Navy leads, but big plays keep Memphis in the game

By Zach BarnettSep 26, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT
If not for two plays, Navy would be blowing out Memphis in the Liberty Bowl. As it stands, though, the Midshipmen settled for a 20-14 halftime lead.

Navy accepted the ball to start the game and picked up 41 yards on the first play, an end around to Keoni-Kordell Makekau that fooled the Tigers’ defense. Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry fumbled the snap on the next play, but the Midshipmen recovered and eventually scored, a 1-yard Perry keeper on fourth-and-goal.

And then Memphis immediately tied it on a 75-yard burst down the left side by Kenneth Gainwell.

After a pair of punts, Navy went 86 yards in 10 plays, the first nine on the ground until Perry hit Chance Warren for a beautiful 17-yard touchdown strike on a 3rd-and-9. (The PAT failed.) Navy then took a 20-7 lead on another 1-yard Perry run — the drive was keyed by a 47-yard pass from Perry to Ryan Mitchell — but the Middies immediately gave the score back when Gabriel Rogers raced 99 yards for a touchdown on the ensuring kickoff.

Memphis closed its offensive half with a missed 55-yard Riley Patterson field goal, and Navy returned the favor with a missed 46-yard Bijan Nichols field goal.

Navy dominated the ball and the box score in the first half, racking up 43 carries for 217 yards while Perry completed four of his six passes for 75 yards.

Memphis has run just 15 offensive plays, running 10 times for 69 yards — remember, their first carry went for 75 — while Brady White threw for just 29 yards on 4-of-5 passing.

Gene Deckerhoff gearing up to broadcast 500th Florida State game on radio

By Zach BarnettSep 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Regardless of the result, Saturday will be a special game for the great Gene Deckerhoff. Florida State’s radio play-by-play broadcaster will be on the call for his 500th Seminoles football game, a home date with NC State.

Deckerhoff in his 41st season as the voice of the ‘Noles, having served in the job since 1979.

“That’s special,” Deckerhoff said. “When you get the job in 1979, number one, do you think you’re going to be blessed to live as many years as I have? And let alone do as many football games as I’ve been able to do?

“Yeah, it’s a tremendous milestone. I thought 400 was big. Now, all of a sudden, it’s 100 more games. I can’t believe it.”

Florida State has only played 822 games — Michigan, for instance, has won 955 games — which means Deckerhoff has narrated more than three-fifths of the Seminoles’ entire football history.

Deckerhoff has also called Florida State men’s basketball since 1976 and served as the radio voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1989. He worked for a local TV station in Tallahassee when he won the job back in 1979, beating out two other finalists, one of whom was Craig Sager.

The voice of three national championship teams, three Heisman Trophy winners and three future Pro Football Hall of Famers, Deckerhoff lists Jameis Winston‘s pass to Kelvin Benjamin to seal a comeback from 21-3 down to beat Auburn in the 2014 BCS National Championship as his top moment behind the mic.

“He’s an FSU great,” FSU head coach Willie Taggart said. “When it’s said and done, Gene’s a Hall-of-Famer and I’m glad to be a part of it. Can’t wait to talk to Gene after the game on Saturday.”

Deckerhoff is already a member of the FSU Athletics and the Florida Sports Halls of Fame.

Joe Burrow describes 6 TD effort vs. Vandy ‘worst game I’ve played so far’

By Zach BarnettSep 26, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

No LSU quarterback has ever thrown more passes in a single game than Joe Burrow did in his 6-touchdown effort against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The man who threw all those scores wasn’t impressed.

“Yeah, I think that was probably the worst game I’ve played so far,” Burrow told The Advocate. “I don’t want to say ‘bad game,’ because I still played very well. But I played better in the first three. I have some things to correct, just like we do as an offense. I think through my first four games, I’ve played very well. I’m just going to try and get better every game.”

To be sure, he’s not exactly wrong. Through four games to date this season, Burrow’s 230.10 rating in the Vanderbilt was a close third — a game in which he completed 25-of-34 passes for 398 yards with a school-record six touchdowns and no interceptions.

In terms of pure quarterback rating, Burrow’s worst game, by far, was LSU’s 45-38 win at Texas. Burrow went 31-of-39 for 471 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, equal to a 209.65 rating.

For the year, Burrow has it 100-of-124 throws (80.6 percent) for 1,520 yards (12.3 per attempt) with 17 touchdowns against two interceptions. His 225.63 rating is second nationally to Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (another guy who can’t wait to trash his record-breaking performances), his 80.6 percent accuracy rate is first (he’s thrown more than twice the passes as second-place Hurts), his 12.3 yards per attempt average is second (behind only Hurts, who, again, has thrown less than half as many passes) and his 17 touchdown passes trail only Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, who has thrown 183 passes to Burrow’s 124. Gordon has thrown a touchdown every 8.7 passes; Burrow throws one every 7.3.

As a team, LSU is fifth in total offense (563.5 yards per game), fifth in yards per play (7.99), second in passing (431.8 yards per game), and first in scoring (57.8 points per game).

So what Burrow is saying is, once these LSU Tigers finally get their act together, they can really start to accomplish something.

Pac-12 won’t sell equity stake to private equity firms

By Zach BarnettSep 26, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Pac-12 is still for sale, but finance bros need not apply.

Commissioner Larry Scott said the conference is still seeking a partner to own an equity stake in the Pac-12, but the league presidents have decided not to sell to a private equity firm or any entity that is “pure finance,” according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News.

The Pac-12 is the only conference that could sell an equity stake in itself, because the Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference that owns the whole of its media rights. The SEC and ACC sold theirs to ESPN, the Big Ten partnered with FOX to create BTN, and the Big 12 does not pool its third-tier rights, instead leaving it up its member schools. Instead, the Pac-12 sells its first- and second-tier rights to ESPN and FOX, and remains in control of its third-tier rights to populate the conference-owned Pac-12 Networks.

And because of all that, the Pac-12 is the only conference that needs to sell an equity stake, as the conference is set to become No. 5 of the Power 5 conference in terms of revenue once the ACC Network becomes fully operational.

“We’ve narrowed the field,’’ Scott told the paper. “(The CEOs) were not interested in doing something with a pure financial institution, even though we had a lot of interesting offers at the kind of valuations we were hoping for and really great terms.

“They don’t want to do something with a private equity or financial firm.”

The conference is seeking $500 to $750 million based on a valuation of $5 billion.

Instead, the conference presidents would like to pursue a deal with a media or tech company, someone that could provide value beyond cash ahead of the Pac-12’s media rights negotiations in 2023-24, Scott said.

Florida State’s D’Marcus Adams set to enter transfer portal

By John TaylorSep 26, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
2 Comments

The portal sleeps for nothing, even the playing of the college football season.

The latest program hit with a potential, or even likely, personnel loss is Florida State, with 247Sports.com, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, reporting that D’Marcus Adams has started the process of entering the NCAA transfer database. “Adams requested to enter his name in the portal Thursday morning,” the website wrote. “Names usually take 24-48 hours to appear in the portal after a request is submitted to University compliance.”

According to the same site, Adams had planned to enter the database last November.  Members of the Seminoles coaching staff were able to talk the wide receiver out of making that decision and remaining at FSU.

Whether the staff can talk him down from the transfer ledge a second time is unknown.

Adams was a three-star member of the Seminoles’ 2018 recruiting class.  After taking a redshirt for his true freshman season, the Daytona Beach native hadn’t yet taken the field for a game during the 2019 campaign.