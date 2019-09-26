Michigan State’s Brandon Bouyer-Randle enters transfer portal

Michigan State has been one of the very few FBS programs who have been relatively unscathed by the portal. This week, they’ve been a bit scathed.
According to multiple media outlets Wednesday, Brandon Bouyer-Randle has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database as the first step in potentially leaving the Spartans. The linebacker could opt to pull his name from the portal and remain in East Lansing, although, more times than not, that doesn’t end up being the case.
Entering the database gives the player the opportunity to be contacted by other programs without receiving permission from his current one, but it also gives his current school the option of pulling the scholarship after the semester in which he enters the database.
The football program has yet to comment publicly on the reports, which came a day after Mark Dantonio indicated he didn’t expect any defections.
“I don’t anticipate it. It may happen,” the head coach said according to the Detroit News. “I’m sure that today’s society, anything’s possible, I guess. But I’ve not heard of that yet, but I could see things happening like that as you go through the course of a year, and how you address it, you’ve got to get your young guys ready to play if something like that happens with a veteran guy.”
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Bouyer-Randle had played in all 30 games prior to his decision to enter the portal. On the most recent depth chart, the Battle Creek, Mich., product was listed as the No. 2 strongside linebacker.
Because he appeared in four games this season, he can preserve a year of eligibility that can be used in 2020.
It was probably only a matter of time before some conference hopped on the hard seltzer bandwagon. The Big 12 became the first conference to adopt an official hard seltzer when it announced a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch. The two have come together to make Natural Light Seltzer the official hard seltzer of the Big 12 Conference.
The sponsorship will be spread across big 12 championship events, including the Big 12 Championship Game, although Dr. Pepper will remain the corporate naming sponsor of the Big 12 championship game.
“The Big 12 welcomes Anheuser-Busch to its sponsorship program,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a released statement. “We are very pleased as part of this sponsorship to work with A-B to help foster a culture of responsible drinking and making every experience with its products a positive one.”
Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Big 12 land the first hard seltzer sponsor. After all, the Big 12 is home to West Virginia, the school that helped pioneer the push to allow alcohol sales at football games in college football. To date, Baylor is the only Big 12 school with no alcoholic sales on campus. every other big 12 school offers alcohol in some capacity, with a majority of those offering only to suite and premium seating areas for now.
The Texas Longhorns are off this week, which is a good time to heal up some wounds as much as possible. That appears to be the case for starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who is reportedly being limited in practices this week with a minor rub injury.
According to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com, Ehlinger has been playing through the injury for a few weeks now.
If the injury is bothering Ehlinger at all, it’s not particularly showing. Ehlinger completed 23 of 27 pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns against Rice two weeks ago. He followed that by completing 20 of 28 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns (and one interception) against Oklahoma State this past weekend. Against LSU in Week 2, Ehlinger passed for 401 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-38 loss to the Tigers.
Texas will be on the road next week when they return to Big 12 play. Texas visits West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 5 as the final game before the annual Red River Rivalry game with Oklahoma the following week. As noted by Ehlinger, Ehlinger is not expected to have to sit out of the game against the Mountaineers.
It has become pretty easy for the national narrative to shift toward the pressure ramping up for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor after another notable loss on his overall record last weekend against Wisconsin. Although there appears to be no real reason to suggest Michigan is about to make any drastic changes with the head coaching position, it won’t stop some from pondering “What if” the Wolverines do make a change. Could Michigan land a national championship head coach… like Urban Meyer?
In a radio interview in Columbus this week, Meyer was asked about the possibility of being the next head coach for that team up north. The question was in jest, but it put Meyer on the record. As you might expect, Meyer says don’t count on it.
“No, that’s not going to happen,” Meyer replied while being interviewed on WBNS on Wednesday (per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com).
Meyer is currently a studio analyst with FOX for the college football season after his resignation from Ohio State at the end of the 2018 season. Because Meyer has previously spent a year in front of TV cameras after a resignation, there are some who expect Meyer will not stay off the sidelines for too long. USC has been the more trendy name associated with Meyer, although Clay Helton having USC off to a 3-1 start may have silenced some of that fun speculation for some.
Meyer may have his faults and slips as a head coach over the course of his career, but multiple national championship rings and the kind of recruiting he has been capable of doing is enough to keep his name in the mix as the coaching carousel gets rolling. But Michigan? Don’t count on that. Harbaugh isn’t going to be going anywhere unless he has some change of heart and decides he wants out. Michigan is not going to pull the cord on Harbaugh.
But what a world that would be to see Meyer as the head coach of the Wolverines after his dominance over the program during his time at Ohio State.
Count Florida head coach Dan Mullen among those who would like to see the SEC switch things up with the conference schedule. If it were up to Mullen, the SEC would mix up the cross-division rotation more frequently so teams in opposite divisions could play other members of the conference more often.
The topic of conversation about the SEC schedule came up as Mullen’s Gators are getting ready to play Auburn in a cross-division matchup in two weeks (Florida plays Towson this week). It is the first time Florida has played Auburn since 2011. So, for those keeping score at home, the last time Florida played Auburn, Texas A&M and Missouri were in the Big 12. Mullen made note that Florida has played non-conference schools such as Miami and Florida State more often than they have faced Mullen’s former school, Mississippi State. Florida faces Florida State every season and has played Miami twice since 2013. To go even deeper, Florida has faced Michigan in the regular season as many times as the Gators have faced Mississippi State since 2010 (Florida has also played two bowl games against the Wolverines since 2016).
“I think it’s an injustice for the kids. We should mix those games up and you should play more teams from the West and get the opportunity to play more SEC games,” Mullen said during a press conference this week. “You come play in this league and play in those games, conference games are a lot of fun, playing other SEC teams. I think moving forward scheduling-wise, obviously conference, we don’t control that, but I think that’d be a heck of a deal and I know we’re working to play more Power 5 teams.”
The SEC has 14 members but plays just eight conference games each season. That leaves room for six games against division opponents and two more crossover games. One of the cross-division games is a locked-in protected matchup that never comes off the schedule, and the last remaining game rotates through the opposite division over the years. Florida’s protected cross-over game is against LSU.
One possible way to address the lack of games against schools in the other division would be to expand the SEC conference schedule to nine games, providing one additional game against the other division. Of course, the SEC as a whole has pushed back on the idea of moving from an eight-game schedule to a nine-game schedule. If the SEC is going to remain at eight games, then it might be worth exploring the reception to doing away with the protected cross-division games to allow more opportunities to face more teams from around the conference.
Helmet sticker to Saturday Down South.