets Wednesday, Brandon Bouyer-Randle has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database as the first step in potentially leaving the Spartans. The linebacker could opt to pull his name from the portal and remain in East Lansing, although, more times than not, that doesn’t end up being the case.

Entering the database gives the player the opportunity to be contacted by other programs without receiving permission from his current one, but it also gives his current school the option of pulling the scholarship after the semester in which he enters the database.

The football program has yet to comment publicly on the reports, which came a day after Mark Dantonio indicated he didn’t expect any defections.

“I don’t anticipate it. It may happen,” the head coach said according to the Detroit News. “I’m sure that today’s society, anything’s possible, I guess. But I’ve not heard of that yet, but I could see things happening like that as you go through the course of a year, and how you address it, you’ve got to get your young guys ready to play if something like that happens with a veteran guy.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Bouyer-Randle had played in all 30 games prior to his decision to enter the portal. On the most recent depth chart, the Battle Creek, Mich., product was listed as the No. 2 strongside linebacker.

Because he appeared in four games this season, he can preserve a year of eligibility that can be used in 2020.